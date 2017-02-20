Floats from New Orleans are Biloxi bound

Nineteen 50-foot Mardi Gras floats are coming from New Orleans to Biloxi Tuesday to take part in the Neptune parade Saturday night in Biloxi.
The double-decker floats will travel down Interstate 10 at a top speed of 20 miles per hour. It’s expected to take 5 1/2 hours and the floats should reach Biloxi about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The 19 illuminated floats will join 30 other floats and a dozen high school and junior college marching bands for the parade that begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The route will go south on Main Street, pass City Hall, wind around MLK Boulevard and onto Howard Avenue before turning north on Caillavet Street. The procession ends at Bayview and Caillavet, in front of the IP Casino Resort.
The Honey Island Clydesdales — a team of horses featured in this year’s Budweiser Super Bowl commercial — also will be part of the parade.
This year’s theme is “Neptune Makes America Great Again.” A parade after-party begins at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi.
