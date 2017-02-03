Feb. 19, 2 p.m., Krewe of Barkloxi parade

Does your pup want to pawty?
You can get your pooch into the Carnival spirit in the Krewe of Barkloxi’s debut Bow Wow Paw-rade on Feb. 19, presented by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Biloxi Main Street, the Humane Society of South Mississippi and The Dawg House.
The family-friendly festivities will begin at 2 p.m. at the Town Green.
Dogs dressed for Mardi Gras success will be judged in categories of most-creative costume, cuteness, happiest dog and who wears it best , and pet parents are encouraged to dress in costumes similar to those their fur babies are sporting.
Pre-registration is required to enter a dog in the parade. There is no registration fee, but monetary donations are requested to benefit the Humane Society.
Sponsorship booths ranging from $50 to $250 are available for those promoting products and services for dogs.
For more information, call 228-435-6149 or email info@biloxibaychamber.org
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
