8 Days A Week: March 16-23, 2018

Friday
Green Ales & Tails
Lazy Magnolia Brewery, 7030 Roscoe-Turner Road, Kiln. Event is a benefit for the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County. $25 at the door. Music by Birdie’s Boys and an open bar. Food will be provided by Friends of the Animal Shelter. Details: 228-467-2727 or lazymagnolia.com.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
O’Blarney Society St. Patrick’s Night Parade in Pascagoula
Main Street Pascagoula, the city of Pascagoula and the O’Blarney Society will roll with its second annual St. Patrick’s Night Parade on Friday. The lineup will be at Convent Street at 6:45 p.m., in the parking lot of the Jackson County Chancery Court.
7:30 p.m.
Digital Literacy Class-Technology Security
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Andy Collins with Mississippi State Extension Service will go over basic steps to maintain technology security including: improving passwords, malware protection, and physical security. Class size is limited; reservations requested: 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Fish Fry Fundraiser
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 3521 19th St., Gulfport. $9 fish plates, $1 each extra side. St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church’s annual fundraiser. Menu: catfish, potato salad, sweet peas, bread, cake. Dine in or carry out. Delivery on orders of 10 or more available. Delivery starts 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Meditation for Beginners
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Each Friday in March.
10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Book Signing
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Author, motivational speaker and storyteller David Giordano-Steece. So You think You Know the Mafia? davidsteece.com
10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17
Fiber Arts Class
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Classes for adults. Learn new techniques with instructor Maryanne Anthony for classes for beginners to the advanced knitter. Sign up is required by calling the library at 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Lenten Fish Fry
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, 4321 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Adults $10; children $6. Fried fish dinners, fried shrimp dinners and combination dinners served in the cafeteria every Friday in Lent except Good Friday. Sponsored by Msgr. Leech Council 4472 Knights of Columbus. 228-222-6000.
4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln-Delisle Road, Pass Christian. Hosted by Most Holy Trinity Council 11995 Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary. We serve fried catfish, french fries, beans, coleslaw and bread for $11 for a plate or $7 for a half plate. We also have seafood gumbo plates that include gumbo with rice, potato salad, beans, coleslaw and bread for $11 and a bowl for $6. 228-255-1294.
5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Fried Fish Friday For Lent
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. $10. Fish offered fried, blackened or Old Bay, served with coleslaw, fresh cut fries and hush puppies. Every Friday until March 30. 228-467-9000.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Best of Oxford Film Festival
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15. Blocks of film screenings, some with filmmaker or producer in attendance. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Talk About Murder - Mystery Dinner & Show
The Warehouse, 3420 Giles Road, Gulfport. $50. Join us as we figure out who killed Angel Knight? You will have an amazing dinner at the only prop supplier to Hollywood movies on the Coast. Dinner is at 7 p.m., but arrive at 6 p.m. so you can take a Stroll Through Hollywood with movie sets you have seen on the big screen. After the show, get a sneak peak at the 2018 Terror on the Coast, the largest Haunted House we have on the Gulf Coast. Tickets/details: 228-326-1405.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Mary C Lecture Series
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5 suggested donation. Lecture Series with Dr. Donald Del Cid. Topic selected by the audience 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Passion Play: Believe
Bel Aire Baptist Church, 15080 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport. Admission is free; an offering will be collected. 70-minute presentation highlighting the final week of events in the life of Jesus Christ. Live drama and music. 228-832-1966. www.belairebaptist.org 832 1966
7 p.m. March 16-17, 2 p.m. March 18
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records recording artist performs roots, blues and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m. March 16 and 23
The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover at door. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m. March 16 and 23
WINGS Performing Arts presents Seussical Jr.
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton takes on two challenges: to protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and danger, and to guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La BiRoad 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
7 p.m. March 16, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 17, 3 p.m. March 18
Oil and Clay
Coast Episcopal School — Gail Keenan Art Center, 5065 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Free. This exhibition features recent work by the painter Jarrod Partridge and ceramic artist Stacey Johnson. Johnson recently retired as the director of ceramics at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. Partridge and David West created the Art Space 86 pop-up gallery in 2013; it continues to provide exhibition opportunities for Mississippi artists. He also leads yearly painting and drawing trips to Tuscany. His work is represented by galleries in Oxford and Jackson. On view through April 24. 228-452-9442. coastepiscopalschool.org
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Heathers The Musical
Downstage Productions Theatre, 5300 Lawson Ave., Gulfport. $15-$25. The hilarious show based on one of the greatest teen film comedies is a satirical dark comedy that focuses on the all-too-real danger of cliques in high school, featuring the popular kids as the villians that everyone loves to hate in contemporary pop culture. 228-239-6882. downstage.net
8 p.m. March 16-17; and 2 p.m. March 18
The Dixie Swim Club
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $18 general admission/$15 student/senior/military/first responder. What do you get when you mix equal parts “Golden Girls,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Designing Women” and serve it in a martini glass? “The Dixie Swim Club,” a comedy about five Southern women who’ve been friends forever and their annual beach vacation. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
8 p.m. March 16-17, 2 p.m. March 18; and 8 p.m. March 22-23, 2 p.m. March 24
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.
Free Tech Day Computer Classes
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Register for free computer classes on Tech Day, a hands-on class dealing with issues of devices and connectivity. Offerings include Computer Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks, Introduction to Microsoft Word, and more. Registration opens on Monday each week at for the following week’s classes. For a full list of classes, visit www.jgrls.org. 228-392-3250.
9 a.m.
Computer Tech Day
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Tech Day is a hands-on class dealing with issues of devices and connectivity. Registration is required. Offered in the morning and again in the afternoon. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
More Computer Basics
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Free. Skills will be supplemented by hands-on practice. Bring your laptop or use one of ours. Registration required. Call 228-467-5282 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. www.hancocklibraries.info/
9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Saturday
Grillin’ on the Green
Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. No admission charge. The daylong festival features live entertainment all day: Rhythm & Rain at 10 a.m., Black Water Brass at noon, and Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk at 3 p.m. There will be a variety of barbecue, everything from ribs and brisket to seafood. Over $6,000 in prize money will be given to Grillin’ winners. Details: 228-435-6339 or email mainstreet@biloxi.ms.us. mainstreetbiloxi.com
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ocean Springs St. Paddy’s Day Celebration
Downtown Ocean Springs. Ninth annual St. Paddy’s Day Celebration. Shops and galleries will be offering green specials, live music and more. Participating restaurants and bars will join in with festive offerings. As thousands will celebrate in the streets, please note that Government Street from Washington Avenue to Russell will be closed from 6 p.m. to midnight. Details: Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce – Main Street – Tourism Bureau at 228-875-4424.
10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Waveland Civic Association St. Patrick’s Day parade
The Waveland Civic Association parade route: Along South Central Avenue, Lafitte and Coleman.
Noon
Krewe of Blarney St. Patrick’s Day parade
The Krewe of Blarney Halfast Walkin’ Klub steps out from City Hall in Pass Christian. Anyone wearing green can join in the walking parade. Route: Along Scenic Drive from Hiern Avenue to Davis Avenue, up Davis, back on Second Street, then down Market Street.
1 p.m.
Hibernia Society St. Patrick’s Day parade
The Hibernia Marching Society was organized in Biloxi in 1978 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary St. Patrick’s parade. Route: Starts in front of the Biloxi Yacht Club, heads west on U.S. 90 to Lameuse Street, continues on MLK Boulevard and turns north on Caillavet to the end on Esters Boulevard.
2 p.m.
Ancestry.com basics
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Class will use Ancestry.com-Library Edition for family research. One-on-one assistance in the computer area. You need a valid library card to register. Register by calling 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
10 a.m.-noon
Sit, Stay, Read: Children’s Reading Program
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Third Saturday of each month. Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi program provides a fun way for children to improve their communication and reading skills while visiting with a four-legged friend. Children rewarded with bookmarks, stickers, or pencils for participating. Children must not be afraid of or be allergic to animals. No need to pre-register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
10 a.m.-noon
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. Staff will create two pots to keep. Wear clothes that can get dirty. Class limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Sit Stay Read! for children
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Children will enjoy reading all types of storybooks to therapy dogs from Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi. Sit Stay Read! children read one-on-one to licensed pet therapy dogs to help improve their reading skills. Children must be accompanied by parent, grandparent, or adult guardian. Details: 228-769-3060, ext. #1. www.jgrls.org
noon-1:30 p.m.
Family Movie
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. The movie is one of three fan-favorites that feature little yellow minions and is rated PG. Light refreshments and popcorn will be provided by the Friends of the Ocean Springs Library. Those attending may bring snacks, folding chairs or blankets. In the meeting room. 228-875-1193.
2 p.m.
Kids Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. Children can throw pots on our pottery wheels and get messy with clay. We will help your little ones create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. We can ship their pottery if you live out of town. Have your kids wear clothes they can get dirty. Limit: 5 students per session. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Greenhouse Presents: Cary Hudson
Greenhouse on Porter, 404 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Cary Hudson is a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Mississippi who resides somewhere between Memphis and New Orleans. 228-238-5680.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
5 Star Country Legends Tribute Show
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $16. Classic hit songs from country and pop singers of the 1950s and 1960s. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7 p.m. March 17, 2 p.m. March 18
Marsha Gaines and Razzoo
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Steak Night Dinner and Dance, $5 cover for non-members. Dinner and dance.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Amour Danzar Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet available 7-8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8-10 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 228-324-3730.
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saint Louis Brass Quintet
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $15; $10 students. Arts Under The Dome presents the internationally-touring St. Louis Brass Quintet, known for both their virtuosity and humor. Music will include popular tunes of the Americas, jazz standards, classical and Latin selections, and lighthearted pieces for narrator and brass. Members hold top positions in orchestras across the U.S. 228-863-0047. www.arts.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-noon
Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. First St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Free Tax Assistance
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Free tax assistance every Tuesday and Saturday. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
CMA Blessing of the Bikes
First United Methodist Church, 2717 U.S. 90, Gautier. Free. Each bike will receive a blessing sticker. Opens at 9 a.m.; the blessing begins at 11. There will also be live music, as well as breakfast food for sale. 228-497-1698.
9 a.m.-noon
10th Annual Unity Festival
Unity Festival, 1903 31st Ave., downtown Gulfport. Free admission. Food and craft vendors, entertainment and parade. 228-863-0307. www.unityfestivalinc.org
9 a.m.-6 p.m., with parade at 1 p.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Saxophone
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Free admission. Dave Jones, Jazz Sax: Dave plays jazz classics by Cole Porter, Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. Every Sunday for a jazz brunch. davesjazz.com
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday
Unique Crochet Club classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57. No charge. Instructor: Teresa Busby. Learn fundamentals and to crochet with confidence. Bring supplies: a selection of yarn and crochet hooks. Space limited; register at 228-826-5857 or visit the library. www.jgrls.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
AARP Tax Assistance
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free Tax-filing assistance from members of the AARP.
10 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Kids Can Sew Afterschool Program
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $10 per class or $30 for the series of four. For ages 8 and up. Each student will receive materials needed to complete project. Each student encouraged to bring own sewing machine, or reserve a machine. Students must be signed up for the class by 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Those who have never sewn should arrive at 3:45 p.m. to go over machine basics, or call to schedule an available time. 228-206-6509.
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Make Money Work Seminar
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free. Kisha & Roy Purser from Primerica will explain why life insurance can be a great financial investment. Call the library to reserve a seat at 228-475-7462. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Griefshare - Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one-time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. 228-432-7372.
6 p.m.
Beginner Quilting Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $30 per class, or $90 for series of four. Join us for our beginner quilting classes being held every Monday in March. We will go over piecing, quilting techniques, and much more. 228-206-6509.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Backyard Composting
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Learn about composting from Hancock County Agent Christian Stephenson. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Weekly Registration for Computer Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Register for free Computer Basics and other computer classes at the Pascagoula Public Library each Monday for the following week. Other classes offered include Internet Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks and Introduction to Microsoft WoRoad 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.
Tuesday
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $25 per class/ Non-Members: $35. During each session, students will learn different techniques to design and create beautiful jewelry using fine, high-end Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. from our large selection. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org
10 a.m.-noon
Jackson County Industrial Trade Show
Jackson County Civic Center, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula. Free admission. 228-826-5330. jcchamber.com
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
City of Gulfport Easter Egg Hunt
Gulfport Sportsplex, 17200 16th St., Gulfport. Free. Visit with the Easter Bunny at 5:30 p.m. Egg hunts (ages 0-12) start at 6:30 p.m. www.gulfport-ms.gov
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., under the I-110 bridge, Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Intermediate Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Experiment with more complex and exciting forms in handbuilding. Class will include instruction of more advanced functional pottery and sculptural techniques than the introductory class. Students will explore combining handbuilt components to create interesting compositions in pottery or sculpture. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings and instruction. Studio is open for student use throughout the week and extended evening hours. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $240. Push your throwing techniques to the next level. This class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts and lidded vessels. This class can be used as a guided study. We will address altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars and bottles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings and instruction. Studio is open for student use throughout the week and extended evening hours. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Paul Brock Band Concert
Trinity Episcopal Church, 125 Church Ave., Pass Christian. Free concert, direct from Ireland, the Paul Brock Band performs Irish music, song and dance. Suggested donations to support the band at the door. 228-452-4563.
6:30 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Coast Chorale (a civic Choral ensemble) Spring Season rehearsals are beginning for April and May concerts. All singers are welcome; reading of music helpful. Details: Allen Henson, 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club
Phoenicia’s Gourmet Restaurant, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Details: 228-547-1844.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Tai Chi @The Library
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. We have knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and a toolkit for new students. The studio is open for student use throughout the week. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Every Wednesday in our meeting room. For ages 2 to 5. We’ll read books, sing songs, dance and make a craft. This week’s theme is “The Letter Q!”.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Cell Phones & Tablets Workshop
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. If you only know the basics about your cell phone and/or tablet (Android or Apple), find out more about what your device can do. Learn proper upkeep, how to maximize storage, get rid of apps you don’t want, app store, widgets and more. To register, call 228-255-1724 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. Bring your devices. www.hancocklibraries.info/
10:30 a.m.-noon
Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting
Mary Mahoneys Old French House Restaurant, 116 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. $18. The Biloxi Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution meets on the third Wednesday of the month, September through May. Prospective members welcome. Email carol.walters4668@gmail.com for information.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Spring Plant Swap
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. No charge; bring one, get one. Swap plants with other attendees. Also, Master Gardeners Gail Hogue and Norma Savage will offer tips and more for caring for your plants. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Details: 228-475-7462. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Jackson County Democrats’ Wind Down
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina, 2405 US-90, Gautier. Monthly meet and greet, third Wednesday of every month. Details: 228-547-1844.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay. Studio is open for student use throughout the week. Class limit: 10 students per class. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
‘Volpone’
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Free. The Resurgens Theatre Company performs Ben Johnson’s “Volpone” in the Fleming Education Center Auditorium at USM-Gulf Coast. In the afternoon there will be a workshop (4 p.m.) and pre-performance talk (5:30 p.m.). All events are free and open to the public. The project is made possible by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council. 228-865-4500.
6:30 p.m.
Reception Honoring Artist Linda Theobald
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. The reception begins with a presentation by the artist at 7 p.m. Theobald grew up in Pass Christian and began her career as an illustrator for the U.S. government. Using pen and ink, she illustrates the towns, landmarks and traditions of the Gulf Coast, as well as college campuses. The display includes examples of her art in oils, watercolor and acrylics. On view through April 13. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday
Beginning Hand-building in Clay
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $240. No prior experience required. Students will learn the fundamentals of working with clay: pinching, coiling, and slabs will be used to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays and casseroles. Class fee includes 25-pound bag of clay, tool kit for new students. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Let’s Lunch
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $16 nonmembers. Every Thursday in Becky’s Kitchen, learn how to prepare the perfect lunch. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Protestant Reformation History Program
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Derek Waffel, pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Pascagoula, will present “Beyond Martin Luther,” Part Four of a program on Protestant religious history. This program will examine some of the other prominent Reformers in Europe, as well as how today’s Protestant denominations and their beliefs are connected to the religious upheaval of the 16th century. 228-769-3060.
noon
Raku Night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. Fire pots in a raku kiln. Raku is a process in which pots are taken out of the kiln while red-hot and put in a combustible material to make colorful and iridescent effects. Students must wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you aren’t afraid to get dirty. Cost of class includes two pots to glaze and fire in our raku kiln. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
*teen thursdays*
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Weekly program for grades 6 through 12. Crafts, writing, games, and more. This week: parade games.
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Decorative Wreath Making Workshop
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. $5 fee for materials. Learn how to make beautiful wreaths out of fabric and wire for Easter or any other occasion. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library. To register, call the library at 826-5857. www.jgrls.org
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Book Signing
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. The author and historian Minrose Gwin discusses and signs copies of her latest novel, “Promise.” Complimentary wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be offered. In the aftermath of a devastating tornado that rips through the town of Tupelo, Mississippi, at the height of the Great Depression, two women — one black, one white; one a great-grandmother, the other a teenager — fight for their families’ survival. 228-222-4827. www.passbooksonline.com
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Line Dancing Class
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. No charge. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson on Thursdays in the library meeting room to learn how to line dance. Start dancing to all types of music, from beginner to advanced. Sign up: 769-3060. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Coast Young Professionals Annual Meeting & Social
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Pre-registration: $25; day-of fee: $35; sponsorship opportunities available. Coast Young Professionals will host the fifth annual Meeting Social. The event is a yearly meeting held to highlight the organization’s past year’s successes and goals for the next year. It also includes a passing of the gavel from Incoming Chair to Past Chair and awards two Coast Young Professionals members with the CYP VIP & MVP distinction. Additionally, an individual that was instrumental in the organization’s success will be inducted into the CYP Hall of Fame. 228-374-5547.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
March Intermediate Level Sewing Class Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class; $60 for all four. March 22: rose pillow; March 29: microwavable soup bowl holder. Materials will be provided. If you have them, bring fabric scissors, thread scissors, marking utensil, pins or wonderclips, seam gauge or small ruler, blind hem foot and rolled hem foot. With advance notice, we can supply some on loan. 228-206-6509.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
GriefShare - Grief Recovery Support Group
First United Methodist Church, 2710 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. $20 one-time fee for textbook. griefshare.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Handbuilding in Functional Pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Students will learn the fundamentals of working OFF the pottery wheel, to include working with pinch pots, coils, and slabs to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays and casseroles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and a basic toolkit. The studio is open for student use throughout the week until 9 p.m. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free tax assistance. Will have forms 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ, along with few instruction booklets. Tax forms online: www.irs.gov/order forms or call 1-800-829-3676. 228-255-1724. www.hancockliraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Designed for all experience levels, to learn the fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. The class will focus on a variety of subject matter, including still life and floral composition. Meets every Thursday from March 1-22. Register at georgeohr.org or call 228-374-5547. For questions, call, or email visitorinfo@georgeohr.org 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Handsboro Baptist Church Fish Fry
Handsboro Baptist Church, 1421 E. Pass Road, Gulfport. $10 per plate. Fish Fry and silent auction. $10 per plate. Choice of catfish or speckled trout, potato salad, coleslaw and dessert. Dine in or take out. All proceeds benefit the Youth Department of Handsboro Baptist Church. 228-896-3796.
4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Book Signing
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Michael Farris Smith will sign copies of his latest novel, “The Fighter.” He will speak at 6:30 p.m.. Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres will be offered. “’The Fighter” is a beautifully written parable of a man, abandoned as a child, at war with himself.” — Tim Gatreaux, author of “Signals.” 228-222-4827. www.passbooksonline.com
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. The restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. davesjazz.com
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
St. John’s Lenten Fish Fry Supper
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 705 Rayburn Ave., Ocean Springs. $10 per ticket. Sponsored by Saints & Sinners to benefit St. John’s Children’s Music Program. Fried Mississippi catfish plates with sides will be served in the St. John’s Parish Hall. Tickets available from any Saints & Sinners member or at the church office. To-go orders available. Live music during dinner. Details: 228-875-4454. stjohnsoceansprings.dioms.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus 66th Season Spring Performance
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 255 Main St., Biloxi. Free. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus gives its first spring 2018 performance of Handel’s great oratorio “Messiah” with a March 23 evening concert. The chorus has a diverse membership, including members of faith-based choirs and churches, some of them African-American, Asian American, European-Americans, and Native American, and ranging in age from teens through senior citizens.
7 p.m.
Mississippi Writes Original
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Adults $18, seniors 65+, military, veterans, students with ID $10, children 12 and under $8. Showcase of original one-act plays written by Mississippi writers. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Underground Theatre presents Fun Home
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15. After her father dies unexpectedly, Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Based on Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Community Health Fair
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Camellia Home Health & Hospice Home Health will present information about services that you need to care for ailing loved ones. Those attending may win giveaways offered throughout the day. Details: 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Rapiscan Systems Classic
Fallen Oak Golf Club, 24400 MS-15, Saucier. General admission: $15. The Rapiscan Systems Classic is a golf tournament on the PGA Tour in South Mississippi. It debuted eight years ago at Fallen Oak Golf Club in Saucier, north of Biloxi, and draws large crowds, thanks to live coverage from The Golf Channel. The purse for the three-day competition is $1.6 million; 81 Champions Tour players will participate. 228-386-7015. rapiscansystemsclassic.com/
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
