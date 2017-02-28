Did we see you at Tuesday's parade in the Bay?

Robbie Hoda gets some throws for his son, Levi Hoda, during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Revelers of all shapes and sizes celebrate Fat Tuesday during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Robert Flippo helps Natalie Amacker with her beads during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Chloe and Kasha wait for the start of the Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Lashowan Laneaux and Braylon Laneaux get ready for the start of the Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Jeanne and Jules Paul wait for the next float during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Kerri Paul waves as floats pass by during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Beads rain down on the crowd during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Glenda Cooper sports shades made for the day during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Chloe has some throws around her neck during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Mikayla Necaise holds her niece, Kadynce Necaise Wilkinson during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
The crowd shouts for more throws during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Glenda Cooper shouts for more throws during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Aaliyah and Micah Caesar wait for the next float during Krewe of Diamonds Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com