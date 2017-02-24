How not to be a jerk at the upcoming Mardi Gras parades

It’s the last weekend before Fat Tuesday. This means the parades will be longer and the crowds will be bigger. If you want to have a safe, fun Mardi Gras extended weekend, follow these tips from Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen.
Tim Isbell
tisbell@sunherald.com File
Mardi Gras Don’t: Do not bring pets to the parade, service animals only. Animals do not like the loud music and they can scare other participants.
Mardi Gras Do: Be sure to watch your children. Bromen suggests taking a photo of your children before the parade in case you become separated. Pay attention as your children run toward floats.
Mardi Gras Don’t: Do not drink and drive. If you are going to celebrate with alcohol, make sure you have a ride lined up before the parade starts. ‘Catch beads, not problems,’ Bromen said.
Mardi Gras Do: Be courteous to those around you. ‘Everyone is there to have a good time, so fighting over a couple of beads is not worth it.’
Mardi Gras Do: Be nice and helpful to children and people with disabilities. ‘Taking beads from a small child or those with disabilities is not cool,’ Bromen said. ‘So, don’t ruin Mardi Gras for the young folks or those with disabilities.’
