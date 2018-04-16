Things to Do This Week in South Mississippi: April 16-22

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is 9 a.m. the PREVIOUS Monday.
Monday
Ribbon Cutting for USM’s Marine Education Center
Gulf Coast Research Laboratory Marine Education Center, 101 Sweetbay Drive, Ocean Springs. Free. Tours of the facility will be available after the ceremony. The center will include a mix of public exhibits, classrooms, laboratories, meeting spaces and administrative offices. It will offer outdoor learning and field experiences through a system of trails, boardwalks and outdoor classrooms. 228-818-8095. gcrl.usm.edu/mec/cd.mec.php
10 a.m.-noon
Children’s Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Storytime: Baby Chicks
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. This week: baby chicks, using stories, songs, and a craft project. Storytimes begin at 10:30 a.m. every Monday and last 30 to 40 minutes. The focus is on ages 2 to 5, but children of all ages are welcome. 228-354-9464.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
April Showers Coloring for Adults
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. Unwind with a coloring project using colored pencils, crayons, markers and gel pens. Supplies, including coloring sheets, will be provided by the Friends of the Gautier Public Library, and participants may also bring their own.
5:30 p.m.
Weekly Registration for Computer Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Register for free computer classes each Monday for the following week. Other classes offered include Internet Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks and Introduction to Microsoft Word. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.
Gautier Library sponsors Second Annual Art Show
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. The library seeks entries for the month-long show of work by local artists. Artists of all ages may enter between April 2 and 24. Entry fees. Patrons may vote for the People’s Choice award and other cash prizes to be presented a the Art Gala Reception on April 26, at 5:30 p.m. Details: 228-497-4531. www.jgrls.org
During library hours
Tuesday
Storytime: Jungle Animals
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Storytime is offered every Tuesday morning and features stories, songs and a craft project designed to spark a love of reading. Each session lasts 30 to 45 minutes and is geared for children ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. 228-233-4116.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Killing You Sweetly: Sugar in Your Diet
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Kenny Guess, a retired health and physical education teacher, will explain why we all need to be alarmed about our sugar intake. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $25 per class; nonmembers, $35. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads, natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/
10 a.m.-noon
Gulf Coast Art Association Mississippi Annual Art Exhibit
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Artists from all over the Mississippi Gulf Coast exhibiting their work for public viewing and purchase. 228-374-5547. www.facebook.com/GCCAmississippi/
Museum hours
Children’s Story Hour
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave.. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Internet Safety & Password Tips
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. Learn the steps you can take to help protect your information during an internet search. Personal devices welcome. Call to register no later than April 17. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-noon
Adult Coloring Event
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. The Pascagoula Public Library is offering a Keep Calm and Color event. Is life overwhelming you? Need some time to de-stress? Enjoy some down time from your busy day and let your worries melt away. Relaxing music, coloring pages and supplies will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. 228-769-3060.
4 p.m.
Earth Day Macrame
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free. Celebrate Earth Day with Becky Anderson, who will demonstrate how to make decorative hanging plant holders with macrame. Supplies provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. (You supply the plants.) To reserve a seat, call 475-7462 or ask at the library.
5:30 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Glitzy Girls
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle. $25 individual tickets; $350 donor reserve tables. Benefit for Pink Hearts Funds, Pride with a Purpose & the Hancock County Food Pantry. 228-255-2918.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, lidded vessels. Addresses altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars, bottles. Basic throwing skills required. Class fees include a 25-pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings, instruction. Meets every Tuesday through May 22. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
How to Choose the Best Colleges for Your Student & Your Pocketbook
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. This class will focus on parents of high school students and the students themselves. Elizabeth Ann Smith, a certified college planning financial consultant, will lead the presentation. Reserve a seat: 228-284-3690 or email dwalton@smartmoneypc.com.
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Details: 228-547-1844.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Tai Chi @The Library
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Flag retirement ceremony
Gulfport High School. Presented by Gulf Coast Chapter of DAR, performed by the ROTC cadets from West Harrison, Harrison Central and Gulfport high schools. Public welcome. All used flags will be retired. Details: Roberta at 228-896-4495.
2:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Crawfish Music Festival
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $14-$48. For more than two decades, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum has hosted the Crawfish Music Festival to provide quality entertainment and family fun. Live entertainment, hot boiled crawfish, vendors and midway rides. Free gate admission April 18-19. Unlimited ride wristbands. Headliners: April 20, Old Dominion; April 21, Jamey Johnson and Cody Jinks; and April 22, Jon Pardi with Muscadine Bloodline. 228-594-3700. www.ticketmaster.com/
5-10 p.m. April 18, 5-11 p.m. April 19-20, 1-11 p.m. April 21, 1-8 p.m. April 22
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. We have knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Beginning Hand-Building in Clay
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. No prior experience required for this six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working with clay: pinching, coiling, and slabs will be used to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays, and casseroles. Class fee includes 25-pound bag of clay, tool kit for new students. Meets every Wednesday through May 23. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Every Wednesday in the meeting room, for ages 2 to 5. We’ll read books, sing songs, dance and make a craft. A different theme each week.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Grownfolks Art: Decoupage Boxes
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave. Free. Adult art program that explores techniques through guided projects. No experience or talent needed. All supplies provided.
10 a.m.-noon
Children’s Story Hour
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/story-times
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Biloxi Chapter, NSDAR Meeting/Luncheon
Mary Mahoney’s Old French House Restaurant, 116 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. $18. The Biloxi Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) meets on the third Wednesday of the month. Prospective members are welcome. Details: Email carol.walters4668@gmail.com.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Garden Program-Sustainable Landscapes
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension agent, will present a program on sustainable landscaping: building and maintaining a sustainable landscape, choosing native plants for the landscape, green walls and roofs, and rain gardens. Details: 228-452-4596.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Lymphedema Risk Awareness Meeting
Singing River Health System Neuroscience Center, 3603 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Free educational sessions for cancer patients to understand signs, symptoms and treatments for Lymphedema following surgery or radiation therapy. 228-818-9620.
4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Jackson County Democrats’ Wind Down
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina, 2405 US-90, Gautier. Meeet and greet, third Wednesday of every month. Details: 228-547-1844.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Science Cafe on the Coast
Long Beach City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Ave. Carson Rouse, with the University of Southern Mississippi Department of Anthropology and Sociology, will give a presentation on the archaeological project to locate the gravesite of the Rev. John Ford, an early figure in Mississippi history. Details: Denise Saucier at 228-863-0711 or email her dsaucier@longbeach.lib.ms.us, or Adrienne McPhaul at 228-214-3467 or Adrienne.mcphaul@usm.edu
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
AARP Safe Driving Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Workbook fee $20; $15 for AARP members. The half-day course is designed to show seniors how they must adjust their driving habits as they get older. Topics include defensive driving techniques, proven safety strategies, and new traffic laws and rules of the road. Registration, details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday
Colt Capers Preschool Story Hour
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Children will hear a story, have an outside activity, followed by a craft. This month’s topic is caterpillars.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Storytime: Planets
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave. Free. Storytime is offered every Thursday morning and features stories read aloud followed by a craft project designed to spark a love of reading. Each storytime lasts 30 to 45 minutes and is open to all ages, but is geared toward ages 2-5.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Let’s Lunch
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $16 nonmembers. Every Thursday in Becky’s Kitchen, learn how to prepare the perfect lunch. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Mary Walker Marina Auction
Mary Walker Marina, 3308 Mary Walker Drive, Gautier.
3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Elementary Storytime: Planets
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Elementary Storytime is offered every Thursday and features stories read aloud followed by a craft project designed to spark a love of reading. Each storytime lasts 30 to 45 minutes and is open to all ages, but is geared toward ages 5-11.
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
*teen thursday*
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Weekly program for grades 6 through 12. Crafts, writing, games, and more.
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Kindergarten Readiness Fair
Biloxi Family Resource Center Lopez Elementary, 140 St. John Ave., Biloxi. Free. If you have a student starting kindergarten next school year, this free event is a perfect way to prepare them. Kids can board a bus, go through a cafeteria line, visit a playground and more. Translators will be available. 228-297-6808. www.excelby5.com/biloxi
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
High Five Tour 2018
Butch Oustalet Ford, 9274 U.S. 49 North, Gulfport. Free. The ninth annual Wounded Warriors Family Support High Five Tour will visit Gulfport with its mobility-equipped 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor — wrapped in a patriotic design. Americans of all walks of life are invited to sign the tour vehicle with a message of support to our country’s veterans and their families. 228-248-2282. www.wwfs.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Watercolor & Coffee Event
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. Get creative using the medium of instant coffee to paint on watercolor paper. Sketch your own line art or use the provided drawing. Supplies and refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Gautier Library. To reserve a spot, call 497-4531. www.jgrls.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
11th Annual Chocolate Tasting
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Hwy. 57. Presented by Friends of the Vancleave Library. $5; $10 for a family. Taste a variety of chocolate delicacies prepared by professionals, amateurs and friends. Local bakeries and volunteer dessert makers will donate a selection of their own specialty confections. Other refreshments will be provided. Each ticket purchased will also be entered for a prize drawing. www.jgrls.org
5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Line Dancing Class
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St.. Free. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson on Thursday evenings in April for line dancing fun. Suitable for all levels, from beginner to advanced. To sign up, call the library at 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Women’s Retirement Workshop
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Mike Odom, a financial adviser, will discuss retirement income strategies for women, including Social Security and making personal retirement savings last, among other topics. Coffee and snacks will be served. To reserve a seat, call Kim at 228-712-9955 or the library at 228-875-1193.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
GriefShare - Grief Recovery Support Group
First United Methodist Church, 2710 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. $20 one-time fee for textbook. griefshare.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. In this six-week introductory class, students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. We will also have a basic introduction to glazing and work. Class fees cover one 25-pound bag of clay and a toolkit for new students. The studio is open for student use throughout the week. Meets every Thursday through May 24. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Dreams: Gotta Sing, Gotta Dance
Beau Rivage, Biloxi. $20 general admission, $15. Presented by WINGS Performing Arts of the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, Gulfport. In this annual performance and fundraiser, 300 talented youth from across the Gulf Coast will showcase their talents in a multimedia musical event celebrating global community and honoring children and youth. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Songs and Stories featuring Tommy Barnes
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Donations accepted. The Mississippi Songwriters Alliance, The Mary C and The Feder Foundation present a Songs and Stories Show featuring Tommy Barnes 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Friday
Moss Point-Jackson County Freedom Fund Banquet
Hilton Garden Inn, Pascagoula. Guest speaker is Anthony Witherspoon, mayor of Magnolia. Tickets: $40 each; table price: $320, seats eight. The event recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the community. Details: 228-355-0247, 228-383-8782 or 228-762-9692.
7 p.m.
Digital Literacy: 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Andy Collins of the Mississippi State Extension Service will teach a one-day class in the use of the internet cloud — programs that will store and provide access to your computer files in places other than your own computer. Examples include Drobpox and Google Drive. Reserve a seat: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Meditation for Pain Management
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free.
10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Facebook for Business & Nonprofits
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Customers are interacting with brands through social media; therefore, having a strong media presence is the key to tap into their interests. Call to register by April 19. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $10 general admission/$20 VIP Seating. VIP seating will include props. Outside props are not allowed. Make it a fun night at the movies. Costumes are encouraged. The bar will be open. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/
10 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills at the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Wear clothes you can get dirty. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Fiber Art Classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free; supplies not included. Learn to “knit in the round” a pair socks with double pointed needles. Prerequisite: Mastery of knit, purl, decrease and increase. The April 20 session will be an intermediate class. Bring any size needles and appropriate yarn and a cable needle. The final class on April 27 will be a practice class. Details: 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Birthday Family Cooking Class
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $12.50 per person. To celebrate the center’s 20th birthday, play old-fashioned party games, dance and have party crafts and party food. Learn how to make and decorate cake pops, marshmallow treats and sugar cookies. Hot dogs and other treats will also be served. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. The restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. davesjazz.com
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Cinema by the Shore 2018 - Sing
Jones Park, Gulfport. Free. Family friendly event, showing the movie Sing. Pre-activities start at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk.
6:30 p.m.
Mary C Lecture Series with Dr. Donald Del Cid
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5 Suggested Donation. The Art of Preserving Architecture; Principles and Theories in the Process of Preserving the Built Environment 228-818-2878.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Rotary Club of Ocean Springs Annual Pancake Day
Ocean Springs Yacht Club, 100 Front Beach Dr., Ocean Springs. $5. Meals include pancakes, sausage and grits. Dine in or take out. To buy $5 tickets for split-the-pot raffle call Sherri Johnson at 228-806-2274. Proceeds provide college scholarships and support various charities.
7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover at door. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Tea and Sympathy
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. $16 for general admission; $13 for seniors/military w/ID; and $11 child/student w/ID. The classic play “Tea and Sympathy” is a drama by Robert Anderson that explores a sensitive young man’s coming of age amid the taunts and suspicions of his classmates and teachers at a private boy’s academy. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7:30 p.m. April 20-21; 2 p.m. April 22
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.
Free Tech Day Computer Classes
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Register for free computer classes. Offerings include Computer Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks, Introduction to Microsoft Word, and more. Registration opens on Monday each week at for the following week’s classes. For a full list of classes, visit www.jgrls.org. 228-392-3250.
9 a.m.
Saturday
Pass Christian Boys and Girls Club Starlight Gala
Pass Christian Yacht Club, 120 S. Market St. $125 per person, all-inclusive. Dancing and music by “South.” Food, open bar, silent and live auction. Proceeds benefit the children in Pass Christian Boys and Girls Club. 228-596-0285. www.bgcgulfcoast.org
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sit, Stay, Read: Children’s Reading Program
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Third Saturday of each month. Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi program provides a fun way for children to improve their communication and reading skills while visiting with a four-legged friend. Children rewarded with bookmarks, stickers or pencils for participating. Children must not be afraid of or be allergic to animals. No need to pre-register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
10 a.m.-noon
Ballroom Dance lessons
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free. Lessons in all the genres of dancing that fall into the category of ballroom dancing, plus swing dance, will be offered each Saturday in April, starting April 14. Montrelle Ramey of the Pascagoula Recreation Center will instruct. Sign up at the library or call 475-7462. www.jgrls.org
10 a.m.-noon
Earth Day Family Event
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. $2 nonmember; $1 member. This semi-annual family event features reduced admission, kayak demos, T-shirt tie-dying, recycled art activities, garden planting, and several local guests such as Wild at Heart Rescue, Gulf Coast Beekeeping Association, and reptile/amphibian live animal appearance. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Community Day at GCRL’s Marine Education Center
Gulf Coast Research Laboratory Marine Education Center, 101 Sweetbay Drive, Ocean Springs. Free. Tour the new $16-million Marine Education Center and interact with local scientists and researchers from each division to learn about the impact their unique research is having on the Gulf Coast. 228-818-8095. gcrl.usm.edu/mec/cd.mec.php
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday Arts & Crafts: Wind Socks
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. Join any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and make rainy weather wind socks. 228-354-9464.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Kids’ Day Featuring Scooby-Doo & Shaggy
Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Scooby and Shaggy will be available for pictures. Children can also enjoy face-painting and balloon twisting. 228-388-4636. edgewatermall.com
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Art House Closet Art Sale
The Art House, 921 Cash Alley, Ocean Springs. $1 and up. The Art House, the nonprofit co-op of the Ocean Springs Art Association, hosts its first Closet Art Sale in front of the gallery. Available at yard sale prices will be original paintings, sketches and pottery, posters, art supplies and more. 228-875-9285.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Showcase Saturdays
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Meet exhibiting artists, view demonstrations, and check out new merchandise in the Museum Store. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kids Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. We will help your little ones create two pots to keep. They will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Have your kids wear clothes they can get dirty. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sit, Stay, Read! for children
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Children will enjoy reading storybooks to therapy dogs from Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi. Sit, Stay, Read! children read one-on-one to licensed pet therapy dogs to help improve their reading skills. Children must be accompanied by parent, grandparent or adult guardian. Details: 228-769-3060, ext. #1. www.jgrls.org
noon-1:30 p.m.
Gulf Coast Chili Cookoff
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Hospitality Resort Center, 420 Debuys Road, Biloxi. No entry fee. Tasting and Beverage passes are $10. The Gulf Coast Chili Cookoff is a family friendly afternoon with live entertainment and lots of food. The winner of the cookoff will participate in the World Food Championships. 228-897-3971. gulfcoastchilicookoff.com
Noon-3 p.m.
Crawfish Boil
Biloxi French Club, 182 Howard Ave. $20. All-you-can-eat for $20. 228-436-6472.
Noon-4 p.m.
Raku Night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. Fire pots in a raku kiln. Raku is a process in which pots are taken out of the kiln while red-hot and put in a combustible material to make colorful and iridescent effects. Students must wear closed-toe shoes and clothes able to get dirty. Cost of class includes two pots to glaze and fire in raku kiln. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. In this couples’ class, instructors will help you create two bowls to keep. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Snacks and drinks are welcome. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Montgomery Biscuits at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $10-$50. The Montgomery Biscuits take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465. www.ticketmaster.com/
6:35 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Vega Belly Dance
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Member: $10/ nonmember: $12. Nourhan Sharif is a leading American artist of Middle Eastern dance and music. Over the past four decades, she has studied Egyptian, Lebanese, Greek, Turkish and Flamenco idioms, as well as modern dance, tango and Cuban salsa. Sharif has performed throughout the Northeastern and Western U.S. in both cabaret and theater formats. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/
7 p.m.
Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet available 7-8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8-10 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 228-324-3730.
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Arts Under The Dome presents the International String Trio
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $15 adults, $10 students. The International String Trio’s repertoire encompasses an exciting array of tunes from around the world. Music includes jazz, gypsy swing, Celtic, old-time Appalachian and bluegrass, as well as popular, classical and film music. Tickets are available at the door or from www.arts.fumc-gulfport.org. 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th St., Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups, companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-noon
5th Annual Indian Nation 5K & Fun Run
Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd. Bring the family and enjoy music, bounce houses, food, vendors, face-painting and more. Breakfast will be served beginning at 7:30 a.m. www.biloxischools.net
9 a.m.-noon
Fearless Color: A Painting Workshop with Cat Pope
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $125 for one day/$225 for two days. Using a simplified palette, students will learn the properties of color that are important for bolder, fresher works of art. Emphasis will be placed on color harmony and brushwork techniques. Designed for oil painting, this workshop is open to students of all levels. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/
9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 21 and 22
Ocean Springs Government Street Craft Fair
Sugar Delights Gifts, 1304 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Some 40 local and regional artisans will display their work all along Government Street. 228-447-3434.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
GULFPEX 2018 Postage Stamp Bourse & Exhibits.
St. Martin Community Center, 15008 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Postage stamp and postcard exhibits organized around the theme “Treasures of the Gulf Coast,” plus 10 dealers. Learn the value of inherited stamp collections, get free stamps for kids and meet special guests from Sandhill Crane Refuge and Pascagoula Audubon Center. Details: 228-392-7361 or www.gulfcoaststampclub.org
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
For the Love of Pets: From Baby to Senior
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. This session will enlighten adults and children of the benefits and joys a dog can provide at any age. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Shamrockin’ the Coast 2018
Golden Nugget Casino Hotel, 151 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. This event features food and drinks, live music by the New Orleans quartet Bag of Donuts, and auction items. Tickets are $100 per couple. Discounts are available for alumni of St. Patrick, Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, St. John and Mercy Cross. www.stpatrickhighschool.net
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Jackson County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
Northwest corner of the Singing River Mall parking lot, Gautier. Jackson County will celebrate Earth Day by hosting its 15th annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. Residents dropping items off will be directed to enter at the southwest corner from Dolphin Drive (across from Auto Zone) where volunteers will guide them through the stations before they exit to the north. This free turn-in will allow Jackson County residents to dispose of household hazardous waste properly. Residents are asked to leave products in their original containers, however paint can be consolidated into one can. Containers should be sealed and transported in the trunk or back of a vehicle. Details: Jackson County Solid Waste Department at 228-872-8340.
8 a.m.-noon
Fish fry
Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department, 3801 Sentinel Drive, Moss Point. Fundraiser for the fire department. Cost: $8 a plate, includes fish, baked beans, potato salad and a slice of cake. Will deliver to businesses.
10 a.m.-noon
March for Babies
Point Cadet, Biloxi. March of Dimes 3-mile walk. Sign up at marchforbabies.org.
8:30 a.m. registration, walk at 9 a.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Saxophone
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Free admission. Dave Jones plays jazz classics by Cole Porter, Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. Every Sunday for a jazz brunch. davesjazz.com
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Auditions for Disney’s Little Mermaid Grades K-7
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Actors, singers, dancers, puppeteers and technical theater children and youth are encouraged to join the fun this summer. Monologues are optional for younger students. If you are interested in a solo, please prepare a song. You will also be asked to read from the script and do a movement sequence. Production dates are July 18-22. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Biloxi Great American Cleanup
Bond-Grant House — Main Street Biloxi, 932 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Harrison County and the city of Biloxi invite volunteers to participate in a citywide cleanup effort the week of April 22-28. Individuals and groups may select a neighborhood or other area to work in. Trash bags and gloves will be provided; they can be picked up from the Bond Grant House anytime during the week or on Saturday morning, April 28, at the Biloxi Visitor Center. To volunteer, call 228-435-6339, or email kmiller@biloxi.ms.us
8 a.m.-noon
Earth Day Pier Walk
Ken Combs Pier, which is located at Courthouse Road and U.S. 90, Gulfport. The family of the late Gulfport Mayor Ken Combs Sr. will host its annual Earth Day walk. From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., the public is asked to bring 10 cans of food or cash donations to help Feed My Sheep. A local nursery will provide seedlings to be distributed throughout the day, while supplies last.
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
