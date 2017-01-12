Orange Grove Carnival Association parade will not roll this year

Orange Grove Carnival Association’s parade will not roll this year; organizers say the organization disbanded after last year’s parade.
“Orange Grove Carnival Association did not apply this year for the Mardi Gras parade,” said Chris Vignes, Gulfport public information officer. “After a look at parade numbers last year, it is my understanding, they decided to disband.”
The organization most recently known as the Orange Grove Carnival Association was formed in 1990 and the first parade rolled through the streets of Orange Grove a few months later in February 1991, with a theme of Mardi Gras, Etc. and record-breaking crowds watching 80 units, bands, floats and horses parade.
The krewe paraded every year since its formation, including 2006 following Hurricane Katrina, although no ball was held that year.
Last year’s parade, the 26th, rolled with 14 floats, several cars, trucks and dancing groups along a route from Goldin Sports Complex off of Prudie Circle, south on Three Rivers Road, then west on Dedeaux Road and ending at U.S. 49, according to a Sun Herald account of the parade.
The event was well-attended as evidenced from Sun Herald pictures of the parade.
“It was a great parade,” Vignes said. “They had a great tradition going, and we’re open to future discussions and look forward to the Krewe of Gemini’s family friendly parades in Gulfport this year and other parades across the Coast.”
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
Comments