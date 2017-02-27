Stay in parade mode! Long Beach’s St. Patrick’s parade is March 4

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

3:07 Routine legal matter brings $100,000 in fees

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

1:09 Meet the Sun Herald's 2016-17 All-South Mississippi boys soccer team

1:13 Harrison Central girls earn bid to Jackson

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years