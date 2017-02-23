Fat Tuesday is fast-approaching but there’s still plenty of fun to be had

The long final march toward Fat Tuesday begins at 7 p.m. Friday with the Ocean Springs Carnival Association’s night parade.
After that, we have 11 more parades until the curtain fall on this year’s Carnival season. The last parades roll in Gulfport and Wiggins on Fat Tuesday night.
So eat your king cakes and enjoy the fun and frivolity because after the parties, the Lenten season begins.
Until then, laissez les bons temps rouler!
Feb. 24
▪ The Ocean Springs Carnival Association’s parade will roll at 7 p.m.
Feb. 25
▪ The Krewe of Diamondhead’s parade will roll at noon.
▪ Jackson County Carnival Association’s parade will roll at 1 p.m.
▪ Krewe of Gemini day parade will roll in Gulfport at 2 p.m.
▪ Krewe of Neptune will parade in Biloxi at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
▪ St. Paul parade in Pass Christian will roll at 11:30 a.m.
▪ North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association in D’Iberville will parade at 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
▪ Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will parade in Bay St. Louis at 5 p.m.
Feb. 28
▪ Krewe of Diamonds in Bay St. Louis will parade at 1 p.m.
▪ Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s parade will roll in Biloxi at 1 p.m.
▪ Krewe of Gemini night parade in Gulfport will be at 5:30 p.m.
▪ Wiggins–Stone County will parade at 6 p.m.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
Comments