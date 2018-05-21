Things to Do This Week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is 9 a.m. the PREVIOUS Monday.
Monday
Unique Crochet Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. No charge. Instructor Teresa Busby will impart new ideas and techniques as well as the fundamentals of crochet. Bring supplies, including yarn and crochet hooks. Register at the desk or call 228-826-5857. www.jgrls.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
PreK Storytime: Summer Splash
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Rd., Biloxi. Free. Bring your towel and swimsuit: we’ll kick off summer with an outdoor splash. PreK Storytimes include stories, songs, and activities. 228-354-9464.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Pass Christian Historical Society Luncheon with Dr. Martha Ward
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Dr., Pass Christian. $12; members, $10. This month’s speaker will be Dr. Martha Ward, author of “Voodoo Queen-The Spirited Lives of Marie Laveau.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. To reserve a seat call 228-452-7254 or email president@passhistory.org. www.passhistory.org
12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Rd., Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
St. Martin High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
6 p.m.
South Mississippi Ballroom Dance-Urban Style
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer instructor teaches the basics of Urban or “Detroit Style” ballroom dance. No experience is required and you don’t have to bring a partner. Wear comfortable shoes.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Ballroom Dance Lessons
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Learn basic dance moves to the melodies of jazz, R&B, and upbeat classical music. Use dance styles of swing and ballroom. Sign up at the front desk or call the library. In the meeting room. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
6:30 p.m.
Chattanooga Lookouts at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$50. The Chattanooga Lookouts take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465. https://www.ticketmaster.com/biloxi-shuckers-vs-chattanooga-lookouts-biloxi-mississippi-05-21-2018/event/1B00546574EA2FE9
6:35 p.m.
Tuesday
Storytime: Dentists
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Pre-K Storytime includes songs and activities designed to spark a love of reading. 228-388-1633.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Craft Club
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Bring a crafting project and meet other crafters. The group is led by Alicia Nance of Creative Crafts by Hand and is open and unstructured. Meetings will be held every Tuesday and Friday, except for holidays, and is open to adults age 17 and up regardless of ability. Bring tools, materials and supplies. 228-392-3250.
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $25 per class; nonmembers, $35. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads, natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-shirley-cahela
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Biloxi High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Legos at the Library
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Lego sets will be provided to use at the library. Children must be accompanied by parent, grandparent, or adult guardian. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
4 p.m.
Adult Coloring
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. No Charge. Adults will be able to de-stress over coloring sheets and will have an array of choices, from basic to complex. All materials will be provided, or you may bring your own. Refreshments will also be offered. In the library meeting room. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Details: 228-547-1844. 228-818-4600.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. We have knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. All skill levels are welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Grownfolks Art: Patriotic Suncatchers
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Our resident artist, Kelly Derouen, will walk participants through the steps to create your own suncatcher. No experience or talent is needed, and we provide all the supplies.
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Garden Program: Ground Covers and Shade Plants
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension agent, will discuss the variety of Mississippi native plants that can provide ground cover to coastal landscapes, along with suggestions for landscape areas that receive limited sunlight. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Silver Screening Dinner & Movie
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. The library will host a dinner and a movie in the meeting room for ages 50 and older, featuring a great new film. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
4:30 p.m.
Mossy Point: Pre-Civil War Area History
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. No charge. In this presentation of local history, Else Martin, Jackson County historian, will discuss the history of the early Escatawpa River area before the Civil War and many locations of landmarks now gone. Refreshments will be provided. To reserve a seat, call 475-7462. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Innovation Center Biloxi, 1636 Popp’s Ferry Rd., Biloxi. $45 every six months for Toastmasters membership. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Wednesday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. 228-392-9741.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Mississippi Hunting Dog Association Membership Meeting
Latimer Community Center, 10908 Daisy Vestry Rd., Biloxi. The membership meeting is hosted by the Jackson County chapter of the MHDA, but membership isn’t restricted to county residents. It’s open to all who are interested in preserving the tradition of hunting game with dogs in Mississippi. Food and soft drinks will be provided. 228-392-8878.
6:30 p.m.
Gulfport High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Digital Literacy Class: Cloud 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Andy Collins with Mississippi State Extension Service will explain how to use the Cloud to create and share documents with friends, family and co-workers. To reserve a seat, call the library at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Pre-K Storytime: Diving in South America
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Pre-K Storytime includes songs and activities designed to spark a lifelong love of reading. While it is open to all ages, the recommended range is 2 to 5 years.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Coffee with Friends of the Pass Christian Public Library
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Sarah Crisler Ruskey, the new director of the Harrison County Library System, will speak at the June gathering of the Friends of the Pass Christian Public Library. Election of Officers will also be held, but the public is welcome to attend. In the conference room. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Computer Basics
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Bring your own laptop to this easy-to-follow class, or borrow one of ours. Registration required. Call 228-255-4800 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Star Wars Lego Event
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Kids and families may make a Star Wars Lego creation — or anything else. Legos will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be provided. Lego donations are always welcome. 228-392-3250.
4 p.m.
Elementary Storytime: South American Adventure
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Elementary Storytime includes activities and crafts designed to engage young readers.
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Bay Oaks Quilt Guild Program Night
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. All quilting crafters welcome. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Young Soloists Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $10. The concert features vocalists and instrumentalists age 21 and under from all over the Mississippi Gulf Coast area and beyond. Performers are auditioned on classical repertoire and are selected for their exceptional talent. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-young-soloists
7 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. Broken Rainbow is a 10-week program for children who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Call to register your child. The first three sessions are open to anyone, but no new participants will be accepted to the program after June 7. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Divorce Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. Divorce Recovery Workshop is a ten-week program helping people deal with divorce issues, and a caring support group for anyone going through a divorce or separation. Participants hear a speaker the first hour, with group discussion following. The first three sessions are open to anyone, but no new participants will be accepted to the workshop after June 7. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. The workshop is for anyone dealing with the emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. In addition to hearing speakers, participants share experiences and discuss issues related to grief and loss. Meets Thursdays. Anyone may attend any of the first three sessions, but no new participants will be accepted after June 7. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Ocean Springs High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
When Lighting the Voids
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. Free. This deconstructed mystery explores the catastrophic explosion at an Escatawpa shipyard. Constructed from actual interviews from many involved with an actual incident. Each one-hour program will be followed by a community discussion. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m.
Friday
Digital Literacy: Social Media Overview
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Andy Collins of the Mississippi State Extension Service discuss Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, Snapchat and more, and how to use them to stay connected. To reserve a spot in the class, call the library at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. free admission. A great time to “treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night by Cole Porter, Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. The restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. davesjazz.com
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Gautier High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.
More Computer Basics
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. In this continuation of the first basics class, demonstration of additional skills will be supplemented by hands-on practice. Bring your own laptop or use one of ours. Registration required. Call 228-255-4800 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Saturday
Make a Ceramic Wall Flower
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. Familes and individuals will make a ceramic flower arrangement, attach it to a plaque and glaze it. The finished piece will be available for pick-up two weeks later. Pre-registration required. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/classes
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Kids Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. Children can throw pots on our pottery wheels and get messy with clay! We will help your little ones create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. We can ship their pottery if you live out of town! Have your kids wear clothes they can get dirty! Limit: 5 students per session. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/kids-pottery-wheel-saturday-february-24-200-400/
1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
West Harrison High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
AARP Driving Course
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. $20; AARP members, $15. The AARP Smart Driver Safety Program is a classroom refresher that was designed to help older adults learn the effects of aging on driving and how to adjust driving techniques and qualify for an insurance discount. The program is open to drivers of any age. To register or to receive more information, call 228-669-1313. In the library meeting room. 228-392-3250.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Outdoor Craft Market
Beach Blvd. Market, 1000 33rd Ave., Gulfport. No admission charge. Includes jewelry and other accessories, ceramics, home goods, home-grown and home-made food and more. Market runs every Saturday through Dec. 22, weather permitting. 228-596-2496. https://www.facebook.com/BeachBlvdMarket
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Showcase Saturdays
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Meet exhibiting artists, view demonstrations, and check out new merchandise in our Museum Store. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Perk Up Saturdays at OOMA
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Fair Grinds Coffeehouse of New Orleans will sell a selection of fair trade coffee, teas, and assorted menu items during a series of “Perk Up Saturdays” at OOMA. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills at the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Wear clothes you can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Memorial Day Event
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. The public is invited to a concert will begin at 10:50 a.m. and to the Memorial Service for the heroes who have preserved our freedom that will follow at 11. Afterwards, a buffet lunch will be available in the Club House. Call Pat Laird, 228-255-5017, for more information. 228-255-2918.
10:50 a.m.-12 p.m.
United States Submarine Veterans Inc. Tullibee Base of Mississippi monthly meeting
Biloxi Yacht Club, 408 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Monthly meeting of Tullibee Base of Mississippi.
11 a.m.
D’Iberville High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
SouthWind
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. No cover charge for members. $5 per non-members. Live music of the ’50s, rock ’n’ roll, country, swamp pop, Motown and Latin.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Harrison Central High School Graduation
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 228-594-3700.
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Sounds by the Sea - Harrison County
Jones Park, Jones Park Dr., Gulfport. Free. Sounds by the Sea is a free concert for the Mississippi Gulf Coast community to salute our military men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country. The event’s pre-show will feature the Coast Big Band, follow with patriotic music played by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra and end with a fireworks display. www.gulfcoastsymphony.net
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet is available from 7 to 8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8 to 10 p.m. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Zumba Fitness
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Try this energizing blend of dance rhythms and exercise with Tajuana Glaude, certified Zumba instructor. Wear comfortable clothing. Registration is required; call 769-3060, ext. 1603. 228-769-3060.
9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
Sunday
Jazz in the Pass
War Memorial Park, Scenic Dr., Pass Christian. Free. This year’s Memorial Day Weekend Jazz in the Pass lineup includes The Dave Knorr Trio, Starz, 41st Army Band, Fremont Avenue Band and Phoenix. Food, drink and craft vendors will be on hand. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. 228-452-3315. passmainstreet.com/events/jazz-in-the-pass/
12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sounds by the Sea - Jackson County
Pascagoula Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Free. Sounds by the Sea is a free concert for the Mississippi Gulf Coast community to salute our military men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country. The event’s pre-show performance will feature the Singing River Chorale, follow with patriotic music played by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra and end with a fireworks display. 228-938-2356. www.gulfcoastsymphony.net
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
