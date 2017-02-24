What does a New Orleans artist have to do with Biloxi’s Barq’s and Mardi Gras?

Happy Mardi Gras! Here’s a lively piece of artwork from New Orleans artist Terrance Osborne that has a distinctive Coast connection. Do you see it?
Osborne was picked by Biloxi-born Barq’s root beer to carry its label into a series of Mardi Gras paintings. They wanted something bold and colorful, something that went along with the Barq’s brand.
“Soirée de Mardi Barq’s” is the second installment.
Invented in Biloxi in 1898, Barq’s has been a part of Gulf Coast culture for nearly 125 years.
Because Barq’s originated in the South, it wanted a southern artist, preferably from the Gulf Coast.
This is how Osborne evolved into the festive artist Barq’s wanted:
This painting is about, feeling good. You see the band coming in, spilling over to the tailgating scene. That’s the South.
Artist Terrance Osborne
Osborne was an elementary art teacher in New Orleans, doing his artwork at night after class. He had a small following.
When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, he lost his job teaching, “but it caused a lift in my career,” he said.
It left him focused only on his artwork. He is the father of three and he moved his family to Georgia for two years after the storm. Then back to New Orleans.
“I think the city was calling us,” he told the Sun Herald.
His career took off from that point. People started calling and emailing, wanting Osborne to paint portraits of their houses and neighborhoods as they were before the storm, from pictures that were salvaged.
“Something to hang over their fireplaces,” he said. His work was vivid and vibrant even then, uplifting.
But then it became festive, he said.
“I made a choice to go more toward Mardi Gras. It was consistent with what I wanted my work to have. There are enough negative things in the world. I’m always looking for that thing that makes you feel good and is festive,” he said.
His latest for Barq’s does that.
“That’s what this painting is about, feeling good,” he said. “You see the band coming in, spilling over to the tailgating scene. That’s the South. We know how that feels.”
Barq’s is giving away posters of the painting in New Orleans through Monday.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Osborne will be signing free posters
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Breaux Mart, 3233 Magazine Street, New Orleans
- Saturday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, Zuppardo’s, 5010 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metarie
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canseco’s, 1519 Metairie Road, Metairie
- Monday, noon to 2 p.m., Subway, 1021 Veterans Boulevard., Metairie
Comments