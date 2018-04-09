Things to do this week in South Mississippi: April 9-15, 2018

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is 9 a.m. the PREVIOUS Monday.
Monday
AARP Tax Assistance
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free Tax-filing assistance from members of the AARP.
10 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Storytime: Eggcellent Eggs
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. 228-354-9464.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
OOMA Volunteer Meeting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Spend your afternoon with OOMA staff and volunteers to learn more about the museum and ways you can help. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
Noon-1 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Quilters demonstration programs
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. The River City Quilters will conduct free “Make and Take” quilting programs daily in the meeting room. The programs will include brief hands-on demonstrations; several quilts will be on display. Each day will feature a different project: fabric tissue holder, mini quilts, pot holder and wreath. Refreshments. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-7 p.m. April 9-12
Griefshare - Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one-time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. 228-432-7372.
6 p.m.
Auditions for ‘Harvey’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave. Auditions for iconic Pulitzer Prize winning play “Harvey.” Roles for six women and six men. Cold readings from the script. 228-467-9024. info@bsllt.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
The Adams and Robinson families of Pass Christian
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Speaker will be local historian Rebecca Adams, who will give a presentation about the Adams and Robinson families of Pass Christian. Details: 228-452-7254 or email president@passhistory.org.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Weekly Registration for Computer Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Register for free computer basics and other computer classes each Monday for the following week. Other classes offered include Internet Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks and Introduction to Microsoft WoRoad 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.
Meet the Executive Director
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Meet the new executive director, Jennifer Baxter. Refreshments. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
National Library Week
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Libraries Lead is the theme for National Library Week. Special events will be held during the week. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
During library hours
Second Annual Art Show
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. The library seeks entries for the month-long show of work by local artists. Artists of all ages may enter between April 2 and 24. Entry fees. Patrons may vote for the People’s Choice award and other cash prizes to be presented a the Art Gala Reception on April 26, at 5:30 p.m. Details: 228-497-4531. www.jgrls.org
During library hours
Tuesday
Birder Wise Small Business Seminar
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. $60. This four-hour program is tailored to small business and tourism-related entities interested in learning how to understand and recognize the needs and desires of birding and nature tourism, a growing sector of the industry. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org/
1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $25 per class; nonmembers, $35. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads, natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/
10 a.m.-noon
Children’s Story Hour
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Authors & Characters @ Your Library
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. “40 Days” by Joe Lee is a story of redemption, forgiveness and the ultimate leap of faith for a man who realizes he must do better. It is set in the seemingly serene Mississippi town of Oakdale. Lunch is also available, for $10, payable at the door. Reservations required: 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Gulf Coast Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 E. Pass Road, Biloxi. Monthly meeting will feature a DVD explaining what Parkinson’s disease is, symptoms, effects and treatment. A light potluck lunch will precede the discussion. 228-388-1478.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Coloring Event for Adults
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free. Coloring is not just for kids. Adults will be able to de-stress by focussing on a coloring project. Materials will be provided, but participants may bring their own. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Reserve a spot by calling 475-7462. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Book signing
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Author John Cuevas and photographer Jason Taylor sign “Discovering Cat Island: Photographs and History.” 228-222-4827.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
MBW/Gulf Coast
Charter Bank Community Room, 2702 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. Former Ocean Springs School Superintendent Dr. Robert Hirsch will discuss his transition from educator to author of historical fiction books. The public is welcome. Details: 228-238-1529.
6 p.m.
Garden Weed Control
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension agent, will discuss common weeds in coastal landscapes and ways to prevent and manage them. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
VFW 5699 & Post’s Auxiliary Membership Meeting
VFW Post 5699, 612 VFW Road, Ocean Springs. Monthly membership meeting of the VFW and Auxiliary. 228-818-2304.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Details: 228-547-1844.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Free tax assistance every Tuesday and Saturday. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tai Chi @The Library
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Meet the Executive Director
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Meet the new executive director, Jennifer Baxter. Refreshments. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. We have knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Google Arts and Culture
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Learn how to use Google Arts and Culture to take virtual tours of art museums. The main event will be a virtual tour of famous works from the Master Artisans of Greece and Italy. Personal devices welcome. Registration required; call 228-467-5282 no later than April 10. www.hancocklibraries.info
1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Stress and the Clutter Connection
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Nick Seferlis, who has provided counseling for professionals, explains why we may hang on to things, how to acknowledge what holds us back, and how to release our personal stressors. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Every Wednesday in the meeting room, for ages 2 to 5. We’ll read books, sing songs, dance and make a craft. A different theme each week.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Grownfolks Art: Stamping in Books
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave. Free. Adult art program that explores techniques through guided projects. No experience or talent needed. All supplies provided. This week’s project is stamping on book pages.
10 a.m.-noon
Children’s Story Hour
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
W.O.W. Luncheon
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Meeting is free to attend or enjoy catered lunch for $10. W.O.W. - Women of Wisdom with Carleen Hall 228-284-2449. www.wowgulfcoast.com
Noon-1 p.m.
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Creative Jewelry Crafts
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Hwy. 57. No charge. Learn how to combine paper clips, duct tape and beads to make beautiful jewelry. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Vancleave Library. To register, call the library at 826-5857. www.jgrls.org
4 p.m.
Mississippi Braves at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$50. The Mississippi Braves take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465. www.ticketmaster.com/
6:35 p.m.
Meet the Executive Director
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Meet the new executive director, Jennifer Baxter. Refreshments. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Senior Adult Health Fair
Seashore Highlands Retirement Community, 12170 Highland Way, Gulfport. Details: 228-831-7000. www.mss.org
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Thursday
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. The library will offer free tax help from Volunteer Tax Assistance and Jackson County Civic Action to those who qualify. No appointments accepted; first come, first served. Details: 228-769-3292.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Storytime: Sun & Moon
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave. Free. Storytime is offered every Thursday morning and features stories read aloud followed by a craft project designed to spark a love of reading. Each storytime lasts 30 to 45 minutes and is open to all ages but is geared to ages 2-5.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Literary Ladies Book Club
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Monthly book discussion group. This month’s discussion is on your choice of the Wind River titles by Margaret Coel.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Coffee With Friends: Beautiful Simmer aka The Blue Crab
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Aaron Lamey with Gulf Coast Research Lab will give a talk: “Beautiful Simmer, aka The Blue Crab,” about blue crabs and research being done on the population that lives in the Mississippi Sound. There will be coffee and refreshments. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
American Legion Legacy Riders
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. American Legion Legacy Riders from Panama City Beach will going through Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. It’s a memorial ride for fallen veterans. They expect to arrive at Post 139 around 11 a.m. and then head to the Biloxi Veterans Cemetery for a ceremony. 228-467-9000.
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Let’s Lunch
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $16 nonmembers. Every Thursday in Becky’s Kitchen, learn how to prepare the perfect lunch. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Parkinson’s Fitness Program Interest Session
Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA, 1810 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. People with Parkinson’s are invited to a brain-storming session to help develop a fitness class for their needs. Hear the plan and offer feedback. Refreshments. Sponsored by the Y, with help from Encore and Singing River Health System. 228-875-5050.
2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Matinee in the Bay
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. When a murder occurs on the train he’s traveling on, celebrated detective Hercule Poirot is recruited to solve the case. Refreshments. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Elementary Storytime: Sun & Moon
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave. Free. Elementary Storytime is offered every Thursday and features stories read aloud followed by a craft project designed to spark a love of reading. Each storytime lasts 30 to 45 minutes and is open to all ages but is geared toward ages 5-11.
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Teen Minecraft Club
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. No charge. Must have copy of Minecraft. Bring your own computer/laptop or game system. Discuss what kinds of events the library should have and get to know others with like interests. Sign up at the front desk and receive a schedule. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
*teen thursday*
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Weekly program for grades 6 through 12. Crafts, writing, games and more.
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Photos to Wood Craft Workshop
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Hwy. 57. Free. Learn how to transfer photographs to wood surfaces. Turn these into gifts or home decor. All supplies will be furnished. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Vancleave Library. The workshop will be offered on two days. Registration: 228-826-5857.
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. April 12 and 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. April 13
Historical Society of Gulfport Presentation
West Side Community Center, 4006 Eighth St., Gulfport. The program features a documentary on Bill Minor, whose courageous reporting helped open Americans’ eyes to everyday racial discrimination in the South in the 1960s and won him recognition as the “conscience of Mississippi.” 228-861-6600.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Romantic Landscapes Opening Reception
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free; donations accepted. Laurent Smith lived in Bay St. Louis from the 1960s until his death in 2003. The self-taught artist began painting in the 1940s and picked up his pace after moving to New Orleans as a young man. Shy and reclusive, Smith had a hearing loss and did not exhibit his work. His subject matter includes rural scenes from southern Louisiana and historic buildings in coastal Mississippi and New Orleans. His paintings will be on view through June 9. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Line Dancing Class
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson on Thursday evenings in April for line dancing fun. Suitable for all levels, from beginner to advanced. To sign up, call the library at 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Second Thursday Pedal in the Pass Bicycle Ride & Dine
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Enjoy an easy bicycle ride through downtown Pass Christian. Bikes and helmets are required. The post-ride Dutch Treat dinner stop is optional. Details: Michael Burke at 228-760-0165.
6 p.m.
GriefShare - Grief Recovery Support Group
First United Methodist Church, 2710 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. $20 one-time fee for textbook. griefshare.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Holocaust remembrance program
Congregation Beth Israel, 12277 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. Free. This year’s remembrance program for victims of the Holocaust will feature a speaker from the G.I. Museum in Gautier. The program will include a candle-lighting and name-reading, “Unto Every Person There Is A Name.” 228-539-1655.
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Exporting Workshop
Tulane School of Professional Advancement — Biloxi, 2650 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. This workshop will cover the basics of exporting, how to develop an exporting plan for your business and what grants or other financing options are available to companies that export, including programs for socially or economically disadvantaged groups such as veterans and women. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Commerce Development Authority and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be on hand. 228-295-0088.
8 a.m.-noon
Free Tax Assistance
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. Free tax assistance. Will have forms 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ, along with few instruction booklets. Tax forms online: www.irs.gov/order forms or call 1-800-829-3676. 228-255-1724. www.hancockliraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Meet the Executive Director
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. Meet the new executive director, Jennifer Baxter. Refreshments. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Friday
Meditation for Pain Management
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free.
10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Second Friday Book Club
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. Discussion topic: “Camino Island” by John Grisham. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-noon
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills at the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Wear clothes you can get dirty. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Fiber Art Classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free; supplies not included. Learn to “knit in the round” a pair socks with double pointed needles. Prerequisite: Mastery of knit, purl, decrease and increase. Start with a practice session on April 13. Bring your fiber project and work on it while learning and chatting with other fiber lovers. The April 20 session will be an intermediate class. Bring any size needles and appropriate yarn and a cable needle. The final class on April 27 will be another practice class. Details: 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Adult Board Game Night
Mockingbird Cafe, 110 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis. Co-sponsored by the Hancock County Library System. Enjoy a Friday night in a relaxed, fun atmosphere. We’ll provide the games, or bring your favorite to share. 228-467-8383.
5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. In this couples’ class, instructors will help you create two bowls to keep. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Snacks and drinks are welcome. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover at door. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Tea and Sympathy
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. $16 for general admission; $13 for seniors/military w/ID; and $11 child/student w/ID. The classic play “Tea and Sympathy” is a drama by Robert Anderson that explores a sensitive young man’s coming of age amid the taunts and suspicions of his classmates and teachers at a private boy’s academy. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7:30 p.m. April 13-14; 2 p.m. April 15
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.
Free Tech Day Computer Classes
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Register for free computer classes. Offerings include Computer Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks, Introduction to Microsoft Word, and more. Registration opens on Monday each week at for the following week’s classes. For a full list of classes, visit www.jgrls.org. 228-392-3250.
9 a.m.
Meet the Executive Director
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Meet the new executive director, Jennifer Baxter. Refreshments. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Twerk Fest 5
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25-$55. Twerk Fest 5 is the official kickoff party for Black Beach Weekend. 228-594-3700. www.ticketmaster.com/
9 p.m.
Saturday
Make Mermaid & Seamonster Windchimes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $15. Students will cut out and paint their own colorful clay windchimes depicting a mermaid (or merman) or cool sea-monster. The class fee includes all glazes, firing, and instruction. Work will be ready to pick up in two weeks. Pre-registration is required. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Photography & Visual Design for Adults
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $140/nonmembers: $150. Explore photography as creative expression by developing your powers of observation and applying the basic elements of visual design. We’ll find new ways to look at the world around us, discuss elements of design in existing photographs, and then create our own work. Students must provide their own cameras; any kind will do. Instructor: Diane Ross. Meets weekly from April 14 through May 5. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/
1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Clay Babies: Mermaid & Seamonster Windchimes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $15. Children will cut out and paint their own colorful clay windchimes depicting a mermaid (or merman) or cool sea-monster. Older children are welcome in this class if a younger sibling is enrolled. Finished pieces will have instructions on how to string your windchime up at home. Work will be ready to pick up in two weeks. Pre-registration is required. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Ballroom Dance lessons
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free. Lessons in all the genres of dancing that fall into the category of ballroom dancing, plus swing dance, will be offered each Saturday in April, starting April 14. Montrelle Ramey of the Pascagoula Recreation Center will instruct. Sign up at the library or call 475-7462. www.jgrls.org
10 a.m.-noon
Saturday Arts & Crafts: Butterflies
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. Join any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This week’s craft is colorful butterflies using coffee filters. 228-354-9464.
10 a.m.-2 a.m.
Anything Goes Art: Blackout Poetry
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave. Free. Anything Goes Art is designed to allow families to spend time together creating crafts and making memories. Join any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This week’s project is blackout poetry.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Libraries Rock, Gem & Jewelry Fair
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free admission. Members will have handmade creations available to view, discuss and sell. Demonstrations will be featured throughout the day in silver-smithing, cabbing, gem identification, wire wrapping, faceting and more. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.og
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pearlington Afternoon Movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Free. The Pearlington Afternoon Movie is the heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
Noon-2 p.m.
St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Drawdown
St. Stanislaus College, 304 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. $100 per ticket (admits 4). 228-467-9057. ststan.com
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St.. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Gulf Coast Spring Fest 2018
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $42-$400. The fourth annual Gulf Coast Spring Fest will feature Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, Rick, Ross, 2Chainz, Jeezy, Moneybagg Yo. Due to the volume of traffic, doors will open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. 228-594-3700. www.ticketmaster.com/
7 p.m.
Dance with Southbreeze Band
Biloxi French Club, 182 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $8 per person. 228-436-6472.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet available 7-8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8-10 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 228-324-3730.
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Easter Praises, a Community Choral Celebration
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 11148 Klein Road, Gulfport. Free admission. Commemorate the birth, life, death and resurrection of Christ through an interfaith community-wide choral celebration. The music lasts approximately 1 1/2 hours and will be followed by a social with refreshments and an art exhibition, “Paintings of Christ.” 228-832-3689.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th St., Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups, companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-noon
Pet Therapy New Member Information Session
Gulfport Memorial Hospital, 4500 13th St., Gulfport. No charge for information session. Information session for dog handlers who are interested in registering their dogs to become registered to visit people who are in hospitals, nursing homes, hospice centers and assisted living centers and for children to read to at selected coastal libraries. 228-867-4000. visitingpets.org
9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
5th annual Cruisin’ for Missions Car Show and Family Fun Day
Crosspoint Church, 15046 N. Swan Road, Biloxi. $20 to register car in show; viewing and children’s activities free. Concessions for sale. No credit/debit cards. This annual car, truck and bike show and family-friendly festival features a display of more than 100 colorful classic rides. Games and activities include musical entertainment, bake walks, inflatable obstacle course, games and face-painting. Proceeds from entering the car show, as well as the food concessions and silent auction items sold, go to support local, regional and international mission efforts. 228-328-2481.
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bizet to Broadway
Ocean Springs High School. The final concert of the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra will feature guest artists mezzo-soprano Kirstin Chavez and Richard Troxell. Tickets: $20-$35, available online at www.gulfcoastsymphony.net or by calling 228-896-4276.
7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Gulf Coast Orchid Meeting
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Jefferson Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Free. Courtney Hackney will speak on “Growing and Flowering better Cattleyas.” The meeting, in the college cafeteria, is open to new growers as well as to experts. 228-896-3355. gcorchids.org
1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Saxophone
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Free admission. Dave Jones plays jazz classics by Cole Porter, Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. Every Sunday for a jazz brunch. davesjazz.com
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Briar Badlands Battle VIII Cross Country- MTB Race
De Soto National Forest — Bethel Bike Trailhead, Hwy. 15, Saucier. $30-$50. This is the third race in the Gulf South Regional MTB Series. Each lap will pass through the staging area two times. One loop is 6.4 miles, the other is 5 miles. Registration and packet pick up will be available at the Bethel Trail Head on Saturday, April 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. There are some primitive campsites available. gulfcoastbicycleclub.com
8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
