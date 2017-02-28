Mardi Gras is all about the house party for this Biloxi woman

Margaret Ann Rouse of Biloxi said she loves Mardi Gras. She also loves Christmas and Halloween and the Fourth of July as well. But Tuesday was all about Mardi Gras.
“We love Mardi Gras, but really we just love any reason to have a party,” Rouse said.
And for the second year, Rouse played host to her Mardi Gras party at her building in the 970 block of Howard Avenue on the route of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade on Fat Tuesday. Rouse is renovating the building that was most recently a florist shop.
“It was built in the 1940s for two sisters from New Orleans,” she said. “I love the ’40s, and I’m trying to remodel the home in a way that is very reminiscent of the 1940s.”
My DNA is made up of 47 percent king cake and 53 percent coffee.
Margaret Ann Rouse of Biloxi
Although Rouse has been hosting the party on Howard Avenue for two years, she said it originated several years ago.
“My parents had a home on Seal Avenue before Hurricane Katrina, and we always had a party there during Mardi Gras,” she said.
She said she sent out the invitations for the party about four months ago.
She had people coming from Illinois and Virginia and California and expected between 80 and 110 people to attend during the day.
She served smoked turkey and ham and other people brought food.
But what about the consummate Mardi Gras item — the ubiquitous king cake?
“Oh yes, we have king cake — I like the ones from Sweet Stuff in Bilxoi,” Rouse said. “My DNA is made up of 47 percent king cake and 53 percent coffee.”
