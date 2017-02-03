Mardi Gras

February 3, 2017 12:00 AM

Feb. 19, 2 p.m., Krewe of Barkloxi parade

By Tammy Smith

Biloxi

Does your pup want to pawty?

You can get your pooch into the Carnival spirit in the Krewe of Barkloxi’s debut Bow Wow Paw-rade on Feb. 19, presented by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Biloxi Main Street, the Humane Society of South Mississippi and The Dawg House.

The family-friendly festivities will begin at 2 p.m. at the Town Green.

Dogs dressed for Mardi Gras success will be judged in categories of most-creative costume, cuteness, happiest dog and who wears it best , and pet parents are encouraged to dress in costumes similar to those their fur babies are sporting.

Pre-registration is required to enter a dog in the parade. There is no registration fee, but monetary donations are requested to benefit the Humane Society.

Sponsorship booths ranging from $50 to $250 are available for those promoting products and services for dogs.

For more information, call 228-435-6149 or email info@biloxibaychamber.org

