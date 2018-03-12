Things to do this week in South Mississippi: March 12-18, 2018

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Unique Crochet Club classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Hwy. 57. No charge, supplies required. Instructor: Teresa Busby. Learn fundamentals and to crochet with confidence. Bring a selection of yarn and crochet hooks. Space limited; register at 228-826-5857 or visit the library. www.jgrls.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
AARP Tax Assistance
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free Tax-filing assistance from members of the AARP.
10 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
OOMA Volunteer Luncheon
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Learn more about the museum and ways you can help. Call 228-374-5547 to RSVP. georgeohr.org
noon-1 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Great exercise for seniors.
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Pascagoula-Gautier School District Teacher Fair
Singing River Academy, 4601 Gautier-Vancleave Road, Gautier. Free. Administrators and teachers from all 19 schools will speak about the opportunities, technology, resources and programs available throughout the district. Culinary arts students from the College & Career Technical Institute will provide refreshments. Drawings for prizes and gift cards will also be featured. Education majors and teachers interested in joining the PGSD are invited. Details: 228-938-6503 or email Debbie Anglin at danglin@pgsd.ms.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Kids Can Sew After-school Program
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $10 per class or $30 for the series of four. For ages 8 and up. Each student will receive materials needed to complete project. Each student encouraged to bring own sewing machine, or reserve a machine. Students must be signed up for the class by 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Those who have never sewn should arrive at 3:45 p.m. to go over machine basics, or call to schedule an available time. 228-206-6509.
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Auditions for Disney’s Little Mermaid Grades 7-12
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. Actors, singers, dancers, puppeteers and technical theater children and youth are encouraged to join the fun this summer. Actors in 8th grade and up must deliver a one-minute monologue. If you are interested in a solo, prepare a song. You will also be asked to read from the script and do a movement sequence. Production dates are July 18-22. Details: 228-897-6039. Auditions for students below 7th grade will take place in April. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Why Life Insurance seminar
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. No charge. Kisha & Roy Purser from Primerica will talk about why buying life insurance can be a great financial move to improve your future. Learn about investment techniques that can help grow a healthy nest egg. To reserve a seat, call 228-475-7462. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Griefshare - Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one-time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. 228-432-7372.
6 p.m.
Beginner Quilting Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $30 per class, or $90 for series of four. Join us for our beginner quilting classes being held every Monday in March. We will go over piecing, quilting techniques and more. 228-206-6509.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Harrison County Church Softball League Meeting
Nugent Methodist Church, 13183 John Clark Road, Gulfport. 2018 organizational meeting. hccsl.org
6:15 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Big Daddy Weave & Brandon Heath Concert
First Baptist Church, 902 Live Oak Ave., Pascagoula. $15-$75. Big Daddy Weave’s 2018 tour is slated to play 55 U.S. cities before wrapping on May 20. It comes on the release of the group’s newest radio single “Jesus I Believe” and will feature beloved Christian music artist Brandon Heath, a five-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter. Heath is debuting his sixth studio album, “Faith Hope Love Repeat,” featuring the hit single “Whole Heart.” 228-762-2343.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
David Bidwell & the Golden Age of New Orleans Theater
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive. Free. Speaker will be Will Koolsbergen, professor emeritus of the City University of New York and fellow at Tulane University, assisted by Jennifer Spicer and Sue Young (both at Tulane). They will cover the life and career of David Bidwell, an important 19th century theater producer. Bidwell owned four theaters in the American sector of New Orleans and a home in Pass Christian. Open to the public. Details: 228-452-7254 or email president@passhistory.org. www.passhistory.org
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Oil and Clay
Coast Episcopal School — Gail Keenan Art Center, 5065 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Free. This exhibition features recent work by the painter Jarrod Partridge and ceramic artist Stacey Johnson. Johnson recently retired as the director of ceramics at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. Partridge and David West created the Art Space 86 pop-up gallery in 2013; it continues to provide exhibition opportunities for Mississippi artists. He also leads yearly painting and drawing trips to Tuscany. His work is represented by galleries in Oxford and Jackson. On view through April 24. 228-452-9442. coastepiscopalschool.org
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Weekly Registration for Computer Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Register for free Computer Basics and other computer classes at the Pascagoula Public Library each Monday for the following week. Other classes offered include Internet Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks and Introduction to Microsoft WoRoad 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.
Blogging 101
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free series of computer classes covering a wide range of subjects. Registration required. Call 228-832-6924 to reserve your seat.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Tuesday
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $25 per class/ Non-Members: $35. During each session, students will learn different techniques to design and create beautiful jewelry using fine, high-end Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. from our large selection. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org
10 a.m.-noon
Free Computer Classes
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. A free Excel Basics computer class will be from 10 a.m. to noon. A separate class will be offered for iPads and iPhones from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is required; call 228-475-7462. For a full list of classes, visit the website at www.jgrls.org.
10 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Book Signing
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Author, motivational speaker and storyteller David Giordano-Steece. So You think You Know the Mafia? davidsteece.com
10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 13, noon-5 p.m. March 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17
St. Martin Library hosts Grandparenting Workshop
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Get a better understanding of unique roles grandparents play in the lives of children. Identify needs and resources to help care for children. Bring your own lunch. Beverages will be provided by the Friends of the St. Martin Public Library. Call the library to sign up at 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
noon
Gulf Coast Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 E. Pass Road, Biloxi. Monthly meeting will feature a DVD presentation from the Davis-Phinney Foundation titled, “What’s Going On In My Gut?” dealing with gastrointestinal issues common to PD patients. 228-388-1478.
noon-1:30 p.m.
Planner Crop @Orange Grove Library
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Bring your own planner and join us to plan, get creative, and share ideas.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Music in Schools Jazz Concert
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. The Moss Point High School Jazz Band will celebrate “National Music In Our Schools” with a free, family-friendly community concert. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Teens Sci-Cafe NASA event at Ocean Springs Library
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Matt Scott and Keith Stockstill will give an overview of NASA’s new Space Launch System, a rocket built to launch the Orion spacecraft, and also show a cryogenics demonstration. Reserve a seat by calling the library at 875-1193. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., under the I-110 bridge, Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mississippi Business Women/Gulf Coast: Talk on Aging and Posture
MBW/Gulfcoast Meeting Place — Vancleave, 12512 Overlook Road, Vancleave. Free. Guest speaker at the March meeting will be Dr. Scott Johnson, who will talk and demonstrate “Healthy Posture for Healthy Aging.”
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Intermediate Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Experiment with more complex and exciting forms in handbuilding. Class will include instruction of more advanced functional pottery and sculptural techniques than the introductory class. Students will explore combining handbuilt components to create interesting compositions in pottery or sculpture. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings and instruction. Studio is open for student use throughout the week and extended evening hours. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $240. Push your throwing techniques to the next level. This class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts and lidded vessels. This class can be used as a guided study. We will address altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars and bottles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings and instruction. Studio is open for student use throughout the week and extended evening hours. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Coast Chorale (a civic Choral ensemble) Spring Season rehearsals are beginning for April and May concerts. All singers are welcome; reading of music helpful. Details: Allen Henson, 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Free tax assistance every Tuesday and Saturday. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tai Chi @The Library
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Wednesday
Men’s Baseball: William Carey University vs. Mississippi College
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $13.50. 228-233-3465. https://www.ticketfly.com
1 p.m.
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays at the library. We have knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and a toolkit for new students. The studio is open for student use throughout the week. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Virginia College Career Fair
Virginia College, 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. Free. The fair will feature career development opportunities, refreshments and giveaways. Attendees 18 and older can enter to win prizes such as a Chromebook or $25 gift cards. Registration is required: 228-392-2994. vc.edu/biloxi
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Every Wednesday in our meeting room. For ages 2 to 5. We’ll read books, sing songs, dance and make a craft. This week’s theme is “The Letter Q!”.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Music Together Preschool Storytime
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Share stories, songs, rhythm, and dance during Music Together. CeCe Myhres will present this music and movement program for families. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Lunch & Learn: eBooks & eAudios
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave.. Free. The Hancock County Library System has subscriptions to several different electronic resources. Learn how to access thousands of eBooks/eAudios from anywhere with just your library card. Bring your device and eReader card (if you have one). Bag lunches and drinks are encouraged. Registration required. Call 228-467-9240 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. www.hancocklibraries.info
noon-1 p.m.
W.O.W. Luncheon
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Meeting is free; enjoy catered lunch with us for $10. Women of Wisdom March Luncheon with Minister LeKeisha Cotten. Join the network for fellowship and fun. 228-284-2449. www.wowgulfcoast.com
noon-1 p.m.
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Garden Program: Composting
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension agent, will explain how home gardeners can start and maintain their own compost system. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay. Studio is open for student use throughout the week. Class limit: 10 students per class. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Men’s Baseball: Southeast Louisiana University at Mississippi State
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $13-$19.50. 228-233-3465. https://www.ticketfly.com
6:35 p.m.
YouTube 101
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free series of computer classes covering a wide range of subjects. Registration required. Call 228-832-6924 to reserve your seat.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Thursday
Digital Literacy Class: Tablets 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. From choosing the right tablet for you to getting the hang of basic settings, multitasking gestures and the most popular apps, this class will help you get started with your tablet. Please bring your device. Call 228-452-4596 to reserve a seat or email at passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Beginning Handbuilding in Clay
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $240. No prior experience required. Students will learn the fundamentals of working with clay: pinching, coiling, and slabs will be used to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays and casseroles. Class fee includes 25-pound bag of clay, tool kit for new students. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Colt Capers Preschool Story Hour
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Children will hear a story, have an outside activity, followed by a craft. Topic: Slithering Snakes.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Let’s Lunch
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $16 nonmembers. Every Thursday in Becky’s Kitchen, learn how to prepare the perfect lunch. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Port of Gulfport Community Tours
Mississippi State Port of Gulfport, 2510 14th St., Gulfport. Free. Get a look behind the scenes at an essential and thriving aspect of Mississippi’s economy: the Port of Gulfport. Tours will depart from in front of the Hancock Bank Plaza at 2510 14th St. in downtown Gulfport. Each tour will last 30 minutes, the first bus leaving at 4 p.m. and the last at 5:30. www.shipmspa.com/about/port-tours/
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Teen Minecraft Club
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. No charge. Bring your own computer/laptop or game system. Discuss what kinds of events the library should have and get to know others with like interests. Participants must have their own copy of Minecraft. Sign up at the front desk and receive a schedule. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
*teen thursdays*
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Weekly program for grades 6-12. Crafts, writing, games, and more. This week: Parade games.
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Line Dancing Class
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. No charge. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson on Thursdays in the library meeting room to learn how to line dance. Start dancing to all types of music, from beginner to advanced. Sign up: 769-3060. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
GriefShare - Grief Recovery Support Group
First United Methodist Church, 2710 Pascagoula St. $20 one-time fee for textbook. griefshare.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
March Intermediate Level Sewing Class Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class; $60 for all four. March 15: pleated purse; March 22: rose pillow; March 29: microwavable soup bowl holder. Materials will be provided. If you have them, bring fabric scissors, thread scissors, marking utensil, pins or wonderclips, seam gauge or small ruler, blind hem foot and rolled hem foot. With advance notice, we can supply some on loan. 228-206-6509.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sushi 101 with Jennifer Gladden & LOLA Fleur team
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $55/nonmembers: $60; includes 2 glasses wine or 2 beers. Learn how to make sushi-rolls at home, including how to prepare sushi rice, select sushi-grade fish, and add additional tasty neta (ingredients) to enhance your at-home dining experience. We will make inside and outside rolls, nigiri and sip on wine while we roll. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where’s the Art Lebowski?!
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $15. This pop-up art show and reception will feature art from all media. Local artists will enter film, sculpture, paintings and photographs based on themes and characters from the films by the Coen Brothers. Costumes are strongly encouraged. The cost of a ticket includes appetizers, cocktails and live music. 228-872-3164. www.walterandersonmuseum.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Handbuilding in Functional Pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Students will learn the fundamentals of working OFF the pottery wheel, to include working with pinch pots, coils, and slabs to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays and casseroles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and a basic toolkit. The studio is open for student use throughout the week until 9 p.m. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free tax assistance. Will have forms 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ, along with few instruction booklets. Tax forms online: www.irs.gov/order forms or call 1-800-829-3676. 228-255-1724. www.hancockliraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mississippi Regional Housing Authority No. VIII Housing Resource & Health Fair 2018
Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport. Free. This event will provide free services to the community such as health/dental screenings, nail services, iron/glucose checks, rapid confidential HIV testing, clothing, hygiene packets and various healthcare, housing and social services. Applications for MRHA8 Affordable Housing will be on hand. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given away every hour. 228-539-8618.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Computer Basics
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Free. Bring your own laptop to this easy-to-follow class, or borrow one of ours. Registration required. Call 228-467-5282 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/
9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Designed for all experience levels, to learn the fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. The class will focus on a variety of subject matter, including still life and floral composition. Meets every Thursday from March 1-22. Register at georgeohr.org or call 228-374-5547. For questions, call, or email visitorinfo@georgeohr.org 228-374-5547.
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Digital Literacy Class-Technology Security
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave.. Free. Andy Collins with Mississippi State Extension Service will go over basic steps to maintain technology security including: improving passwords, malware protection, and physical security. Class size is limited; reservations requested: 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Fish Fry Fundraiser
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 3521 19th St., Gulfport. $9 fish plates, $1 each extra side. St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church’s annual fundraiser. Menu: catfish, potato salad, sweet peas, bread, cake. Dine in or carry out. Delivery on orders of 10 or more available. Delivery starts 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Meditation for Beginners
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Each Friday in March.
10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Fiber Arts Class
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Classes for adults. Learn new techniques with instructor Maryanne Anthony for classes for beginners to the advanced knitter. Sign up is required by calling the library at 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lenten Fish Fry
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, 4321 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Adults $10; children $6. Fried fish dinners, fried shrimp dinners and combination dinners served in the cafeteria every Friday in Lent except Good Friday. Sponsored by Msgr. Leech Council 4472 Knights of Columbus. 228-222-6000.
4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln-Delisle Road, Pass Christian. Hosted by Most Holy Trinity Council 11995 Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary. We serve fried catfish, french fries, beans, coleslaw and bread for $11 for a plate or $7 for a half plate. We also have seafood gumbo plates that include gumbo with rice, potato salad, beans, coleslaw and bread for $11 and a bowl for $6. 228-255-1294.
5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Fried Fish Friday For Lent
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. $10. Fish offered fried, blackened or Old Bay, and served with coleslaw, fresh cut fries and hush puppies. Every Friday until March 30. 228-467-9000.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Best of Oxford Film Festival
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15. Blocks of film screenings, some with filmmaker or producer in attendance. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Talk About Murder - Mystery Dinner & Show
The Warehouse, 3420 Giles Road, Gulfport. $50. Join us as we figure out who killed Angel Knight? You will have an amazing dinner at the only prop supplier to Hollywood movies on the Coast. Dinner is at 7 p.m., but arrive at 6 p.m. so you can take a Stroll Through Hollywood with movie sets you have seen on the big screen. After the show, get a sneak peak at the 2018 Terror on the Coast, the largest Haunted House we have on the Gulf Coast. Tickets/details: 228-326-1405.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Mary C Lecture Series
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5 suggested donation. Lecture Series with Dr. Donald Del CidOpen. Topic selected by the audience 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org/
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Passion Play: Believe
Bel Aire Baptist Church, 15080 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport. Admission is free; an offering will be collected. 70-minute presentation highlighting the final week of events in the life of Jesus Christ. Live drama and music. 228-832-1984. www.belairebaptist.org
7 p.m.
WINGS Performing Arts presents Seussical Jr.
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton takes on two challenges: to protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and danger, and to guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La BiRoad 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
7 p.m. March 16, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 17, 3 p.m. March 18
Heathers The Musical
Downstage Productions Theatre, 5300 Lawson Ave., Gulfport. $15-$25. The hilarious show based on one of the greatest teen film comedies is a satirical dark comedy that focuses on the all-too-real danger of cliques in high school, featuring the popular kids as the villians that everyone loves to hate in contemporary pop culture. 228-239-6882. downstage.net
8 p.m. March 16-17; and 2 p.m. March 18
The Dixie Swim Club
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $18 general admission/$15 student/senior/military/first responder. What do you get when you mix equal parts “Golden Girls,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Designing Women” and serve it in a martini glass? “The Dixie Swim Club,” a comedy about five Southern women who’ve been friends forever and their annual beach vacation. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
8 p.m. March 16-17, 2 p.m. March 18
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.
Free Tech Day Computer Classes
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Register for free computer classes on Tech Day, a hands-on class dealing with issues of devices and connectivity to the Internet. Offerings include Computer Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks, Introduction to Microsoft Word, and more. Registration opens on Monday each week at for the following week’s classes. For a full list of classes, visit www.jgrls.org. 228-392-3250.
9 a.m.
Computer Tech Day
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Tech Day is a hands-on class dealing with issues of devices and connectivity to the Internet. Registration is required; call 228-875-1193. Offered in the morning and again in the afternoon. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
More Computer Basics
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Free. Hands-on practice. Bring your laptop or use one of ours. Registration required. Call 228-467-5282 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. www.hancocklibraries.info/
9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Saturday
Sit, Stay, Read! Children’s Reading Program
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Third Saturday of each month. Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi program provides a fun way for children to improve their communication and reading skills while visiting with a four-legged friend. Children rewarded with bookmarks, stickers, or pencils for participating. Children must not be afraid of or be allergic to animals. No need to pre-register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
10 a.m.-noon
St. Martin Library offers Ancestry.com basics
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. no charge. The library will present a free basics class using Ancestry.com - Library Edition for family research. This hands-on class with one-on-one assistance will take place in the computer area. You need a valid library card to register. Register by calling 228-392-3250. 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
10 a.m.-noon
Ancestry.com basics
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. The library will present a free basics class in how to use Ancestry.com - Library Edition for family research. This hands-on class with one-on-one assistance will take place in the computer area. You need a valid library card to register. Register by calling 228-392-3250. www.jgrls.org
10 a.m.-noon
Grillin’ on the Green
Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. No admission charge. The daylong festival features live entertainment all day: Rhythm & Rain at 10 a.m., Black Water Brass at noon, and Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk at 3 p.m. There will be a variety of barbecue, everything from ribs and brisket to seafood. Over $6,000 in prize money will be given to Grillin’ winners. Details: 228-435-6339 or email mainstreet@biloxi.ms.us.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. Staff will create two pots to keep. Wear clothes that can get dirty. Class limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Sit Stay Read! for Children
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. No charge. Children will enjoy reading all types of storybooks to therapy dogs from Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi. Sit Stay Read! children read one-on-one to licensed pet therapy dogs to help improve their reading skills. Children must be accompanied by parent, grandparent or adult guardian. Details: 228-769-3060, ext. #1. www.jgrls.org
noon-1:30 p.m.
Family Movie
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. No charge. The movie is one of three fan-favorites that feature little yellow minions and is rated PG. Light refreshments and popcorn will be provided by the Friends of the Ocean Springs Library. Those attending may bring snacks, folding chairs or blankets. In the meeting room. 228-875-1193.
2 p.m.
Kids Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. Children can throw pots on our pottery wheels and get messy with clay. We will help your little ones create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. We can ship their pottery if you live out of town. Have your kids wear clothes they can get dirty. Limit: 5 students per session. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Greenhouse Presents: Cary Hudson
Greenhouse on Porter, 404 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Cary Hudson is a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Mississippi who resides somewhere between Memphis and New Orleans. 228-238-5680.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Amour Danzar Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet available 7-8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8-10 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 228-324-3730.
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saint Louis Brass Quintet
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $15; $10 students. Arts Under The Dome presents the internationally-touring St. Louis Brass Quintet, known for both their virtuosity and humor. Music will include popular tunes of the Americas, jazz standards, classical and Latin selections, and lighthearted pieces for narrator & brass. Members hold top positions in orchestras across the U.S. 228-863-0047. www.arts.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups, companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-noon
Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. First St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
10th Annual Unity Festival
Unity Festival, 1903 31st Ave., downtown Gulfport. Free admission. Food and craft vendors, entertainment and parade. 228-863-0307. www.unityfestivalinc.org
9 a.m.-6 p.m., with parade at 1 p.m.
