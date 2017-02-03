South Mississippi Parades

Here is a complete list of South Mississippi’s Carnival parades.
Feb. 11
Second Liners Mardi Gras Club: will parade in Biloxi at 1 p.m.
The Ocean Springs Elks Lodge: will parade 1 p.m.
The Pass Christian Carnival Association’s Krewe of Legacy: will parade at 1 p.m.
Krewe Unique: will parade in Ocean Springs at 1:30 p.m.
The Krewe of the Pearl: parade in Picayune will be at 2 p.m.
Feb. 12
Lizana Carnival Association: will parade at 1 p.m.
Feb. 18
Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade: will roll at 10 a.m.
Krewe of Kids: parade Bay St. Louis will parade at 11 a.m.
Krewe of Little Rascals: will parade in Pascagoula at 1 p.m.
The Mystic Krewe of Pine Island: will parade in Vancleave at 1 p.m.
The Carnival Association of Long Beach: will parade at 6 p.m.
Gautier Men’s Club: will parade at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19
Nereids’ parade in Waveland: will start at noon.
Krewe of Barkloxi: will parade at 2 p.m.
Feb. 24
The Ocean Springs Carnival Association: will parade at 7 p.m.
Feb. 25
Jackson County Carnival Association: parade will be held at 1 p.m.
The Krewe of Diamondhead: will parade at noon.
Jackson County Carnival Association: will parade at 1 p.m.
Krewe of Gemini day parade: will roll in Gulfport at 2 p.m.
Krewe of Neptune: will parade in Biloxi at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
St. Paul Carnival Association: will parade in Pass Christian at 11:30 a.m.
North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association: will parade in D’Iberville at 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse: will parade in Bay St. Louis at 5 p.m.
Feb. 28
Krewe of Diamonds: will parade in Bay St. Louis at 1 p.m.
Gulf Coast Carnival Association: will parade in Biloxi at 1 p.m.
Krewe of Gemini night parade: will roll in Gulfport at 5:30 p.m.
Wiggins–Stone County: will parade at 6 p.m.
