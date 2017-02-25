Mardi Gras

February 25, 2017 9:17 PM

Hey, Trump: Biloxi’s Krewe of Neptune can show you how to #MAGA

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Hey, President Donald Trump — a raucous Mardi Gras krewe in Biloxi wants to show you how it’s done in the South on the weekend before Fat Tuesday.

The turnout was huge in downtown Biloxi as floats from New Orleans cruised down the streets Saturday during the Krewe of Neptune parade.

Forty-nine floats and a dozen marching bands lined the streets while revelers cheered for the king and queen and krewe members threw out beads and trinkets.

The Krewe of Neptune also crowned 7-year-old Sophia Myers its princess. On Wednesday, the child from Jackson County was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine gilomas, known as DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor.

The theme for Biloxi’s only night parade was “Neptune Makes America Great Again” so red, white and blue was seen in the mix of green, purple and gold along the parade route.

Some people chose to watch the parade from the streets while others enjoyed cocktails on the balcony at Bacchus in Biloxi. An after-party began at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel Casino.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

