8 Days a Week

Friday
Art Exploration for Kids Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $195; members, $145. Campers will learn drawing, painting, and collage in this class for beginning artists. Meets every afternoon June 4-8. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
1-4 p.m.
Second Friday Book Club
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Discussion topic: “Origin” by Dan Brown. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Creating Art with Music Summer Reading Program
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Draw, paint and color while listening to different genres of music. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Rd., Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2-5 p.m.
South Mississippi Summer Fair
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Admission: $5 per adult on Friday-Saturday; always free for children under 12; free to all Sunday-Thursday. The fair is a family-friendly, jam-packed affordable annual event on the Coliseum grounds. It offers rides, live music, shows, contests and entertainment. 228-594-3700. www.mscoastcoliseum.com
5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Adult Board Game Night
Mockingbird Cafe, 110 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Co-sponsored by the Hancock County Library System. We’ll provide the games, or bring your favorite to share. 228-467-8383. www.hancocklibraries.info
5-8:30 p.m.
Vacation Bible School at Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 14255 Rippy Rd., Gulfport. Free. Vacation Bible School, theme is “24/7 Jesus Makes a Way Every Day.” 228-863-2709. mountpleasantgpt.weebly.com
6-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. In this couples’ class, instructors will help you create two bowls to keep. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Snacks and drinks are welcome. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/product/date-night-on-the-pottery-wheel-friday-april-13/
6-8 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night. Restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. davesjazz.com
6-8 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7-10 p.m.
‘Into the Woods’ - a Triple Threat Academy Production
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $18 general, $15 student/senior/military. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece and a rare modern classic. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Home of Grace Golf Classic
The Preserve Golf Club, 8901 MS-57, Vancleave. Starting at $150 per player. Support the scholarship program at the Home of Grace and give hope to men and women struggling with addiction. Help us meet our goal to provide 32 scholarships by reaching $80,000. Two rounds of tournament golf, morning and afternoon, separated by lunch. Prizes for the winners. 228-386-2500. www.homeofgrace.org/golf
8 a.m.-1 p.m., 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Scout Sprouts Garden Camp
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Free. Our FoodCorps Scout Sprouts program will offer hands-on, skill-based activities around growing, preparing and eating healthy food. If you would like your child to participate, please fill out the form on our Facebook home page and choose which day and session you would like them to attend. www.facebook.com/34thStWholisticGardersGulfport/
8-10 a.m., 4-6 p.m.
Safe Sitter Classes at Singing River Health System
Ocean Springs Hospital, Hwy. 90, Ocean Springs. $30 including materials, breakfast and lunch. This one-day course for students 11 and older covers all of the skills needed to be a certified safe sitter. Topics include safety, first aid, communication and money matters. For more info. call 228-809-4099 or email cynthia.le@mysrhs.com. Offered on two separate days in June. https://www.singingriverhealthsystem.com/?s=events
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
‘Harvey’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Adults $18, Seniors 65+, military, veterans, students with ID $10, Children 12 and under $8. Pulitzer Prize-winning play. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8-10:15 p.m.
Saturday
Kelli’s Steps Dance Recital
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Perspective Methods in Drawing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $120. Explore and practice drawing class techniques, such as one, two and three point linear perspective, isometric perspective, atmospheric perspective, foreshortening and the architectural projection method. The class meets every Saturday morning through June 30. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/perspective-methods-in-drawing-with-john-mcdonald/
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wire Wrap Class
Gallery 782, 773 Jackson Ave., Biloxi. $40 includes materials and use of tools to complete project. Make a Victorian bracelet from sterling silver wire and Swarovski crystals. No prior experience needed. 228-436-7782.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Perspective Methods in Drawing with John McDonald
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $120 for the series. Explore and practice drawing techniques such as 1, 2 and 3 point linear perspective; isometric perspective; atmospheric perspective; foreshortening;and architectural projection method. Meets every Saturday through June 30. Second floor, Biloxi Center for Ceramics. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Outdoor Craft Market
Beach Blvd. Market, 1000 33rd Ave., Gulfport. Free. Includes jewelry and other accessories, ceramics, home goods, home-grown and home-made food and more. Every Saturday through Dec. 22, weather permitting. 228-596-2496. https://www.facebook.com/BeachBlvdMarket
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Showcase Saturdays
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Meet exhibiting artists, view demonstrations, and check out new merchandise in our Museum Store. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Make a Ceramic Magnolia
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. Create a striking magnolia out of clay. Students will be guided by our instructors step by step. By the end of the class, the figure will be glazed and ready for kiln firing; it may be picked up at the museum two weeks later. Advance registration is required. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pearlington Afternoon Movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. An orphan girl dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
12 p.m.-2 p.m.
Book signing
Smith & Lens, 106 S. 2nd St., Bay St. Louis. Malcolm White will sign copies of “The Artful Evolution of Hal & Mal’s.” The book is illustrated by Ginger Williams-Cook. 228-254-6006.
4-7 p.m.
SouthWind
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. No cover charge for members. $5 per non-members. Live music of the ’50s, rock ’n’ roll, country, swamp pop, Motown and Latin.
6-10 p.m.
A ‘Chill’ Summer Supper
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $75, includes 2 glasses of wine or beer; members, $65. Chefs Brooke & William Rester, owners of Dolce Bakeshop out of Long Beach, prepare a delectable summer meal that won’t make you break a sweat. The cool menu is so strategically planned, not an oven or grill will be turned on. Reserve seats in advance. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=88306~only
6-8 p.m.
Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet is available from 7-8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8-10 p.m. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
7-10 p.m.
10th Annual Juneteenth Celebration Fashion Show
Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St., Gulfport. $22-$40. The 10th Annual Juneteenth Celebration Fashion Show has been organized on the theme “A Decade of Fashion & Entertainment.” The celebration commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. Proceeds support scholarships for high school seniors, donations to free back-to-school haircuts for young boys, and our Helping Hand Program, among other efforts. Bring your own alcoholic beverage. https://www.facebook.com/10th-Annual-Juneteenth-Celebration-Fashion-Show-1357997000968274/
7:30 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. Taste the difference: grow your own. email: 34thst.wholisticsgardens@gmail.com. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Bay Vista Baptist Yard & Plant Sale in the Grove
Bay Vista Baptist Church, 2485 Pass Rd., Biloxi. Shop from a variety of church and home items plus plants for your home and gardens. 228-388-1166.
8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Bay Oaks Quilt Guild Sit-&-Sew
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Bring your ideas and sit and sew. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday
Sensory Sundays
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. Sensory Sundays is an exclusive event for children with autism spectrum disorders and sensory processing differences to have a fun, enjoyable and interactive learning experience in a comfortable and accepting environment. Includes modifications of a less crowded environment and light and sound reduction. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday
Pastel For Teens
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $215; members, $165. In-depth exploration of colors, perspective and drawing methods for pastels. Instruction will cover beginners through advanced. Supplies and materials are provided. Meets every afternoon from June 11-15. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-pastel-camp-2
1-4 p.m. through June 15
Art Exploration for Kids Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $195; members, $145. Campers will learn drawing, painting, and collage in this class for beginning artists. Meets every afternoon from June 11-15. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
1-4 p.m. through June 15
Around the World in 5 Days Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $260; members, $210. Campers will learn about different cultures and make kid-friendly dishes from around the world. Kitchen safety, knife skills (age-appropriate), table setting and service, and dining etiquette are also on the syllabus. Meets every afternoon from June 11-15. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
1:30-4:30 p.m. through June 15
Rubber Ducky: Summer Reading Program
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. The theme for this week is Hoot, Hiss and Howl: Songs about Animals at each branch during the week 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Kazoos & Castanets: Summer Reading Program
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Free. Each day we will be making different instruments with simple materials. On this day, we will be making kazoos and castanets. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
OOMA Volunteer Meeting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Spend time with OOMA staff and volunteers to learn more about the museum and ways you can help. Please call 228-374-5547 if you are interested in attending. georgeohr.org
12-12:30 p.m.
South Mississippi Ballroom Dance-Urban Style
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer instructor teaches the basics of Urban or “Detroit style” ballroom dance. No experience is required and you don’t have to bring a partner. Wear comfortable shoes.
6-8 p.m.
Sea-n-Sail Adventure Camp 2018
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. $200 per week. These week-long day camps are designed to bring about a greater awareness of The Mississippi Gulf Coast’s original history and maritime heritage through a variety of fun and educational activities. Six sessions are scheduled for summer 2018. Campers are divided into two age groups. Each camp session runs Monday through Friday. Register at maritimemuseum.org/new/sea-n-sail-adventure-camp/ 228-435-6320. maritimemuseum.org/new/sea-n-sail-adventure-camp/
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Jr. Chef Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $260; members, $210. Send your up and coming culinary star to Jr. Chef Camp, where they will spend each day with Chef Robin Pate chopping and dicing, kneading and baking and more. Meets June 11-15. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
9 a.m.-1 p.m. through June 15
Art & Play Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $195; members, $145. Anything goes in this fun-filled class. Includes drafting designs for inventions, mock advertisements, integrating art and poetry, illustrating words and art-based group games. Meets every morning from June 11-15. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
9 a.m.-12 p.m. through June 15
Photography & Visual Design for Teens
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $195; members, $145. Students will explore photography as creative expression by developing powers of observation and applying the basic elements of visual design. Students must provide their own cameras, of any kind. Meets every morning from June 11-15. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Space Pirates Theatre Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $475 for two weeks; members, $425. Students will be prepare a production called “Space Pirates,” a new children’s musical. Includes training in movement, prop building, mask work and storytelling. Class culminates in two performances at 1 and 3 p.m. June 23. The two-week camp meets weekdays from June 11-22. 228-818-2878. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=mcocc
9 a.m.-4 p.m. through June 22
Tuesday
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $25 per class; nonmembers, $35. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads, natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-shirley-cahela
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Rodrigue’s Blue Dog: Discovering Late Works on Canvas and Metal
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Born and reared in Southwest Louisiana, “Cajun Country,” George Rodrigue (1944-2013) preserved on his canvas its land, people, traditions and mythology. A Cajun legend, the loupgarou, spawned his most famous series, “The Blue Dog.” This exhibition features 25 works created in the last decade of his life. On view through Aug. 18. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Drums & Kazoos
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Each day this week we will be making different instruments with simple materials. Today we will be making drums and kazoos. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Coastal Birds Rock!
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The first in a series of “Libraries Rock!” programs for middle school youth will be led by Molly Folkerts from the Coastal Bird Stewardship Program. Advance registration is required. Call 228-452-4596 to register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2-3:30 p.m.
Intro to Excel
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Whether you are new to Excel or just need a refresher this introductory class is for you. Registration required. Call or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
2-3:30 p.m.
Ukelele Program: Teen Summer Reading
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Free. Join us for this hands-on program and learn to play a real ukelele! 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
3-4 p.m.
Elegant Glass Etching Rocks!
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Use stencils and cream to etch images in glass to decorate or make gifts. To register, call 228-475-7462. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Glass Etching Summer Program
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Angela George will demonstrate how to use stencils and cream to make designs on glass. Bring your own clear, smooth-sided drinking glass or bottle. In the meeting room. www.jgrls.org/events/events
5:30 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Intermediate Hand-Building
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, plus $20 materials fee. Experiment with complex and exciting forms in hand-built ceramics. Students will work with cone 6 oxidation and cone 10 reduction glazes. Basic throwing skills required. The studio is open for student use throughout the week and extended evening hours. Meets Tuesdays June 12, 19 and 26 and July 10, 17 and 24. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
6-9 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Details: 228-547-1844.
8-9 a.m.
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. We have knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1-3 p.m.
Beginning Hand-building in Clay
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student plus $20 materials fee. Beginning students will practice pinching, coiling and working with slabs to construct functional pottery such as mugs, trays, and casseroles. We will also have a basic introduction to glazing. The studio is open for student use throughout the week. Class meets Wednesdays June 13, 20 and 27 and July 11, 18 and 25. Register in advance. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
1-4 p.m.
Drums Rock!
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Luther Gray from Bamboula 2000 will perform his “Imagination Tour Congo Drum & Dance,” a high-energy, interactive musical program. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Tambourines & Harmonicas
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Each day we will be making different instruments with simple materials. Today we will be making harmonicas and tambourines. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
W.O.W. Women of Wisdom Luncheon
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Rd., Gulfport. Meeting. free; Catered lunch, $10. Be empowered and electrified by our own Pastor D — DeBo’rah Drayton Ward. Join us for a catered lunch from Port City Cafe. Networking begins at 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch from noon to 1 p.m. 228-284-2449. www.wowgulfcoast.com
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Game On! Wednesdays
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Spend time playing board and video games in the Game Room. The challenge starts at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2-4 p.m.
Mouse & Keyboard Skills
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Laptops and mice will be provided, but personal devices are welcome. Registration required. Call or sign up at the customer service desk. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
4-5 p.m.
Create a Zen Garden
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. All supplies furnished. Call 228-392-3250 to register. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Gem Cutting Demonstration
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. The program will include discussion about what goes into cutting gemstones for jewelry and showcase the tools used. Prizes will be awarded to some who attend. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Innovation Center Biloxi, 1636 Popp’s Ferry Rd., Biloxi. $45 every six months for Toastmasters membership. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Wednesday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. 228-392-9741.
6-7:30 p.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Wear clothes you can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
6-8 p.m.
Mississippi Braves at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$50. The Mississippi Braves take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465 or ticketmaster.com
6:35 p.m.
Open Mic with Mike
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free!. One of the Gulf Coast’s hottest Open Mics features the best of local songwriters. 228-938-6800.
8-11:30 p.m.
Thursday
Tambourines & Harmonicas Summer Reading Program
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free. Each day we will be making different musical instruments with simple materials. Today we will be making tambourines and harmonicas. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Parkinson’s Fitness Class
Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA, 1810 Government St., Ocean Springs. $20 per month; members - free. The Parkinson’s Fitness Class is an ongoing class at the Blossman Family YMCA in Ocean Springs. 228-875-5050.
2-2:45 p.m.
Fiber Landscapes Youth Art Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The fiber arts class will be taught by the artist Eva Joan Henderson. Registration is required. Call the library at 228-452-4596 to register. harrison.lib.ms.us
2-4 p.m.
Facebook for Businesses and Nonprofits
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Using social media for marketing can enable small businesses to reach more customers. Find out how marketing with social media can bring success to your business or nonprofit. Registration required. Call or sign up at the customer service desk. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
3-4:30 p.m.
Family History Rocks!
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Family History Rocks! will be presented by Amanda Brooks, library manager of Singing River Genealogy-Local History Library. She will offer tips for saving documents and photos for future generations to enjoy. To register call 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Threads of Tradition: Faith Williston, Pauline Crouse & Jean Sparks
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Williston hand-dyes all the wool for her hand-hooked original rugs. Crouse uses paint to create needle-felted sculptural images on linen and canvas. Sparks is a weaver. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-current-exhibit
5:30-7 p.m.
Pedal in the Pass Bicycle Ride & Dine
War Memorial Park, Scenic Dr., Pass Christian. Free. Enjoy an easy bicycle ride through downtown Pass Christian. Bikes and helmets are required. The post-ride Dutch Treat dinner stop is optional. For more information, call Michael Burke at 228-760-0165. 228-452-3315.
6 a.m.
Historical society of Gulfport presentation
West Side Community Center, 4006 8th Street, Gulfport. The Historical Society of Gulfport will host a presentation on the history of St. Teresa Parish School in Gulfport. 228-861-6600. www.historicalsocietyofgulfport.org
6-7 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student plus $20 materials fee. In this six-week class, students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. We will also have a basic introduction to glazing and work. The studio is open for student use throughout the week. Meets Thursday evenings June 14, 21 and 28 and July 12, 19 and 26. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
6-9 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7-8:30 p.m.
Friday
Castanets & Maracas Summer Reading Program
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Each day we will be making different instruments with simple materials. At this program, we will be making castanets and maracas. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino — Fallen Oak Golf Course, 24400 MS-15, Saucier. $1000 per foursome. The tournament is open to four-member teams; each team will receive one additional player from a pool of New Orleans Saints Hall of Famers, current New Orleans Saints players/coaches and current New Orleans Pelicans players/coaches. To enter, call Main Street Biloxi at 228-435-6370, or email kmiller@biloxi.ms.us or lrosetti@biloxi.ms.us. Food and beverages included. Prizes awarded to top three teams. biloxi.ms.us
11 a.m.
Enlightening Details About Fireflies
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Learn about fireflies and why we need them. Find out how they help with cancer research and food safety. Barbara Huet is the speaker. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
2-3 p.m.
Just Dance: Teen Summer Reading Program
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Free. Dress comfortably for this Just Dance Tournament with snacks and prizes. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
3-4 p.m.
Reception for ‘Tougaloo College Art Collections’ & ‘Rodrigue’s Blue Dog: Discovering Late Works on Canvas and Metal’
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Light refreshments provided. “Access” opens on May 29, on view through Aug. 11; “Rodrigue’s Blue Dog” opens June 12, on view through Aug. 18. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
5-7 p.m.
Cinema by the Shore 2018 - Cars 3
Jones Park, Jones Park Dr., Gulfport. Free. Family friendly event: Join us for a screening of “Cars 3.” Pre-activities start at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk.
6:30 p.m.
