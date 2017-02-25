Mardi Gras

February 25, 2017 4:15 PM

A bullet went through a portalet wall and wounded a man, police say

The Advocate

A man was shot along the Uptown New Orleans parade route near St. Charles and Napoleon avenues in New Orleans on Saturday, according to police superintendent Michael Harrison.

According to WWL-TV, who was on the scene when Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Harrison addressed the media, the victim was shot in his side after someone handling a gun in a portalet shot through the wall.

The victim, from Metairie, was wounded while he was standing on the neutral ground.

For more of this story, visit the Advocate’s website.

Mardi Gras

