Why this family comes to the Coast every year for Biloxi parade

The Jordan family from Heidelberg has been making the trip for many years.
They pack their bags, load up and head south for the Mardi Gras festivities. And their favorite parade? It’s the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club.
The parade has been rolling since 1996 and on Saturday it officially kicked off Mardi Gras parade season in Biloxi.
“We love this parade,” Chiquita Jordan said. “We’ve been coming here forever because the people are so friendly and we just enjoy it so much.”
Jordan made the trek for Saturday’s parade with her husband, Lawrence, and son Landon. She said it’s more than just a day trip for her family.
“We come to the Coast for the weekend,” she said. “We stay at a casino and do some shopping and hit up the buffets — it’s like a mini-vacation for us.”
But Biloxi isn’t the only Mardi Gras hot spot for the Jordans.
“We try to go to at least one parade in New Orleans a year,” Chiquita Jordan said. “But stick to the day parades.”
For Landon, 9, the parades are all about one thing — the throws.
“I like to catch some beads, but I like when they throw some Moon Pies, too,” he said.
