Things to Do This Week: May 28-June 3, 2018

Monday
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
South Mississippi Ballroom Dance-Urban Style
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer instructor teaches the basics of Urban or "Detroit Style" ballroom dance. No experience is required and you don’t have to bring a partner. Wear comfortable shoes.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Ballroom Dance Lessons
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Learn basic dance moves to the melodies of jazz, R&B, and upbeat classical music. Use dance styles of swing and ballroom. Sign up at the front desk or call the library. In the meeting room. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Storytime: Trash Collectors
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Pre-K Storytime includes songs, and activities designed to spark a love of reading. 228-388-1633.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $25 per class; nonmembers, $35. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads, natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-shirley-cahela
10 a.m.-noon
Access: Works from the Tougaloo College Art Collections, 1963 — 1967
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Joan Miro, Fritz Bultman, Robert Motherwell and Hans Hofmann are among artists represented in the first works of art donated to establish an art collection at Tougaloo College. They are on view at the Ohr-O’Keefe in "Access: Works from the Tougaloo College Art Collections. 1963-1967" through Aug. 11. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Summer Programs Kick-off Party
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. Enjoy activities like sidewalk chalk, bubbles, face-painting, music, refreshments and a musical craft to go along with this summer’s library theme, "Libraries Rock!" Parents may register children for summer programs while at the library or call 826-5857. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
WordPress Users Group
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. The group, led by two local web professionals — Sharon Eller, CSR Web Consulting, and Suzi Wilson, Gulf Coast Web Net — welcomes all levels from beginner to advanced. WordPress is an easy blogging and website content management system used by website developers and small-business owners, among others. To sign up, call 228-392-3250.
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
How To Make Sushi: Adult Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. $5 refundable registration deposit. Instructor Steve DeWitt will start the lesson with a brief talk on the history and cultural significance of sushi. All of the ingredients for the cooking lesson will be provided and class will be followed by a sampling session. A deposit is required in advance but will be returned to all registrants who attend. To reserve a spot, call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Mississippi Braves at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$50. The Mississippi Braves take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465. https://www.ticketmaster.com/biloxi-shuckers-vs-mississippi-braves-biloxi-mississippi-06-17-2018/event/1B0054656DCA2653
6:35 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Details: 228-547-1844. 228-818-4600.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. Knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Grownfolks Art: Watercolor Sunflowers
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Grownfolks Art is a weekly program that explores different art techniques through guided projects. Resident artist Kelly Derouen walks you through the steps to create your own masterpieces. No experience or talent is needed; and supplies provided.
10 a.m.-noon
Internet Safety
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Learn how to browse the Internet safely and protect your private information by making strong passwords, browsing in incognito mode, and implementing parental controls. Registration required. Call 228-533-0755 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Community Environmental and Health Forum and Luncheon
Isiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gulfport. Free. Learn about the HBCU-CBO Gulf Coast Equity Consortium, a five-year project that will bring together professors at historically black colleges and universities with community-based organizations in each of the Gulf Coast states. Their mission is to combine research and science literacy to address environmental and health inequities as well as vulnerability to climate change. 228-868-1268.
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596.
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Family Sushi Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. $5 refundable deposit. Parents and children will learn how to make sushi. Register in advance by calling 228-452-4596. A deposit is required but will be returned to all registrants who attend the class.
2 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Innovation Center Biloxi, 1636 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi. $45 every six months for Toastmasters membership. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Wednesday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. 228-392-9741.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Open Mic with Mike
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free!. One of the Gulf Coast’s hottest Open Mics features the best of local songwriters. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Thursday
Pre-K Storytime: Outback Walkabout
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. PreK Storytime includes songs and activities designed to spark a lifelong love of reading. While it is open to all ages, the recommended range is 2 to 5 years.
10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Parkinson’s Fitness Class
Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA, 1810 Government St., Ocean Springs. $20 per month; members free. The Parkinson’s Fitness Class is an ongoing class at the Blossman Family YMCA in Ocean Springs. 228-875-5050.
2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.
Teen Sushi Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. $5 refundable deposit required. Learn how to make your own sushi. Register in advance by calling 228-452-4596. A deposit fee is also required but will be returned to all registrants who attend the class. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Party Like a Rock Star
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Parents and children alike are invited to create a pet rock to take home anytime during library hours. Register children and teens for summer programs and for door prizes. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Elementary Storytime: Australian Adventure
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Elementary Storytime includes activities and crafts designed to engage young readers.
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. Broken Rainbow is a 10-week program for children who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Call to register your child. The first three sessions are open to anyone, but no new participants will be accepted to the program after June 7. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Divorce Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. Divorce Recovery Workshop is a 1--week program helping people deal with divorce issues, and a caring support group for anyone going through a divorce or separation. Participants hear a speaker the first hour, with group discussion following. The first three sessions are open to anyone, but no new participants will be accepted to the workshop after June 7. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. The workshop is for anyone dealing with the emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. In addition to hearing speakers, participants share experiences and discuss issues related to grief and loss. Meets Thursdays for 10 weeks. Anyone may attend any of the first three sessions, but no new participants will be accepted after June 7. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Friday
First Fridays Downtown Biloxi
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Free. First Friday in Downtown Biloxi’s Arts District off Rue Magnolia and Water Street. Galleries, shops and eateries offer treats, special deals. Free to the public; parking available next to Mary Mahoney’s and Magnolia Hotel. https://www.facebook.com/FFDowntownBiloxi/
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘Salt, salt sea, & all for the love of thee’ Opening Reception
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free,donations welcomed. "Salt, salt sea, & all for the love of thee," the title taken from a Scottish ballad, is a show of watercolors sailing through summer by an architect, an engineer, a man of sailboats. Voyaging is the key to this collection. On view in the Visual Arts Gallery through Sept. 1. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-duckett-gallery-1
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Donna’s Dance Recital: ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700. https://www.facebook.com/pg/donnadancedkg/events/?ref=page_internal
6 p.m.-8 p.m. June 1; 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. June 2
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Concert in the Courtyard with Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Pass Christian Public Library will kick off the summer "Libraries Rock!" program with a concert in the courtyard at City Hall. Lead singer Gal Holiday is joined by a group of talented musicians in original rollicking foot-stompers and poignant Crescent City tributes — swing performed with a punk sensibility. Bring lawn chair or blanket, bug spray, fan, refreshments, friends, family, etc. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Wings Performing Arts: ‘Noises Off’ Dinner/Dessert Theatre
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $15-$25. The opening night performance of the farce "Noises Off" is just hours away, and, as the cast stumbles through their final dress rehearsal, things couldn’t be any worse. Lines are forgotten, love triangles unravel and sardines fly everywhere. Can the cast pull their act together on stage even if they can’t behind the scenes? 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m. June 1, 2
‘The Last Five Years’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $15. The musical tells the powerful and intimate story of a couple, Cathy and Jamie, falling in and out of love over the course of a five-year relationship. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m. June 1, 2; 2 p.m. June 3
‘Into the Woods’ - a Triple Threat Academy Production
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $18 General/$15 Student/Sr/Military. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece and a rare modern classic. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. June 1, 2; 2 p.m.-4 p.m. June 3
Saturday
Artist’s Reception for ‘A River in Stitches’ Quilt Exhibition
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free. Meet the quilters and welcome the first annual "River in Stitches" Quilt Exhibition at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. This reception coincides with the "Water/Ways" Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org/news/river-stitches-first-annual-quilt-exhibition-1
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
3rd Grade Skit ‘The Singing River Gets the Blues’
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free. This tribute to the "Water/Ways" exhibition from the Smithsonian is performed by Ocean Springs Oak Park Elementary third-graders. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org/
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Red, White & Blueberry Festival
L&N Depot Plaza, 1000 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Free to attend. Enjoy free vanilla ice-cream topped with blueberries or strawberries provided by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce. Sample blueberry dishes, share recipes, buy blueberry bushes, watch cooking demonstrations and more. The Ocean Springs Fresh Market vendors will also have local items for purchase 228-875-4424. www.oceanspringschamber.com
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Outdoor Craft Market
Beach Blvd. Market, 1000 33rd Ave., Gulfport. No admission charge. Includes jewelry and other accessories, ceramics, home goods, home-grown and home-made food and more. Market runs every Saturday through Dec. 22, weather permitting. 228-596-2496. https://www.facebook.com/BeachBlvdMarket
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
It Doesn’t Have to Stay Round with Glenn Dair
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $125 before May 26; $140 after. In this two-day workshop (June 2-3), Dair, a master ceramicist, will talk about and demonstrate a range of techniques, subjects including throwing, altering, lids, handles, mark making and glazing. For the beginner and veteran potter. Snacks will be provided and there will be a one-hour break in the middle of each class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2,3
Showcase Saturdays
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Meet exhibiting artists, view demonstrations, and check out new merchandise in the Museum Store. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Perk Up Saturdays at OOMA
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Fair Grinds Coffeehouse of New Orleans will sell a selection of fair trade coffee, teas, and assorted menu items during a series of "Perk Up Saturdays" at OOMA. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Libraries Rock! Kick-off Party
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Music, classic cars, refreshments and children’s activities will be featured at this party for the whole family. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and appetites. To register, call 475-7462. www.jgrls.org
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jefferson Davis’ Birthday
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12.50 adults; $7.50 Children (6-18); free ages 0-5. Take a tour of the last home of Jefferson Davis with a period-dressed tour guide on the half hour of every hour. Ron Kennedy, author and co-author of books on Confederate history, will give a presentation. There will also be cupcakes at 11 a.m. and living historians around the property. 228-388-4400. www.visitbeauvoir.org
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet Fais Do Do
Point Cadet, 121 Cadet St., Biloxi. $5-$7. The 89th annual Blessing of the Fleet and Shrimp Festival will feature a new Shrimp-NBoots 5K Glow Run and Fun Run, the day-long Fais Do-Do at Point Cadet Pavilion and Blessing Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, and Coronation of the Shrimp King and Queen on June 2. The Blessing of the Fleet is at 2 p.m., June 3. For more information, email kmiller@biloxi.ms.us. 228-388-2443. biloxiblessing.com
Noon-10 p.m. June 2; 2 p.m. June 3
Summer Program Kick-off Party
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Adults, teens and children are invited to learn about the rockin’ library programs for all ages this summer. There will be a "musical" craft program to engage children while adults register. The party will include refreshments and a scratch-off ticket for each guest to get a chance at a prize. To register, call 392-3250. 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet is available from 7 to 8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8 to 10 p.m. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
The Mulligan Brothers in Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $15; nonmembers: $18. The Mulligan Brothers of Mobile spent the last three years touring the US and Europe playing their brand of Americana folk rock. Lead singer Ross Newell is supported by the harmonies of Greg DeLuca, Ben Leininger and Melody Duncan. De Luca plays drums and Leininger is on bass. Duncan, a fiddler, joined the band in 2017. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/copy-of-mulligan-brothers
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. Lots of boxes available. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-noon
Trap & Paint
Club Sideways, 2909 26th Ave., Gulfport. $35. Dance to trap DJs, paint a pre-sketched 16x20 canvas, enjoy drinks at the cash bar. All paint supplies are included in the cost. 228-341-0933. www.soflypaintparties.com/
8 p.m.
2nd Annual Forestry and Wildlife Field Day for Family and Kids
Brookewood Tree Farm, 10000 Caesar Necaise Road, Picayune. Free. This year’s field day has activities for both adults and kids, including a piney woods cattle display, duck decoy carving, a forestry firefighting unit display, and an active prescribed fire burn display. There will also be speakers and demonstrations. Lunch will be provided. Register in advance by calling Harrison County Extension at 228-865-4227 or by email at tim.ray@msstate.edu. Or register on arrival at the farm on Field Day.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Harrison County Democratic Executive Committee Meeting
American Legion — Joe Graham Post 119, 12320 Ashley Dr., Gulfport. The HCDEC is the local governing body for The Democratic Party in Mississippi, which is the statewide organization of the National Democratic Party. 228-206-3201. harrisoncountydems.com
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Children Plant in Hiller Park Garden
Hiller Park Renaissance Garden, 377 Hiller Drive, Biloxi. Donations appreciated. Four local nurseries — Frazier’s, Beatline, Pine Hills and Fazzio’s — are donating flowering plants for children accompanied by an adult to plant in Hiller Park Renaissance Garden. Everything provided: refreshments, prizes and tours. www.horticultureforhuanity.org
9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Water/Ways Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free. "Water/Ways," an exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, explores the relationship between people and water as well as the centrality of water in our lives. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org/
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday
Faithview Baptist Church Vacation Bible School
Faithview Baptist Church, 24073 Church Avenue, Saucier. Faithview Baptist Church Vacation Bible School 228-832-3015.
Vacation Bible School
Handsboro Baptist Church, 1421 E. Pass Road, Gulfport. Free. Theme for this year’s Vacation Bible School is "Game On!" As kids get ready for the big game, they will learn that the goal is not competing in their own strength because God has already equipped them with everything they need. Program meets evenings from June 3 through 7. Each session begins with a light dinner. 228-896-3796. handsborobaptist.org
5:30 p.m.-8:20 p.m.
