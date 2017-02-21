Mardi Gras

February 21, 2017 8:49 AM

Want to trade Mardi Gras beads for king cakes? Here’s how

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

It’s a problem many Coast residents face every year — what do you do with the 60-plus pounds of Mardi Gras beads you caught at one of the many Mardi Gras events in South Mississippi? Beginning Thursday, you can trade your beads in for king cakes, the gold standard in Mardi Gras treats.

The Advocate reports Crown Royal will have a pop-up store in downtown New Orleans, just outside Harrah’s Casino, on the corner of Canal and South Peters streets. Part of the pop-up will be an exchange of Mardi Gras beads for a king cake baked at Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.

And what’s the going rate on the beads-to-king cake trade? Three pounds of beads will get you a free king cake. Crown Royal plans to give away about 1,000 king cakes a day. The exchange runs Feb. 23-26.

The trade is open to people age 21 and older.

Video: Making a king cake in two minutes

This time lapse video by John Fitzhugh shows how South Mississippi bakers make a king cake.

 

750,000

Number of king cakes consumed annually in New Orleans during Carnival season

Source: Epicurious.com

