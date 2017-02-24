He’s played Jesus — now he will be attending Mass with a Coast priest

What do you do after you’ve played the role of the Lord Jesus Christ? Well, you do the CBS show “Person of Interest,” among other things, and you are asked to be the Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Bacchus Parade in New Orleans on Sunday.
Actor Jim Caviezel will roll with the Krewe of Bacchus on Sunday. But before the star of the “Passion of The Christ” lets the good times roll, there’s the much more serious issue of participating in the Holy Mass, one of Caviezel’s requirements to participate in the parade.
And while there’s certainly no shortage of Catholic priests in New Orleans, the duty will fall on one of the Coast’s own.
According to Facebook posts on The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi!!!’s page, the Rev. Mike Austin of Holy Family Parish in Pass Christian will be conducting the Mass in Caviezel’s hotel room in New Orleans. He will also be riding in the parade, though not with Caviezel on the float.
The Krewe of Bacchus Parade starts at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in uptown New Orleans. It will start on Napoleon Avenue and head north to St Charles Street. The parade will end on Convention Center Boulevard.
