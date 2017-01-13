Mardi Gras going to the dogs this Carnival season

Revelers often bring their dogs to the Mardi Gras parades in South Mississippi and this year a parade in Biloxi will be just for the dogs.
The inaugural Krewe of Barkloxi Bow Wow Paw-Rade takes place at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Biloxi Town Green.
A King and Queen Barkloxi will be crowned and judges will determine the most creative costume, cutest dog, happiest dog and the dog who wears it best.
The “family, friendly, furry and fun” event is sponsored by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Biloxi Main Street, the Humane Society of South Mississippi and The Dawg House.
The idea came from The Dawg House, said Tina Ross-Seamans, executive director of the chamber, and a group of people from these groups and businesses got together and brainstormed to make it fun.
The organizers are looking for booth sponsorships for those promoting products and services for dogs. Other businesses can also sponsor a booth. Sponsorship rates run from $50 to $250.
Pre-registration is required to enter a dog in the parade, and monetary donations are requested to benefit the Humane Society.
Details: 435-6149 or info@biloxibaychamber.com
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments