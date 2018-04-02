Things to do this week in South Mississippi: April 2-8

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is 9 a.m. the PREVIOUS Monday.
Monday
2018 Stennis Space Center Astro Camp Registration
INFINITY Science Center, One Discovery Circle, Pearlington. Free. Registration for the week-long summer camp sessions begins March 29 and continues until all camps are filled. The sessions begin in June and run through July. There are separate programs for grades 2-4, grades 5-7 and grades 8-10. The 2018 theme is “Together We Go Farther: Moon, Mars & Beyond!” Completed registration forms must be mailed to the address provided on the Astro Camp website. Details: Stennis Education Office at 228-688-3485. 228-533-9025.
Book Talk at the ’Cleave
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57. Free. A new reading group will meet the first Monday of each month at 1 p.m. The group is for adults who love to talk about books. Beverages provided by the Friends of the Vancleave Public Library. To sign up, call the library at 826-5857 or visit.
1 p.m.
AARP Tax Assistance
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Tax-filing assistance from members of the AARP.
10 a.m.-1:15 p.m. April 2, 5
Storytime: Bunnies
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. This week: Springtime bunnies, using stories, songs, games and a craft project. The focus is on ages 2 to 5, but children of all ages are welcome. 228-354-9464.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Children’s Story Hours are for children up to 5 years of age. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-9240.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Thor-A-Thon Movies
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. See three of the famous Thor films in succession on April 2, 3 and 4, starting at 2 p.m. each day in the meeting room. All are rated PG-13. Light refreshments and popcorn will be provided by the Friends of the Ocean Springs Library. Those attending may bring snacks, folding chairs or blankets each day. 228-875-1193.
2 p.m. April 2-4
Children’s Crayon Eggs
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. Help kids make creative Crayon Eggs Keepsakes. Melt crayons into something useful and beautiful. Parents must accompany children; some assistance will be needed. Call the library for information 497-4531 and sign up.
2-4 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2-5 p.m. April 2, 3, 4, 6
Small Business Meet & Greet
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Area entrepreneurs and business leaders are invited to network with other community leaders along with program presenters as they offer motivation and information. To reserve a seat, call the library at 228-475-7462.
5:30-7 p.m.
Griefshare - Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. 228-432-7372.
6 p.m.
Oil and Clay
Coast Episcopal School — Gail Keenan Art Center, 5065 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Free. This exhibition features recent work by the painter Jarrod Partridge and ceramic artist Stacey Johnson. On view through April 24. 228-452-9442.
8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 2-6
Weekly Registration for Computer Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Register for free Computer Basics and other computer classes at the Pascagoula Public Library each Monday for the following week. Other classes offered include Internet Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks and Introduction to Microsoft Word. 228-769-3060.
9 a.m.
Second Annual Art Show
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Entry fees; visit to register. The library seeks entries for the month-long show or work by local artists. Artists of all ages may enter between April 2 and 24. Patrons may vote for the People’s Choice award and other cash prizes to be presented at the Art Gala Reception on April 26 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 228-497-4531.
9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 2-5; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 6-7
Tuesday
Popcorn & Movie Matinee
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Enjoy a free screening of one of the newest animated films of an Asian tale. The film has a good story line for students on spring break. Refreshments will be provided. 228-392-3250.
1 p.m.
Family Movie Matinee
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. See a fun family movie about an aspiring young musician’s journey to the magical land of his ancestors. It will be shown free of charge on the library’s big screen. The running time is an hour and 45 minutes. 228-452-4596.
1-3 p.m.
Clay Art Academy for Home-School
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $100 for 4-week session. Theme: The Earth without “art” is just “Eh.” Classes integrate clay projects with educational visual arts and mixed media projects. Meets every Tuesday through April 24. 228-374-5547.
1-3 p.m.
Storytime: Ocean Dwellers
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Storytimes are Tuesdays at 10 am. Stories, songs, and a craft project designed to spark a lifelong love of reading. They last 30 to 40 minutes, and are open to all ages, with recommended ages of 2 to 5. 228-233-4116.
10-11:05 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $25 per class; nonmembers, $35. During each session, students will learn different techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. You will learn how to professionally finish necklaces and bracelets using various techniques to attach clasps. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets of their choice and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-noon
Children’s Story Hour
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Children’s Story Hours, for children up to 5 years of age, are held to encourage a love of reading. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-533-0755.
10:3011:30 a.m.
Art Exploration for Kids Tuesdays
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $115; members, $105. Students will explore a range of media and learn to use them in instructor guided projects. Painting, print making, pastels and collage projects are included in this fun and inspirational class for kids. All supplies and materials are provided. Instructor: Carmen Lugo. Meets weekly on April 3, 10, 17 and 24. 228-818-2878.
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Adult Art Club
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Monthly arts and crafts event for adults. This month, make springtime suncatchers.
5-6:45 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Intermediate Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Experiment with more complex and exciting forms in handbuilding. Class will include instruction of more advanced functional pottery and sculptural techniques than the introductory class. Student will explore combining hand-built components to create interesting compositions in pottery or sculpture. 228-374-5547.
6-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $240. This class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. This class can be used as a guided study. We will address altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars, and bottles. 228-374-5547.
6-9 p.m.
William Carey University at Biloxi Shuckers Exhibition Game
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7. General admission event (no assigned seating). 228-233-3465. www.ticketmaster.com/biloxi-shuckers-exhibition-vs-william-carey-biloxi-mississippi-04-03-2018/event/1B00546DC9037845
6:35 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., at McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Details: 228-547-1844. 228-818-4600.
8-9 a.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Free tax assistance available every Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 3, 7
Tai Chi @The Library
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m. April 3, 5
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer gives open knitting lessons. Knitting needles and yarn available for those who don’t have the supplies. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1-3 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Every Wednesday morning. Preschool Story Time for ages 2 to 5. Read books, sing songs, dance and make a craft. A different theme each week.
10-11 a.m.
Grownfolks Art: Flower Still Life
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Adult art program that explores techniques through guided projects. No experience or talent needed. All supplies provided. This week’s project is painting a flower still life.
10 a.m.-noon
Children’s Story Hour
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Children’s Story Hours, for children up to 5 years of age, to encourage a love of reading. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-5282.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Spring Family Book Bingo
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave Free. The Spring Book Bingo Event promises fun and games for the whole family. Books will be handed out as prizes. For more information, call 228 452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Intro to PowerPoint
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Learn how to make simple and professional PowerPoint presentations. Basics will be covered: adding and removing slides, changing slide order, and inserting images. Personal devices welcome. Register by calling 228-467-9240 no later than April 3.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Art Exploration for Kids Wednesdays
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $115; members, $105. Students will explore a range of media and learn to use them in instructor guided projects. Painting, print making, pastels and collage projects are included. All supplies and materials are provided. Meets weekly April 4, 11, 18 and 25. Instructor: Carmen Lugo 228-818-2878.
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Mississippi Museum of Natural Science
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Sabrina Cummings of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will deliver a program on Mississippi animals, including hands-on activities. 228-467-5282.
4-5 p.m.
Teen Drawing & Painting Wednesday Classes
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Member fee: $105; nonmember fee: $115. Learn the fundamentals of drawing and painting. All supplies, materials provided. Instructor: Carmen Lugo. 228-818-2878.
6-8 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for those who have always wanted to try throwing on the pottery wheel. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Ages 13 and up 228-374-5547.
6-9 p.m.
AARP Tax Assistance
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Tax assistance from members of the AARP. 228-233-4116.
9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Thursday
Storytime: Astronauts
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Storytime is offered every Thursday morning and features stories read aloud followed by a craft project designed to spark a love of reading. Each storytime lasts 30 to 45 minutes and is open to all ages. It is geared toward children ages 2-5.
10-11 a.m.
Make and Create
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Two hours of open craft for those working on a craft and who enjoy being with other creative types. No instruction given or supplies provided. 228-255-4800.
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Children’s Story Hours, for children up to 5 years of age, are held to encourage a love of reading. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-255-1724.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Let’s Lunch
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $16 nonmembers. Every Thursday in Becky’s Kitchen, learn how to prepare the perfect lunch. 228-818-2878.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Essential Oils for Health
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. $5 materials fee. Learn where and how to use essential oils. Each participant will also make a custom blend to take home. To register, call the library at 826-5857.
4 p.m.
Elementary Storytime: Astronauts
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Elementary Storytime is offered every Thursday and features stories read aloud followed by a craft project designed to spark a love of reading. Each storytime lasts 30 to 45 minutes and is open to all ages. It is geared toward children ages 5-11.
4-5 p.m.
*teen thursday*
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Weekly program for grades 6 through 12. Crafts, writing, games, and more.
4:30-5:30 p.m.
MSU Healthy Snacks for Families
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Kimberly Gowdy of the MSU Extension Service will demonstrate how to prepare easy, healthy snacks for your family on a budget. Reserve a seat by calling 392-3250. 228-392-3250.
5:15 p.m.
Line Dancing Class
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson on Thursday evenings in April for some line dancing fun at the library. Suitable for all levels, from beginner to advanced. To sign up, call the library at 769-3060. 228-769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Ocean Springs Genealogy and Historical Meeting
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Monthly meeting. 228-875-1193.
6 p.m.
Long Beach 1st Thursday Bicycle Ride and Dine
Long Beach Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free. Easy, fun 5-mile route around downtown Long Beach. Free ride for all ages. Bike and helmets required. Optional Dutch treat dinner stop at end of ride. Meet at Town Green at Jeff Davis and 3rd Street. For details, call or text Tonda at 228-297-7229. 228-697-3868.
6 p.m.
GriefShare - Grief Recovery Support Group
First United Methodist Church, 2710 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. $20 one-time fee for textbook. griefshare.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Teen Drawing & Painting Thursdays
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Member Fee: $105, nonmember fee: $115. Learn fundamentals of drawing and painting. Instructor: Carmen Lugo. All supplies, materials provided. 228-818-2878.
6-8 p.m.
Beginning Handbuilding in Functional Pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working off the pottery wheel, to include working with pinch pots, coils, and slabs to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays, and casseroles. 228-374-5547.
6-9 p.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free tax assistance at the Kiln Public Library. Will have forms 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ, along with few instruction booklets. Tax forms online: www.irs.gov/order forms or call 1-800-829-3676. 228-255-1724. www.hancockliraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday
Meditation for Beginners
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free.
10-10:45 a.m.
Make and Create
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free. Two hours of open craft for those working on a craft and who enjoy being with other creative types. No instruction given or supplies provided. 228-255-1724.
10 a.m.-noon
Fiber Art Classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free; supplies not included. Learn to “knit in the round” a pair socks with double pointed needles. Prerequisite: Mastery of knit, purl, decrease and increase. Start with a practice session April 13. Bring your fiber project and work on it while learning and chatting with other fiber lovers. The April 20 session will be an intermediate class. Bring any size needles and appropriate yarn and a cable needle. The final class on April 27 will be another practice class. For more information, call the library at 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
First Fridays Downtown Biloxi
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Free. First Friday in the Downtown Biloxi’s Arts District off Rue Magnolia and Water Street. Galleries, shops and eateries offer treats, special deals. Parking available next to Mary Mahoney’s and Magnolia Hotel.
5-8 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. The restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918.
6-8 p.m.
Friday Night Dinner
Biloxi French Club, 182 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $8 - $10 per plate. Friday night dinner. 228-436-6472.
6-8 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover at door. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.
7-11 p.m.
Annual Indoor Yard Sale
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. No entry fee. The sale takes place over two days in the large building at the American Legion Clement R. Bontemps Post 139. 228-467-9000.
8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 6, 7
Little Children’s Park Community Build
Little Children’s Park, 400 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Volunteers are needed to add four pieces of fully accessible playground equipment at the Little Children’s Park. Register with the Disability Connection office in Ocean Springs City Hall, 228-870-7775, or email office@disabilityconnection.org. Light lunch provided.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
‘And the Ball and All’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $20 general admission; $18 student, senior, military, first responder. The wild women of N’awlins return for another year of chaos, bad behavior and laughter. The ladies of the Krewe of Terpsichore are faced with a dilemma when their treasury comes up missing. What’s a Krewe to do? 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
8 p.m.-10 p.m. April 6-7; 2 p.m.-4 p.m. April 8
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
8:15-9 a.m.
Free Tech Day Computer Classes
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Register for free computer classes on Tech Day, a hands-on class dealing with issues of devices and connectivity to the Internet. Offerings include Computer Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks, Introduction to Microsoft Word, and more. Registration opens on Monday each week at for the following week’s classes. For a full list of classes, visit www.jgrls.org. 228-392-3250.
9 a.m.
Saturday
3rd Annual Panoramic View of Gospel Music
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Celebrate festival style under the oaks. Shop, eat and enjoy the live entertainment, featuring Lekeisha Cotten and Mr. Sipp as Castro Coleman and the True Believers. 228-818-2878.
1-4 p.m.
3rd Annual Chandyfest
Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, 2711 14th St., Gulfport. Celebrate the third anniversary of Chandeleur Island Brewing Co. Food, new beer releases and live music all day. Cheer on the bed race contestants. Jump house for kids; pet friendly.
1-7 p.m.
Buggy About Bugs
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Friends with the Audubon Bugmobile will share some unusual bugs with us in this fun-filled event.
10-11 a.m.
Saturday Arts & Crafts: Sun Catchers
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. Join any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Today’s project is a bunny shaped sun catcher. 228-354-9464.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
21st Annual Art in the Pass
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. 228-452-3315. www.ArtinthePass.com
10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 7, 8
Hands-On Pastry Workshop
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $35, nonmembers: $45. Roll your sleeves up and dive into the world of pastry making. Pastries in this class include: Rough Puff Pastry, Fruit Pie Beignets. The instructor is Chef Cheri Hiers. 228-818-2878.
Noon-3 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more.
7-11 a.m.
Amour Danzar Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet available 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays in January and February. Details: 228-324-3730 for details. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
7-8 p.m., 8-10 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. Lots of boxes available. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Arts and Crafts Fair
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Vendor booths available. Area craft makers and local artists may rent a booth to market their handiwork at the fair; call the library at 228-392-3250 to inquire. Shoppers may attend the fair for free.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday
Sensory Sundays
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. Sensory Sundays is an exclusive event for children with autism spectrum disorders and sensory processing differences to have a fun, enjoyable and interactive learning experience in a comfortable and accepting environment. Includes modifications of a less crowded environment and light and sound reduction. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10 a.m.-noon
Dave Jones, Jazz Saxophone
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays jazz classics by Cole Porter, Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. Every Sunday for a jazz brunch. davesjazz.com
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Auditions for ‘Harvey’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave. Auditions for Pulitzer Prize winning play “Harvey.” 6 women and 6 men. Cold readings from the script. 228-467-9024. info@bsllt.org
6:30-8:30 p.m. April 8
