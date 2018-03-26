Things to do this week in South Mississippi: March 26-April 1

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is 9 a.m. the PREVIOUS Monday.
Monday
Unique Crochet Club classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free; supplies required. Instructor: Teresa Busby. Learn fundamentals and to crochet with confidence. Bring supplies: a selection of yarn and crochet hooks. Space limited; register at 228-826-5857 or visit the library.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
AARP Tax Assistance
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Free Tax-filing assistance from members of the AARP.
10 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Storytime: Rainbows and Gold
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Rd., Biloxi. Free. This week we talk about little leprechauns and their treasures, using stories, songs, games and a craft project. Storytimes begin at 10:30 a.m. every Monday and last 30 to 40 minutes. The focus is on ages 2 to 5, but children of all ages are welcome. 228-354-9464.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Historical Society Luncheon
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. $10 for members; $12 for nonmembers. Cindy Gardner from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will talk about the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum from initial visions to the end results of building design and exhibit development. Open to the public. Call 228-452-7254 or email president@passhistory.org for reservations.
12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Gautier Library to host LEGO Day
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. Children, students and families are invited to the first session of the new LEGO Club at the Gautier Public Library. The library will supply the LEGOS. Children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration or information: call the library at 497-4531.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2 p.m.-5 p.m. March 26, 27, 28, 30
Kids Can Sew After-school Program
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $10 per class or $30 for the series of four. For 8 years old and up. Each student will receive materials needed to complete project. Each student encouraged to bring own sewing machine, or reserve a machine. Students must be signed up for the class by 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Those who have never sewn should arrive at 3:45 p.m. to go over machine basics, or call to schedule an available time. 228-206-6509.
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Griefshare - Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. 228-432-7372.
6 p.m.
Beginner Quilting Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $30 per class, or $90 for series of four. Join us for our beginner quilting classes being held every Monday in March. Piecing, quilting techniques, and more. 228-206-6509.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Southern Miss. Coast Concert
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 228 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Free. The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents a program featuring The Southern Chorale, Concert Choir, Oratorio Chorus, the Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale. The concert includes Richard Burchard’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ,” a new oratorio. 228-467-6509.
7 p.m.
Oil and Clay
Coast Episcopal School — Gail Keenan Art Center, 5065 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Free. This exhibition features recent work by the painter Jarrod Partridge and ceramic artist Stacey Johnson. On view through April 24. 228-452-9442.
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Weekly Registration for Computer Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Register for free Computer Basics and other computer classes at the Pascagoula Public Library each Monday for the following week. Other classes offered include Internet Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks and Introduction to Microsoft Word. 228-769-3060.
9 a.m.
Tuesday
Storytime: Easter
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Storytimes are Tuesdays at 10 am. They include stories, songs, and a craft project designed to spark a lifelong love of reading. They last 30 to 40 minutes, and are open to all ages, with recommended ages of 2 to 5. 228-233-4116.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $25 per class; nonmembers: $35. During each session, students will learn different techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Learn how to finish necklaces and bracelets using various techniques to attach clasps. Students will create necklaces, earrings, and bracelets of their choice and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1one week prior to class. 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-noon
Monthly Mysteries
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Monthly book club, discussing a mystery title.
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Video Gaming Sessions
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Participants will learn about older, classic games, newer games and systems as well as tip and tricks for game-play. For teens and up due to mature content of some of the featured games.
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m. March 27, 29
Science Cafe: The Secret Life of Zika Virus
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Dr. Ishrat Sayed will discuss his book “The Secret Life of Zika Virus” as part of the Science Cafe on the Coast Series. Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. 228-467-5282.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Art of Cheese & Charcuterie
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $55; nonmembers: $60; includes two glasses wine or two beers. Learn how to create & build "The Perfect Charcuterie Tray" with Jennifer Gladden, owner of LOLA Fleur Catering. Bring your own tray from home for this make-it and take-it event. 228-818-2878.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Intermediate Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. Experiment with more complex and exciting forms in handbuilding. Class will include instruction of more advanced functional pottery and sculptural techniques than the introductory class. Student will explore combining handbuilt components to create interesting compositions in pottery or sculpture. 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $240. This class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. This class can be used as a guided study. Addresses altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars, and bottles. 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Pass Christian Democratic Coalition meeting
Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 6846 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. Free. Former U.S. Representative Ronny Shows will be guest speaker. Details: 228-452-5969. 228-255-2820.
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Coast Chorale (a civic Choral ensemble) Spring Season rehearsals are beginning for April and May concerts. All singers are welcome; reading of music helpful. Details: Allen Henson, 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
‘Julius Caesar’
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $10. This show is best suited for middle school and high school audiences. “Julius Caesar” tells the tale of the fall of one of Rome’s greatest leaders. 228-818-2878.
7 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., at McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Details: 228-547-1844.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Free tax assistance available every Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27, 31
Tai Chi @The Library
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer gives open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. Knitting needles and yarn available for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. For more information, call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Every Wednesday morning, Preschool Story Time for ages 2 to 5. Read books, sing songs, dance, and make a craft. A different theme each week.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Grownfolks Art: Painting Dogwood Flowers
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Grownfolks Art is a weekly program that explores different art techniques. Resident artist Kelly Derouen walks participants through the steps. No experience or skill is needed; supplies provided.
10 a.m.-noon
Easter Egg Hunt Story Time
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Featuring special guest Sally James. Easter stories, and collecting eggs in the Children’s Park. 228-452-4596.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Internet Safety
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Free. Learn how to browse the Internet safely and protect your private information by making strong passwords, browsing in incognito mode, and implementing parental controls. Registration required. Call 228-255-4800 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. Staff will create two pots to keep. Wear clothes that can get dirty. Class limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for those who have always wanted to try throwing on the pottery wheel. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Ages 13 and up 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
AARP Tax Assistance
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Free tax assistance from members of the AARP. 228-233-4116.
9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Thursday
Let’s Lunch
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $16 nonmembers. Every Thursday in Becky’s Kitchen, learn how to prepare the perfect lunch. 228-818-2878.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
*teen thursdays*
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Weekly program for grades 6 through 12. Crafts, writing, games, and more.
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
GriefShare - Grief Recovery Support Group
First United Methodist Church, 2710 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. $20 one-time fee for textbook. griefshare.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
March Intermediate Level Sewing Class Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class; $60 for all four. March 29: microwavable soup bowl holder. Materials will be provided. If you have them, bring fabric scissors, thread scissors, marking utensil, pins or Wonderclips, seam gauge or small ruler, blind hem foot and rolled hem foot. With advance notice, some can be supplied on loan. 228-206-6509.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Handbuilding in Functional Pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working off the pottery wheel, to include working with pinch pots, coils, and slabs to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays, and casseroles. 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Gospel Goes Classical
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Students: $10; general admission: $15. Performances from local high schools and college choirs: Long Beach High, Laurel High, Hinds CC Utica Campus, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and JPAC Jubilee Performing Arts Choir. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for high school students. 228-818-2878.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free tax assistance. Will have forms 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ, along with few instruction booklets. Tax forms online: www.irs.gov/order forms or call 1-800-829-3676. 228-255-1724.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Learn the basic fundamentals or explore advanced techniques of oil painting. Classes will focus on a variety of subject matter including still life and floral composition. Meets every Thursday through May 3. 228-374-5547.
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Meditation for Beginners
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Each Friday in March.
10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Annual Good Friday Service
Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 2755 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. The public is invited to the annual Good Friday Service at Christus Victor Lutheran Church. The service will begin at noon, and a light lunch will be served afterward. Details: Beverly Carter at 601-310-6461. 228-875-2446.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. Treat friends and family members to a night at Lynn Meadows Discover Center. Free admission the last Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 228-897-6039.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Fried Fish Friday For Lent
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. $10. Fish offered three different ways — fried, blackened or Old Bay — served with coleslaw, fresh cut fries and hush puppies. 228-467-9000.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Joey Rice ‘Cloudscapes’
Century Hall — Gallery Edge, 112 S. 2nd St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Art show opening for Joey Rice 228-382-4457.
5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Class for couples. Instructors will help you create two bowls to keep, and will glaze and fire them for you. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Friday Night Dinner
Biloxi French Club, 182 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $8 - $10 per plate. Friday night dinner. 228-436-6472.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records recording artist performs roots, blues and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover at door. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Tall Boys
American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Road, Gautier. Dance Music.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
‘Behold the Lamb’ Easter musical
Central Bible Church, 2005 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis. Admission is free. Central Bible Church Choir and Drama Cast will present "Behold the Lamb" passion play on March 30 and 31. 228-493-4796.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. March 30, 31
‘Mississippi Writes Original’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Adults $18; Seniors 65 and over, military, veterans, students with ID, $10; children 12 and under $8. Showcase of original one-act plays written by Mississippi writers. 228-467-9024.
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.
Free Tech Day Computer Classes
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Register for free computer classes on Tech Day, a hands-on class dealing with issues of devices and connectivity to the Internet. Offerings include Computer Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks, Introduction to Microsoft Word, and more. Registration opens on Monday each week at for the following week’s classes. For a full list of classes, visit www.jgrls.org. 228-392-3250.
9 a.m.
Saturday
Pickleball Courts Ribbon Cutting
Popp’s Ferry Recreational Area East, 2150 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi. Free. Ribbon cutting for the Popp’s Ferry Pickleball Courts. Pickleball clinics will be conducted throughout the day. 228-388-7170.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene, 14700 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. Free. Family fun Easter event. The Resurrection story will be told through fun crafts, games and egg hunts. There will be a cake walk, and egg hunts for ages 2-12. 228-875-0860.
10 a.m.-noon
Saturday Arts & Crafts: Pots of Gold
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. Every Saturday from 10 to 2 kids of all ages can come make art projects. March crafts are all in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. 228-354-9464.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
A.J. Holloway Sports Complex, 765 Wells Drive, Biloxi. Free. Church of the King, Biloxi, presents an Easter egg hunt. An After Party will be held at Cedar Popps Plaza, 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. ChurchoftheKing.com
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Jazz and Blues Festival
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Free admission; open to the public. The 2018 Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival will be held on the front lawn of the Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach. The festival features jazz and blues musicians, an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. for children ages 12 and under, local artists and craftsmen, food vendors, and activities for the entire family. 228-865-4500.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Free admission. Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate in the Annual Jazz and Blues Festival Easter Egg Hunt. The event will take place on the Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach at 11 a.m. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny and enjoy the celebration. 228-865-4500.
11 a.m.
Sensory Crafts
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Parents and children will make lap weights and slime. This session is intended for children with sensory issues ages 8 and up, with parental supervision. Supplies will be furnished. Preregister by calling 875-1193.
2 p.m.
Kids Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. Children can throw pots on pottery wheels and get messy with clay. Little ones will create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Pottery can be shipped if children live out of town. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty. Limit: 5 students per session. 228-374-5547.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
10th Annual Stella Yelling Contest
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Contestant fee is $10. Free to members of the audience. The winner of this Tennessee Williams’ tribute is he or she who does the best Stanley imitation from "A Streetcar Named Desire." First prize (adult division) is $150 and a trophy. First prize (children’s division, 12 and under) is $50 and a trophy. Contestants must sign up by 3:30 p.m. that day. Only contestants pay. 228-467-9024. info@bsllt.org
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Deuces Wild Live
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. 228-818-4600.
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more.
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Amour Danzar Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet available 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays in January and February. Details: 228-324-3730 for details. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th St., Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. Lots of boxes available. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate.
8 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Saxophone
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays jazz classics by Cole Porter, Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. Every Sunday for a jazz brunch.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Easter Sunrise Service on Biloxi Beach
Biloxi Beach, U.S. 90, Biloxi. The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd invites all to celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord with an Easter Sunrise Service on Biloxi Beach. The service will be at the fire pit, right outside the base gate. www.goodshepherdbiloxi.com
6:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m.
Easter Pancake Breakfast
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 2004 Pass Road, Biloxi. Church youth are sponsoring a pancake breakfast to help fund their trip to the National Youth Gathering. More information and directions can be found on their website at www.goodshepherdbiloxi.com or by calling the church office at 228-388-5767.
7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
