Car crashes into crowd at Gulf Shores parade

A car drove into a crowd of people at the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Tuesday, according to WKRG.
The car was part of the parade and struck a portion of the Gulf Shores High School marching band from behind as they began to move down the parade route, officials told the Mobile TV station.
A city spokesperson said there were 11 members of the Gulf Shores High School band injured in the crash and three are in critical condition.
The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade is cancelled due to an injury at the start of the lineup. More information to... https://t.co/TEiBhH2AWa— City of Gulf Shores (@City_GulfShores) February 28, 2017
The parade was canceled and the route remains blocked off.
This is the second incident during this Mardi Gras season that involved a vehicle crashing into a crowd.
At least 28 people were injured when a truck drove into a crowd at New Orleans’ Endymion parade Saturday night. Police said the driver, Neilson Rizzuto, 25, was highly intoxicated and was charged with two counts of first-degree negligent vehicular injuring, one count of hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and one county of reckless operation of a vehicle.
Comments