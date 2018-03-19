Things to do this week in South Mississippi: March 19-25

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is 9 a.m. the PREVIOUS Monday.
Monday
Unique Crochet Club classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Miss. 57, Vancleave. Free; supplies required. Instructor: Teresa Busby. Learn fundamentals and to crochet with confidence. Bring supplies: a selection of yarn and crochet hooks. Space limited; register at 228-826-5857 or visit the library.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
AARP Tax Assistance
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Tax-filing assistance from members of the AARP.
10 a.m.-1:15 p.m. March 3, 22
Ready, Set, Donate: Blood Drive at Virginia College Biloxi
Virginia College, 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. Room 157. www.redcrossblood.org
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2 p.m.-5 p.m. March 19, 20, 21, 23
Kids Can Sew After-school Program
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $10 per class or $30 for the series of four. For 8 years old and up. Each student will receive materials needed to complete project. Each student encouraged to bring own sewing machine, or reserve a machine. Students must be signed up for the class by 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Those who have never sewn should arrive at 3:45 p.m. to go over machine basics, or call to schedule an available time. 228-206-6509.
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Make Money Work Seminar
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Kisha and Roy Purser from Primerica will explain why life insurance can be a financial investment. Call the library to reserve a seat: 228-475-7462.
5:30 p.m.
Griefshare - Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group and features Biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. 228-432-7372.
6 p.m.
Beginner Quilting Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $30 per class, or $90 for series of four. Will go over piecing, quilting techniques and more. 228-206-6509.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Backyard Composting
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Learn about composting from Hancock County Agent Christian Stephenson. 228-467-5282.
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Oil and Clay
Coast Episcopal School — Gail Keenan Art Center, 5065 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Free. This exhibition features recent work by the painter Jarrod Partridge and ceramic artist Stacey Johnson. Johnson recently retired as the director of ceramics at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. Partridge and David West created the Art Space 86 pop-up gallery in 2013. He also leads yearly painting and drawing trips to Tuscany. His work is represented by galleries in Oxford and Jackson. On view through April 24. 228-452-9442.
8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19-23
Weekly Registration for Computer Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Register for Computer Basics and other computer classes at the Pascagoula Public Library each Monday for the following week. Other classes offered include Internet Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks and Introduction to Microsoft Word. 228-769-3060.
9 a.m.
Tuesday
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $25 per class, $35 nonmembers. During each session, students will learn different techniques to design and create beautiful jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Learn how to professionally finish necklaces and bracelets using various techniques to attach clasps. Students will create necklaces, earrings, and bracelets of their choice and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.-noon
Jackson County Industrial Trade Show
Jackson County Civic Center, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula. Free. Jackson County Industrial Trade Show 228-826-5330. jcchamber.com
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
City of Gulfport Easter Egg Hunt
Gulfport Sportsplex, 17200 16th St., Gulfport. Free. Visit with the Easter Bunny at 5:30 p.m. Egg hunts (ages 0-12) start at 6:30. www.gulfport-ms.gov
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20, 22
Intermediate Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Class will include instruction of more advanced functional pottery and sculptural techniques than the introductory class. Student will explore combining handbuilt components to create interesting compositions in pottery or sculpture. 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $240. This class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. This class can be used as a guided study. Addresses altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars, and bottles. 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Paul Brock Band Concert
Trinity Episcopal Church, 125 Church Ave., Pass Christian. All welcome to a free concert, direct from Ireland, the Paul Brock Band performing Irish music, song and dance. Suggested donations to support the band at the door. 228-452-4563.
6:30 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Coast Chorale (a civic choral ensemble) Spring Season rehearsals are beginning for April and May concerts. All singers are welcome; reading of music helpful. Details: Allen Henson, 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
Phoenicia’s Gourmet Restaurant, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., at Phoenicia Gourmet Cuisine, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Details: 228-547-1844.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Free tax assistance available every Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 20, 24
Tai Chi @The Library
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m. March 20, 22
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays at the library. Knitting needles and yarn available for those who don’t have supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Preschool Story Time for ages 2 to 5, with books, singing songs, dancing, and making a craft. This week’s theme is "The Letter Q."
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Cell Phones & Tablets Workshop
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. If you only know the basics about your cell phone and/or tablet (Android or Apple), find out more about what your device can do. Learn proper upkeep, how to maximize storage, get rid of apps you don’t want, app store, widgets and more. To register, call 228-255-1724 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. Bring your devices. 228-255-1724.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting
Mary Mahoney’s Old French House Restaurant, 116 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. $18. The Biloxi Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution meets on the third Wednesday of the month, September through May. Prospective members welcome. Email carol.walters4668@gmail.com for further information.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Spring Plant Swap
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. No charge; bring one, get one. Swap plants with other attendees. Master Gardeners Gail Hogue and Norma Savage will offer tips and more for caring for your plants. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Details: 228-475-7462.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Jackson County Democrats’ Wind Down
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina, 2405 U.S. 90, Gautier. Monthly meet and greet, third Wednesday of every month. Details: 228-547-1844.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/ $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for those who have always wanted to try throwing on the pottery wheel. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Ages 13 and up. 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Volpone
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Free. The Resurgens Theatre Company performs Ben Johnson’s "Volpone" in the Fleming Education Center Auditorium at USM-Gulf Coast. Workshop at 4 p.m., pre-performance talk at 5:30. All events are free and open to the public. 228-865-4500.
6:30 p.m.
Reception Honoring Artist Linda Theobald
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Presentation by the artist at 7 p.m. Using pen and ink, she illustrates the towns, landmarks and traditions of the Gulf Coast, as well as college campuses. On view through April 13. 228-452-4596.
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday
Let’s Lunch
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $16 nonmembers. Every Thursday in Becky’s Kitchen, learn how to prepare the perfect lunch. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/copy-of-hands-on-cooking-classes
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Protestant Reformation History Program
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Derek Waffel, pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Pascagoula, will present "Beyond Martin Luther," Part Four of a program on Protestant religious history. This program will examine some of the other prominent Reformers in Europe, as well as how today’s Protestant denominations and their beliefs are connected to the religious upheaval of the 16th century. 228-769-3060.
Noon
Raku Night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. Fire pots in a raku kiln. Raku is a process in which pots are taken out of the kiln while red-hot and put in a combustible material to make colorful and iridescent effects. Students must wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get dirty. Cost of class includes two pots to glaze and fire in the raku kiln. 228-374-5547.
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
*teen thursdays*
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Weekly program for grades 6 through 12. Crafts, writing, games, and more. This week: parade games.
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Decorative Wreath Making Workshop
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. $5 fee for materials. Learn how to make beautiful wreaths out of fabric and wire for Easter or any other occasion. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library. To register, call the library at 826-5857. www.jgrls.org
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Minrose Gwin signs ‘Promise’
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Complimentary wine, light hors d’oeuvres. In the aftermath of a devastating tornado that rips through the town of Tupelo at the height of the Great Depression, two women — one black, one white; one a great-grandmother, the other a teenager — fight for their families’ survival. 228-222-4827.
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Line Dancing Class
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson on Thursday evenings in the library meeting room to learn how to line dance. Start dancing to all types of music, from beginner to advanced. To sign up, call the library at 769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Coast Young Professionals Annual Meeting & Social
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 preregistration; $35 day-off fee; sponsorship opportunities available. Yearly meeting held to highlight the organization’s past year’s successes and goals for the next year; also includes a passing of the gavel. An individual who was instrumental in the organization’s success will be inducted into the CYP Hall of Fame. 228-374-5547.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
GriefShare - Grief Recovery Support Group
First United Methodist Church, 2710 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. $20 one-time fee for textbook.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
March Intermediate Level Sewing Class Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class; $60 for all four. Schedule for the series — March 22: rose pillow; March 29: microwavable soup bowl holder. Materials will be provided. If you have them, bring fabric scissors, thread scissors, marking utensil, pins or Wonderclips, seam gauge or small ruler, blind hem foot and rolled hem foot. With advance notice, some supplied on loan. 228-206-6509.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Handbuilding in Functional Pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working off the pottery wheel, to include working with pinch pots, coils, and slabs to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays, and casseroles. 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
‘The Dixie Swim Club’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $18 general admission; $15 student, senior, military, first responder. "The Dixie Swim Club" is a comedy about five Southern women who’ve been friends forever and their annual beach vacation. 228-432-8543.
8 p.m.-10 p.m. March 22-24
Free Tax Assistance
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free tax assistance. Will have forms 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ, along with few instruction booklets. Tax forms online: www.irs.gov/order forms or call 1-800-829-3676. 228-255-1724.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Designed for all experience levels, to learn the fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. The class will focus on a variety of subject matter, including still life and floral composition. Meets every Thursday from March 1-22. Register at georgeohr.org or call 228-374-5547.
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Fish Fry Fundraiser
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 3521 19th St., Gulfport. $9 fish plates, $1 each extra side. St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church’s annual fundraiser. Menu: catfish, potato salad, sweet peas, bread, cake. Dine in or carry out. Delivery on orders of 10 or more available. Delivery starts 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Meditation for Beginners
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Each Friday in March at 10 AM.
10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Fiber Arts Class
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Classes for adults in February and March. Learn new techniques with instructor Maryanne Anthony for classes for beginners to the advanced knitter. Sign up is required by calling the library at 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lenten Fish Fry
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, 4321 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Adults $10; children $6. Fried fish dinners, fried shrimp dinners and combination dinners served in the cafeteria every Friday in Lent except Good Friday. Sponsored by Msgr. Leech Council 4472 Knights of Columbus. 228-222-6000.
4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Handsboro Baptist Church Fish Fry
Handsboro Baptist Church, 1421 E. Pass Road, Gulfport. $10 per plate. Fish fry and silent auction. Choice of catfish or speckled trout, potato salad, cole slaw and dessert. Dine in or take out. All proceeds benefit the Youth Department of Handsboro Baptist Church. 228-896-3796.
4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln-Delisle Road, Pass Christian. Full fish plates $11, half fish plates $7, gumbo plates $11, gumbo bowl $6. Most Holy Trinity Council 11995 Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried catfish, french fries, beans, cole slaw, and bread. Also have seafood gumbo plates that include gumbo with rice, potato salad, beans, cole slaw and bread. 228-255-1294.
5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Fried Fish Friday For Lent
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. $10. Fish offered three different ways — fried, blackened or Old Bay — served with coleslaw, fresh cut fries and hush puppies. Every Friday until March 30. 228-467-9000.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
St. John’s Lenten Fish Fry Supper
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 705 Rayburn Ave., Ocean Springs. $10 per ticket. Sponsored by Saints & Sinners to benefit St. John’s Children’s Music Program. Fried Mississippi catfish plates with sides will be served in the St. John’s Parish Hall. Tickets available from any Saints & Sinners member or at the church office. To-go orders available. Live music during dinner. For more information, call 228-875-4454.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Michael Farris Smith Signs ‘The Fighter’
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Speaking at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. 228-222-4827. www.passbooksonline.com
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night by Cole Porter, A.C. Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. The restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. davesjazz.com
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Friday Night Dinner
Biloxi French Club, 182 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $8 - $10 per plate. Friday night dinner. 228-436-6472.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus 66th Season Spring Perofrmance
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 255 Main St., Biloxi. Free. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus gives its first spring 2018 performance of Handel’s oratorio "Messiah" with a March 23 evening concert. The chorus has a diverse membership, including members of faith-based choirs and churches, some of them African-American, Asian American, European-Americans, and Native American, and ranging in age from teens through senior citizens.
7 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records recording artist performs roots, blues and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover at door. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Underground Theatre presents Fun Home
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15. After her father dies unexpectedly, Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Based on Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel. 228-818-2878.
8 p.m.-10 p.m. March 23-25
‘Mississippi Writes Original’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Adults $18, Seniors 65+, military, veterans, students with ID $10, Children 12 and under $8. Showcase of original one-act plays written by Mississippi writers. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8 p.m.-10 p.m. March 23, 24; 2 p.m.-4 p.m. March 25
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.
Free Tech Day Computer Classes
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Register for free computer classes on Tech Day, a hands-on class dealing with issues of devices and connectivity to the Internet. Offerings include Computer Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks, Introduction to Microsoft Word, and more. Registration opens on Monday each week at for the following week’s classes. For a full list of classes, visit www.jgrls.org. 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.
Community Health Fair
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Camellia Home Health & Hospice Home Health will present information about services to care for ailing loved ones. Details: 228-392-3250.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Rapiscan Systems Classic
Fallen Oak Golf Club, 24400 MS-15, Saucier. $15 general admission. The Rapiscan Systems Classic is a golf tournament on the PGA Tour in southern Mississippi. It debuted eight years ago at Fallen Oak Golf Club and draws large crowds, thanks to live coverage from The Golf Channel. The purse for the three-day competition is $1.6 million; 81 Champions Tour players will participate. 228-386-7015.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday
Joe Lee Signs ‘40 Days’
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Author Joe Lee signs his latest novel. 228-222-4827.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
So You Think You Want to Write a Play?
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $35 member, $45 nonmember. The Mary C and Lynn Meadows Wings Performing Arts have partnered together to offer workshops for children at the Mary C. Instructor Tonya Hays has an MFA in theater with an emphasis in playwriting as well as several published plays to her credit. Workshop is open to students in middle school and up. 228-818-2878.
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Crochet Classes
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Bring supplies. Teresa Busby teaches a beginners’ class; includes fundamentals as well as new ideas and techniques. Participants my bring their own supplies, but basic hooks and yarn will be available for $5. To register, call 228-497-4531.
10 a.m.
Ceramics Workshop With Christian Bailey
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $95 per student. Christian Bailey will guide students through the process of mixing glazes and then manipulating them. All materials and tools will be provided, but feel free to bring and immersion blender or scale. Bring a bag lunch. Students will reconvene for a potluck lunch the following Saturday to look at fired tiles and discuss results. 228-374-5547.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Easter Fun Fair and Hunt
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. No charge. The activities will include a ring toss, bean bag toss, bowling, face painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and the big Easter egg hunt. Goodies will be provided for children as long as supplies last. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Registration required; call 475-7462.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Sit, Stay, Read! Children’s Reading Program
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi program provides a fun way for children to improve their communication and reading skills, in the company of a four-legged friend. Sessions last about 30 minutes. Children must not be afraid of or allergic to animals and must be accompanied by a parent. No need to pre-register.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Gulf Coast Writers Association Meeting
Gulfport Galleria of Fine Arts, 1300 24th Ave., Gulfport. Free. John Floyd, speaker. The public is invited. Info: 228-669-0637.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Search for Ancestors
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will show attendees how to use the FamilySearch.org website to locate information about family history. They will also provide four-generation charts at no charge to record the information. One-on-one help will be available after the session. Attendees should bring all documentation they have: names, dates, birth certificates, place names, and other records. To reserve a seat, call the library at 875-1193.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
‘My Day with the Master’
Orange Grove Church of Christ, 15121 O’Neal Road, Gulfport. Free. One-man drama about the Crucifixion as seen through the eyes of the Roman centurion. 228-832-2834.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Class for couples. Instructors will help you create two bowls to keep, and they will be glazed and fired for you. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more.
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Boys’ Baseball: Pascagoula H.S. vs. Moss Point H.S.
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $11. 228-233-3465.
7 p.m.
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus 66th Season Spring Perofrmance
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 14928 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. Free. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus gives its second spring 2018 performance of Handel’s oratorio "Messiah" with a March 24 evening concert. 228-392-0405.
7 p.m.
Southbreeze Band
Biloxi French Club, 182 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $8 per person. 228-436-6472.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Amour Danzar Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet available 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays in January and February. Details: 228-324-3730 for details. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Walk MS Mississippi Gulf Coast
Fort Maurepas Park, 499 Front Beach, Ocean Springs. Free. Benefit for the National MS Society. To participate or to volunteer, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org. 228-875-8665.
8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. Grow your own produce. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
2nd Annual Eagles #4535 Open Car Show
Downtown D’Iberville, corner of Ginger Street and Automall Parkway, D’Iberville. Registration $20. Open car and bike show. 228-280-8300.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
City of Gulfport Easter Egg Hunt in Jones Park
Jones Park, Jones Park Drive, Gulfport. Free. Visit with the Easter Bunny. Activities begin at 9 a.m. Egg hunts for ages 0-12 start at 10 a.m. www.gulfport-ms.gov
9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
For the Love of Pets
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Laura Sanders of Pack Life Rescue will discuss deciding which pet to adopt, based on your specific lifestyle and personality. Free spay-neuter vouches will be available for Hancock County owners. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Beaded Shamrocks
Woolmarket Library, 8455 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. Ages 12 and under. Join any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March crafts are all in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. This week, a lucky charm using beads and pipe cleaners. 228-354-9464.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Picture Poetry
Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave. Free. Anything Goes Art is designed to allow families to spend time together creating crafts and making memories. Join any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This week’s project is using words to create pictures. A project also will be provided for families with younger children. 228-436-3095.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Saxophone
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Free admission. Jazz classics by Cole Porter, Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. Every Sunday for a jazz brunch. davesjazz.com
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
