8 Days A Week: March 23-30, 2018

Friday
Fish Fry Fundraiser
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 3521 19th St., Gulfport. $9 fish plates, $1 each extra side. St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church’s annual fundraiser. Menu: catfish, potato salad, sweet peas, bread, cake. Dine in or carry out. Delivery on orders of 10 or more available. Delivery starts 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Meditation for Beginners
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Each Friday in March at 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. March 23, 30
Fiber Arts Class
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Classes for adults in February and March. Learn new techniques with instructor Maryanne Anthony for classes for beginners to the advanced knitter. Sign up is required by calling the library at 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2 p.m.-5 p.m. March 23, 26, 27, 28, 30
Lenten Fish Fry
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, 4321 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Adults $10, children $6. Fried fish dinners, fried shrimp dinners and combination dinners served in the cafeteria every Friday in Lent except Good Friday. Sponsored by Msgr. Leech Council 4472 Knights of Columbus. 228-222-6000.
4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Handsboro Baptist Church Fish Fry
Handsboro Baptist Church, 1421 E. Pass Road, Gulfport. $10 per plate. Fish fry and silent auction. Choice of catfish or speckled trout, potato salad, cole slaw and dessert. Dine in or take out. All proceeds benefit the Youth Department of Handsboro Baptist Church. 228-896-3796.
4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln-Delisle Road, Pass Christian. Full fish plates $11, half fish plates $7, gumbo plates $11, gumbo bowl $6. Most Holy Trinity Council 11995 Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary are hosting a Lenten Fish Fry. Fried catfish, french fries, beans, cole slaw, and bread for $11 for a plate or $7 for a half plate. Seafood gumbo plates include gumbo with rice, potato salad, beans, cole slaw and bread for $11 and a bowl for $6. 228-255-1294.
5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Fried Fish Friday For Lent
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. $10. Fish offered three different ways — fried, blackened or Old Bay — served with coleslaw, fresh cut fries and hush puppies.Every Friday until March 30. 228-467-9000.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Michael Farris Smith Signs ‘The Fighter’
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Michael Farris Smith will sign copies of his latest novel, "The Fighter." He will speak at 6:30. Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres will be offered. 228-222-4827. www.passbooksonline.com
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night by Cole Porter, A.C. Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. The restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. davesjazz.com
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
St. John’s Lenten Fish Fry Supper
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 705 Rayburn Ave., Ocean Springs. $10 per ticket. Sponsored by Saints & Sinners to benefit St. John’s Children’s Music Program. Fried Mississippi catfish plates with sides will be served in the St. John’s Parish Hall. Tickets available from any Saints & Sinners member or at the church office. To-go orders available. Live music during dinner. For more information, call 228-875-4454. stjohnsoceansprings.dioms.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Friday Night Dinner
Biloxi French Club, 182 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $8 - $10 per plate. 228-436-6472.
6 p.m.-8 p.m. March 23, 30
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus Performance
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 255 Main St., Biloxi. Free. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus gives its first spring 2018 performance of Handel’s oratorio "Messiah" with a March 23 evening concert. The chorus has a diverse membership.
7 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records recording artist performs roots, blues and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover at door. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Oil and Clay
Coast Episcopal School — Gail Keenan Art Center, 5065 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Free. This exhibition features recent work by the painter Jarrod Partridge and ceramic artist Stacey Johnson. Johnson recently retired as the director of ceramics at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. Partridge and David West created the Art Space 86 pop-up gallery in 2013. On view through April 24. 228-452-9442. coastepiscopalschool.org
8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 23, 26-30
Underground Theatre presents ‘Fun Home’
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15. After her father dies unexpectedly, Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Based on Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-ric-and-kate-sawyer-2
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
‘Mississippi Writes Original’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Adults $18, seniors 65 and over, military, veterans, students with ID $10; children 12 and under $8. Showcase of original one-act plays written by Mississippi writers. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8 p.m.-10 p.m. March 23, 24, 30; 2 p.m.-4 p.m. March 25
‘The Dixie Swim Club’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $18 general admission; $15 student, senior, military, first responder. What do you get when you mix equal parts "Golden Girls," "Steel Magnolias" and "Designing Women" and serve it in a martini glass? "The Dixie Swim Club," a comedy about five Southern women who’ve been friends forever and their annual beach vacation. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
8 p.m.-10 p.m. March 23, 24
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
8:15 a.m.-9 a.m. March 23, 30
Free Tech Day Computer Classes
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Register for free computer classes on Tech Day, a hands-on class dealing with issues of devices and connectivity to the Internet. Offerings include Computer Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks, Introduction to Microsoft Word, and more. Registration opens on Monday each week at for the following week’s classes. For a full list of classes, visit www.jgrls.org. 228-392-3250.
9 a.m.
Community Health Fair
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Camellia Home Health & Hospice Home Health will present information about services to care for ailing loved ones. For more information, call 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Rapiscan Systems Classic
Fallen Oak Golf Club, 24400 Miss. 15, Saucier. General Admission: $15. The Rapiscan Systems Classic is a golf tournament on the PGA Tour in southern Mississippi. It debuted eight years ago at Fallen Oak Golf Club in Saucier, north of Biloxi, and draws large crowds, thanks to live coverage from The Golf Channel. The purse for the three-day competition is $1.6 million; 81 Champions Tour players will participate. 228-386-7015. rapiscansystemsclassic.com/
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday
Joe Lee Signs ‘40 Days’
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Dr, Pass Christian. Author Joe Lee signs his latest novel. 228-222-4827. www.passbooksonline.com
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
So You Think You Want to Write a Play?
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Member $35; nonmember $45. The Mary C. and Lynn Meadows Wings Performing Arts have partnered together to offer workshops for children at the Mary C. Instructor Tonya Hays has an MFA in theater with an emphasis in playwriting as well as several published plays to her credit. This introductory workshop is open to students in middle school and up. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-lynn-meadows-itty-bitty-wor-1
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Crochet Classes
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Bring supplies. Teresa Busby teaches a beginners’ class which will include the fundamentals as well as new ideas and techniques. Participants my bring their own supplies, but basic hooks and yarn will be available for $5. To register, call 228-497-4531. www.jgrls.org
10 a.m.
MTA Theatre Teacher Workshop
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Juniper Wallace, Mississippi Department of Education Theatre Arts Standards chair, will present the new theater standards and the curriculum guide that the committee is working on. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-carlos-and-patrice-2
10 a.m.-noon
Saturday Arts & Crafts: Beaded Shamrocks
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. Every Saturday from 10 to 2 kids of all ages make art projects. March crafts are all in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. This week: a lucky charm using beads and pipe cleaners. 228-354-9464.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Anything Goes Art: Picture Poetry
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Anything Goes Art is designed for families to spend time together creating crafts and making memories. This week’s project is using words to create pictures. Projects also available for families with younger children.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cone 6 Glazes: A Ceramics Workshop With Christian Bailey
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $95 per student. Christian Bailey, an expert potter, will guide students through the process of mixing glazes and then manipulating them. All materials and tools will be provided, but feel free to bring and immersion blender or scale. Bring a bag lunch for March 24. Students will reconvene for a potluck lunch the following Saturday to look at fired tiles and discuss results. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/cone-6-glaze-formulation-a-ceramics-workshop-with-christian-bailey/
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Easter Fun Fair and Hunt
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. No charge. The activities will include a Ring Toss, Bean Bag Toss, Bowling, Face Painting, Pictures with the Easter Bunny and the Big Easter Egg Hunt. Goodies will be provided for children as long as supplies last. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Registration is required; call 475-7462. www.jgrls.org
10:30 a.m.-noon
Sit, Stay, Read! Children’s Reading Program
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi program provides a fun way for children to improve their communication and reading skills, in the company of a four-legged friend. Sessions last about 30 minutes. Children must not be afraid of or allergic to animals and must be accompanied by a parent. No need to pre-register.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Gulf Coast Writers Association Meeting
Gulfport Galleria of Fine Arts, 1300 24th Ave., Gulfport. Free. John Floyd, speaker. The public is invited. Info: 228-669-0637. www.facebook.com/groups/gcwriters/
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Search for Ancestors
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will show attendees how to use the FamilySearch.org website to locate information about family history. They will also provide four-generation charts at no charge to record the information. One-on-one help will be available after the session. Attendees should bring all documentation they have: names, dates, birth certificates, place names and other records. To reserve a seat, call the library at 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
‘My Day with the Master’
Orange Grove Church of Christ, 15121 O’Neal Road, Gulfport. Free. One-man drama about the Crucifixion as seen through the eyes of the Roman centurion. 228-832-2834. rwproductions.godaddysites.com
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Instructors will help you create two bowls to keep, and will glaze and fire them for you. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/date-night-on-the-pottery-wheel-friday-february-23-600-800/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus Performance
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 14928 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. Free. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus gives its second spring 2018 performance of Handel’s oratorio "Messiah" with a March 24 evening concert. 228-392-0405. new.messiahchorus.org
7 p.m.
Boys’ Baseball: Pascagoula H.S. vs. Moss Point H.S.
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $11. 228-233-3465. https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1615476
7 p.m.
Dance with Southbreeze Band
Biloxi French Club, 182 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $8 per person. 228-436-6472.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Amour Danzar Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet available 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays in January and February. Details: 228-324-3730 for details. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Walk MS Mississippi Gulf Coast
Fort Maurepas Park, 499 Front Beach, Ocean Springs. Free. Benefit for the National MS Society. To participate or to volunteer, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org. 228-875-8665. main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Walk/ALCWalkEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=29620
8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. Grow your own. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-noon
2nd Annual Eagles #4535 Open Car Show
Downtown D’Iberville, Corner of Ginger Street and Automall Parkway, D’Iberville. Registration $20. Open car and bike show. 228-280-8300.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Free tax assistance available every Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 24, 27
City of Gulfport Easter Egg Hunt
Jones Park, Jones Park Drive, Gulfport. Free. Visit with the Easter Bunny. Activities begin at 9 a.m. Egg Hunts for ages 0-12 start at 10 a.m. www.gulfport-ms.gov
9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Free Shred Event for Gulfport
H&R Block, 15262 Crossroads Pkwy., Gulfport. Shredding personal documents can help prevent personal information getting into the wrong hands. Each participant in this free event is allowed to bring one box of personal information for shredding. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 228-832-1040. 816-442-0993.
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
For the Love of Pets
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Laura Sanders of Pack Life Rescue will discuss deciding which pet to adopt, based on your specific lifestyle and personality. Free spay-neuter vouches will be available for Hancock County owners. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Saxophone
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Free admission. Dave Jones plays jazz classics by Cole Porter, Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. Every Sunday for a jazz brunch. davesjazz.com
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday
Unique Crochet Club classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Miss. 57, Vancleave. no charge, supplies required. Instructor: Teresa Busby. Learn fundamentals and to crochet with confidence. Bring supplies: a selection of yarn and crochet hooks. Space limited; register at 228-826-5857 or visit the library. www.jgrls.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
AARP Tax Assistance
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Free Tax-filing assistance from members of the AARP.
10 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Storytime: Rainbows and Gold
Woolmarket Public Library, 8455 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. This week: little leprechauns and their treasures, using stories, songs, games and a craft project. Storytimes begin at 10:30 a.m. every Monday and last 30 to 40 minutes. The focus is on ages 2 to 5, but children of all ages are welcome. 228-354-9464.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Historical Society Luncheon
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. $10 for members; $12 for nonmembers. Cindy Gardner from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will talk about the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum from initial visions to the end results of building design and exhibit development. Open to the public. Call 228-452-7254 or email president@passhistory.org for reservations. www.passhistory.org
12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Gautier Library to host LEGO Day
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. no charge. Children, students and families are invited to the first session of the new LEGO Club at the Gautier Public Library. The library will supply the LEGOs. Children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by an adult. To register for the session or get more information, call the library at 497-4531. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Kids Can Sew After-school Program
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $10 per class or $30 for the series of four. For 8 years old and up. Each student will receive materials needed to complete project. Each student encouraged to bring own sewing machine, or reserve a machine. Students must be signed up for the class by 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Those who have never sewn should arrive at 3:45 p.m. to go over machine basics, or call to schedule an available time. 228-206-6509.
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Griefshare - Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. 228-432-7372.
6 p.m.
Beginner Quilting Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $30 per class, or $90 for series of four. Every Monday in March. Will go over piecing, quilting techniques, more. 228-206-6509. https://www.sewhappyonline.com/?post_type=product&p=561&preview=true
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Weekly Registration for Computer Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Register for free Computer Basics and other computer classes at the Pascagoula Public Library each Monday for the following week. Other classes offered include Internet Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks and Introduction to Microsoft Word. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.
Tuesday
Storytime: Easter
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Storytimes are Tuesdays at 10 am. Stories, songs, and a craft project designed to spark a lifelong love of reading. They last 30 to 40 minutes, and are open to all ages, with recommended ages of 2 to 5. 228-233-4116.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $25 per class, nonmembers $35. During each session, students will learn different techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Learn how to professionally finish necklaces and bracelets using various techniques to attach clasps. Students will create necklaces, earrings, and bracelets of their choice and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-shirley-cahela
10 a.m.-noon
Monthly Mysteries
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Monthly book club, discussing a mystery title.
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Video Gaming Sessions
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Participants will learn about older, classic games, newer games and systems as well as tip and tricks for game-play. For teens and up due to mature content of some of the featured games.
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m. March 27, 29
Science Cafe: The Secret Life of Zika Virus
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Dr. Ishrat Sayed will discuss his book “The Secret Life of Zika Virus” as part of the Science Cafe on the Coast Series. Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Art of Cheese & Charcuterie
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $55, nonmembers $60; includes 2 glasses wine or 2 beers. Learn how to create and build "The Perfect Charcuterie Tray" with Jennifer Gladden, owner of Lola Fleur Catering. Bring your own tray from home for this make-it & take-it home event. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-cheese-class
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Intermediate Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/ $20 materials fee. Class will include instruction of more advanced functional pottery and sculptural techniques than the introductory class. Student will explore combining handbuilt components to create interesting compositions in pottery or sculpture. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $240. This class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. This class can be used as a guided study. We will address altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars, and bottles. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/intermediate-wheel-throwing-february-27-april-3-600-900/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Pass Christian Democratic Coalition meeting
Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 6846 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. Free. Former U.S. Representative Ronny Shows, guest speaker. For more information, call 228-452-5969. 228-255-2820.
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Coast Chorale (a civic Choral ensemble) Spring Season rehearsals are beginning for April and May concerts. All singers are welcome; reading of music helpful. Details: Allen Henson, 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
New Stage Theatre presents ‘Julius Caesar’
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $10. This show is best suited for middle school and high school audiences. Julius Caesar tells the tale of the fall of one of Rome’s greatest leaders. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-the-takeover
7 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
Phoenicia’s Gourmet Restaurant, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., at Phoenicia Gourmet Cuisine, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Details: 228-547-1844.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Tai Chi @The Library
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m. March 27, 29
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Open knitting lessons on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the library. Knitting needles and yarn available for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. For more information, call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Every Wednesday morning, Preschool Story Time for ages 2 to 5. Read books, sing songs, dance, and make a craft. A different theme each week.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Grownfolks Art: Painting Dogwood Flowers
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Grownfolks Art is a weekly program that explores different art techniques. Resident artist Kelly Derouen walks participants through the steps to create your own masterpieces. No experience or skill is needed, and all supplies provided.
10 a.m.-noon
Easter Egg Hunt Story Time
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Featuring special guest Sally James. Easter stories, and have fun collecting eggs in the Children’s Park. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us/
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Internet Safety
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Free. Learn how to browse the Internet safely and protect your private information by making strong passwords, browsing in incognito mode, and implementing parental controls. Registration required. Call 228-255-4800 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10:30 a.m.-noon
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. Staff will create two pots to keep. Wear clothes that can get dirty. Class limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/mudslingers-saturday-february-10-1030-1230/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/ $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for those who have always wanted to try throwing on the pottery wheel. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Also, a basic introduction to glazing. Class fee includes one 25 pound bag of clay. Ages 13 and up 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/beginning-wheel-throwing-february-28-april-4-600-900/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
AARP Tax Assistance
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free. Free tax assistance from members of the AARP. 228-233-4116.
9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Thursday
Let’s Lunch
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $16 nonmembers. Every Thursday in Becky’s Kitchen, learn how to prepare the perfect lunch. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/copy-of-hands-on-cooking-classes
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
*teen thursdays*
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Weekly program for grades 6 through 12. Crafts, writing, games, and more.
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
GriefShare - Grief Recovery Support Group
First United Methodist Church, 2710 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. $20 one-time fee for textbook. GriefShare. griefshare.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
March Intermediate Level Sewing Class Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class; $60 for all four. March 29: microwavable soup bowl holder. Materials will be provided. If you have them, bring fabric scissors, thread scissors, marking utensil, pins or Wonderclips, seam gauge or small ruler, blind hem foot and rolled hem foot. With advance notice, some can be supplied on loan. 228-206-6509. www.sewhappyonline.com/event/march-intermediate-sewing-series-3/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Handbuilding in Functional Pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working off the pottery wheel, to include working with pinch pots, coils, and slabs to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays, and casseroles. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Gospel Goes Classical
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Students $10; general admission $15. Performances from local high schools and college choirs: Long Beach High, Laurel High, Hinds Community College Utica Campus, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and JPAC Jubilee Performing Arts Choir. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for high school students. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/copy-of-mta-workshop-1
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free tax assistance. Will have forms 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ, along with few instruction booklets. Tax forms online: www.irs.gov/order forms or call 1-800-829-3676. 228-255-1724. www.hancockliraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Learn the basic fundamentals or explore advanced techniques of oil painting. Classes will focus on a variety of subject matter including still life and floral composition. Meets every Thursday through May 3. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/product/oil-painting-with-frank-janca-thursdays-march-29-may-3/
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Annual Good Friday Service
Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 2755 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. The public is invited to the annual Good Friday Service at Christus Victor Lutheran Church. The service will begin at noon, and a light lunch will be served afterwards. For further information, contact Beverly Carter at 601-310-6461. 228-875-2446.
Noon-2 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. Treat friends and family members to a night at Lynn Meadows Discover Center. Free admission the last Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 228-897-6039.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Tall Boys
American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Road, Gautier. Dance Music.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
‘Behold the Lamb’ Easter Musical
Central Bible Church, 2005 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis. Free. Central Bible Church Choir and Drama cast will present "Behold the Lamb" passion play on March 30 and 31. 228-493-4796.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
