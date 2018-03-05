Things to do this week in South Mississippi: March 5-11, 2018

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Children’s Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. For children up to age 5. Reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Jackson County Republican Women’s Club
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Jackson County Campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. Meets the first Monday of each month (except June, July, and August). Public invited. Lunch begins 11:30 a.m., program at noon. Details: jcrw1@hotmail.com. 228-497-9602.
11:30 a.m.
Teen Tech Week
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Teen Tech Week is March 5-8, and the library will hold several programs and events for teens. Tweens and adults are also welcome. For a schedule, see www.jgrls.org/events/events.html#MP. Call the library at 228-475-7462 to reserve a seat for any of the programs.
4:30 p.m.
Griefshare - Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one-time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. 228-432-7372.
6 p.m.
Beginner Quilting Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $30 per class, or $90 for series of four. Join us for our beginner quilting classes being held every Monday in March. We will go over piecing, quilting techniques, and much more. 228-206-6509.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus Spring Rehearsals
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Jefferson Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Free. Rehearsals for 66th season. Rehearsals on Monday nights in the MGCCC-Jeff Davis music building. Performances: 7 p.m. March 23, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 255 Main St., Biloxi; 7 p.m. March 24, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 14928 Big Ridge Road. Auditions not necessary. Details: Ed Cake, 228-324-9292. 228-896-3355. messiahchorus.org
7 p.m.
Weekly Registration for Computer Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Register for free Computer Basics and other computer classes each Monday for the following week. Other classes offered include Internet Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks and Introduction to Microsoft Word. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
9 a.m.
Tuesday
Clay Art Academy for Home-School
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $100 for 4-week session, Tuesdays, March 6-27. Our classes integrate clay projects with educational visual arts and mixed media projects that will help your kids to think creatively while developing critical thinking. This month, our focus is to learn about important women icons that have changed world history. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $25 per class/nonmembers: $35. During each session, students will learn different techniques to design and create beautiful jewelry using fine, high-end Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings, and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org
10 a.m.-noon
Children’s Story Hour
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Authors & Characters
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Come learn the natural history of beach-nesting species on the Mississippi Coast, focusing especially on Least Terns. Lunch is available for $10 payable to the Library Foundation at the door. Reservations required. Call 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Art Exploration for Kids Tuesdays
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Nonmembers, $115; members, $105. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org
3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., under the I-110 bridge, Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Intermediate Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/ $20 materials fee. Experiment with more complex and exciting forms in handbuilding. Class will include instruction of more advanced functional pottery and sculptural techniques than the introductory class. Student will explore combining handbuilt components to create interesting compositions in pottery or sculpture. Basic throwing skills required. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings, and instruction. Materials fee of $20 helps us cover glazes, kilns and maintenance of studio tools and equipment. Studio is open for student use throughout the week and extended evening hours. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $240. Push your throwing techniques to the next level. This class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts and lidded vessels. This class can be used as a guided study. We will address altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars, and bottles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings,and instruction. Materials fee of $20 helps us cover glazes, kilns, and maintenance of studio tools and equipment. Studio is open for student use throughout the week and extended evening hours. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Coast Chorale (a civic Choral ensemble) Spring Season rehearsals are beginning for April and May concerts. All singers are welcome; reading of music helpful. Details: Allen Henson, 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Free tax assistance every Tuesday and Saturday. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday
Knitting Sessions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. A volunteer is offering to give open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. We have knitting needles and yarn for those who don’t have the supplies. Everyone of all skill levels is welcome. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/ $20 materials fee; six-week introductory pottery wheel class. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and a toolkit for new students. Materials fee of $20 helps cover glazes, kilns and maintenance of studio tools and equipment. The studio is open for student use throughout the week. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Coffee Club with Cree Cantrell
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Spend an hour learning about financial markets and investing while discussing current economic events. Open to the public. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/story-times
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Lunch & Learn: Find Your Tax Forms
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Free. Find out how to use the IRS website to locate forms and information you need this tax season. Bag lunches and drinks are encouraged. Registration is required. Call 228-467-5282 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
Noon-1 p.m.
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Art Exploration for Kids Wednesdays
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Nonmembers, $115; members, $105. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org
3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Teen Drawing & Painting Wednesday Classes
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Member fee: $105 /nonmember fee: $115. Learn the fundamentals of drawing and painting. All supplies, materials provided. Instructor: Carmen Lugo. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/ $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for those who have always wanted to try throwing on the pottery wheel. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay. Studio is open for student use throughout the week. Class limit: 10 students per class. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Beginning Hand-building in Clay
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $240. No prior experience required for this six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working with clay: pinching, coiling, and slabs will be used to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays, and casseroles. Class fee includes 25-pound bag of clay, tool kit for new students. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Make and Create
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Free. Two hours of open craft for those working on a craft and who enjoy being with other creative types. No instruction given or supplies provided. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-noon
Let’s Lunch
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $16 nonmembers. Every Thursday in Becky’s Kitchen, learn how to prepare the perfect lunch. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Best Practices from the Boss: Duncan McKenzie
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Chamber member admission: $25; general admission: $35. This is Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Inc.’s newest event, Best Practices for the Boss. Join Duncan McKenzie, vice president and general manager of IP Casino Resort Spa, to gain insight on everyday best business practices he implements to stay one step ahead. Learn how he got where he is today and new tools or strategies to implement to help you rise to the top. 228-284-2449.
Noon-1 p.m.
‘Sight & Sensibility: A Lady’s Perspective’
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Fine Arts Gallery, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. Free. The new exhibit by the Saucier artist Sherry Carlson will begin with an artist’s reception the afternoon of March 8. Carlson works mostly in watercolor on a midweight cold pressed Arches sheet, taking advantage of the fluid and transparent nature of the medium. On view through April 19. 228-897-3909. www.mgccc.edu
12:15 p.m.-2 p.m. reception
Matinee in the Bay
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. The movie tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Refreshments. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Line Dancing Class
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson on Thursday evenings in the library meeting room to learn how to line dance. From beginner to advanced. To sign up, call the library at 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
2nd Thursday Pedal in the Pass Bicycle Ride & Dine
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Enjoy an easy bicycle ride through downtown Pass Christian. Bikes and helmets are required. The post-ride Dutch Treat dinner stop is optional. Details: Michael Burke at 228-760-0165.
6 p.m.
Intermediate Level Sewing Class Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class; $60 for all four. Schedule for the series — March 8: half apron with pockets; March 15: pleated purse; March 22: rose pillow; March 29: microwavable soup bowl holder. Materials will be provided. If you have them, bring fabric scissors, thread scissors, marking utensil, pins or wonderclips, seam gauge or small ruler, blind hem foot and rolled hem foot. With advance notice, we can supply some on loan. 228-206-6509.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
GriefShare - Grief Recovery Support Group
First United Methodist Church, 2710 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. $20 one-time fee for textbook. griefshare.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Palate to Palette: An Evening With Robert St. John & Wyatt Waters
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $50. A night of food, art, and philanthropy. Robert St. John and Wyatt Waters will be promoting their fourth collaborative cookbook, “A Mississippi Palate: Heritage Cuisine and Watercolors of Home,” with a cooking demonstration and live painting at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. Enjoy a five-course meal featuring salad, gumbo, Pass Christian crab cakes with crab stuffing, Surf ’n’ Turf with grits, and white chocolate bread pudding. Students from Gulfport High School’s culinary and media arts departments will volunteer with food and audiovisual services. Proceeds will benefit OOMA’s field trip fund for local elementary schools. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Beginning Handbuilding in Functional Pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/ $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working off the pottery wheel, to include working with pinch pots, coils, and slabs to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays and casseroles. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and a basic toolkit. The studio is open for student use throughout the week until 9 p.m. each night. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Argentine tango lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Free Tax Assistance
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. Free tax assistance. Will have forms 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ, along with few instruction booklets. Tax forms online: www.irs.gov/order forms or call 1-800-829-3676. 228-255-1724. www.hancockliraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info/story-times
9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Designed for all experience levels, to learn the fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. The class will focus on a variety of subject matter, including still life and floral composition. Meets every Thursday from March 1-22. Register at georgeohr.org or call 228-374-5547. More details: visitorinfo@georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Fish Fry Fundraiser
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 3521 19th St., Gulfport. $9 fish plates, $1 each extra side. Church’s annual fundraiser. Menu: catfish, potato salad, sweet peas, bread, cake. Dine in or carry out. Delivery on orders of 10 or more available. Delivery starts 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Second Friday Book Club
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. Discussion topic: “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-noon
Block of the Month Quilting Club
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $15. Begins in January, continues on second Friday of the month until it’s all together in December. First block: Friendship Star. Choose either morning or evening class. Bring sewing machine, basic sewing supplies: rotary cutter, personal sized cutting mat. Or reserve a shop machine. 228-206-6509.
10 a.m.-noon, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Children’s Story Hour
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. For children up to age 5. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info/story-times
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Fiber Arts Class
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Classes for adults in March. Learn new techniques with instructor Maryanne Anthony for classes for beginners to the advanced knitter. Sign up is required by calling the library at 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lenten Fish Fry
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, 4321 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Adults $10; children $6. Fried fish dinners, fried shrimp dinners and combination dinners served in the cafeteria every Friday in Lent except Good Friday. Sponsored by Msgr. Leech Council 4472 Knights of Columbus. 228-222-6000.
4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Fried Fish Friday For Lent
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. $10. Fish offered fried, blackened or Old Bay, and served with coleslaw, fresh cut fries and hush puppies. Every Friday until March 30. 228-467-9000.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘Oil and Clay’
Coast Episcopal School — Gail Keenan Art Center, 5065 Espy Ave., Long Beach. Free. Exhibit features recent work by the painter Jarrod Partridge and ceramic artist Stacey Johnson, who recently retired as the director of ceramics at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. Partridge and David West created the Art Space 86 pop-up gallery in 2013; it continues to provide exhibition opportunities for Mississippi artists. He also leads yearly painting and drawing trips to Tuscany. His work is represented by galleries in Oxford and Jackson. On view through April 24. Opening reception March 9. 228-452-9442. coastepiscopalschool.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. reception
It’s a Seussical Thing Family Cooking Class
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $12.50 per person. Join us in the kitchen to make Seussical inspired treats and crafts. The menu includes Sam I Am sliders, HumHumHummus, assorted greens and other things, One FishTwo FishRed FishBlue Fish cupcakes, Poodles with noodles and Pink Yink Ink Drink. Register at www.lmdc.org, or call 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Speed Networking
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. $15. A program specifically for networking. Bring your business cards, and prepare to leave with several new business connections. Each networking opportunity will be limited to 2 minutes, so make sure to have your sales pitch down to one minute. 228-284-2449.
8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
‘Heathers The Musical’
Downstage Productions Theatre, 5300 Lawson Ave., Gulfport. $15-$25. The hilarious show based on one of the greatest teen film comedies is a satirical dark comedy that focuses on the all-too-real danger of cliques in high school, featuring the popular kids as the villians that everyone loves to hate in contemporary pop culture. 228-239-6882. downstage.net
8 p.m. March 9-10; 2 p.m. March 11
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.
Free Tech Day Computer Classes
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Register for free computer classes on Tech Day, a hands-on class dealing with issues of devices and connectivity to the internet. Offerings include Computer Basics, Using the Internet, Downloading eBooks, Introduction to Microsoft Word, and more. Registration opens on Monday each week at for the following week’s classes. For a full list of classes, visit www.jgrls.org. 228-392-3250.
9 a.m.
Saturday
‘Steel Magnolias’ auditions
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. Open audition with roles for six females ages 18 through 66 (or who can play a character in that range). Auditionees should come prepared to read from the script. Details: www.gulfportlittletheatre.org or email to director@gulfportlittletheatre.net. 228-864-7983.
1 p.m. March 10 and 4 p.m. March 11
Daylily Society Meeting
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Hwy. 57. Free. Meeting of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Daylily Society, with a program by James Hall from Florida. We will also discuss upcoming flower show. Everyone welcome. MGCDS.web.com
1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Regal Raptors
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. The refuge will be joined by partners at the Environmental Studies Center of Mobile and several of hawks, eagles and owls for a talk about our regal raptors. Meet them up close.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Touch-A-Truck
Long Beach Harbor, South Cleveland Avenue and U.S. 90, Long Beach. $5 per person; children under 1 admitted free. Touch-A-Truck is a fundraising event that provides kids of all ages with the opportunity to experience life-size vehicles and interact with community support leaders such as police officers, firefighters, construction workers and others. Proceeds from this event will go toward the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce High School Scholarship and Small Business Grants.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. Staff will create two pots to keep. Wear clothes that can get dirty. Class limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pearlington Afternoon Movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
Noon-2 p.m.
Raku Night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45. Fire pots in a raku kiln. Raku is a process in which pots are taken out of the kiln while red-hot and put in a combustible material to make colorful and iridescent effects. Students must wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you aren’t afraid to get dirty. Cost of class includes two pots to glaze and fire in our raku kiln. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Everything Craft Beer - American Style
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $22/ nonmembers: $25. Local beer enthusiast and brewer Trevor Smith will conduct a sampling and learning session of eight American craft types, from robust and bold to hoppy and light. Selections will include small-batch brews made by Smith. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Instructors will help you create two bowls to keep, and we’ll glaze and fire them for you. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes you can get dirty. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet available 7 to 8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8 to 10 p.m. Details: 228-324-3730.
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra String Celebration
Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. $35-$50. The program includes Britten’s Simple Symphony, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Two Violins and Serenade for Strings. Soloists will be Danilo Mezzadri, flute; Jorge Gonzalez and Zully Morales, violin; and Hedi Salanki, harpsichord. 228-435-6291. www.gulfcoastsymphony.net
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th St., Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for spring grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups, companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-noon
Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. First St. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Make Donation, Take Home Trees, Seeds and Daylilies
Hiller Park Renaissance Garden, 377 Hiller Drive, Biloxi. Donations of money or work. Horticulture for Humanity will distribute seed packets, more than 100 trees and several hundred daylily plants on March 10 for planting in the Renaissance Garden and elsewhere on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Bring a spade, donate money or join Horticulture for Humanity and then choose what you like. We will have gardening information, garden tours, Magnolia T-shirts, native bird and plant books, refreshments and door prizes. horticulttureforhumanity.org
9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
2018 Gulf Coast BBQ & Bluegrass Festival
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Admission: $5; children 6 and under, free. The two-day festival will include bluegrass and country concerts throughout both days, a barbecue cooking contest with $2,000-plus in payouts, living history and cooking demonstrations, cornhole competitions, food and shopping, and a kid’s park to entertain the little ones. Food vendors will vie for the People’s Choice Award. 228-388-4400. www.visitbeauvoir.org/gulfcoastbbqandbluegrassfestival
9 a.m.-7 p.m. March 10-11
Pet Therapy Information Session
Gulfport Memorial Hospital, 44th Avenue, Gulfport. Free information session for dog handlers who are interested in registering their dogs to become registered to visit people who are in hospitals, nursing homes, hospice centers and assisted living centers and for children to read to at selected coastal libraries. visitingpets.org
9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Sunday
Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’ auditions
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. For grades 7-12. Actors, singers, dancers, puppeteers and technical theater children and youth are encouraged to join the fun this summer. Actors in 8th grade and up must deliver a one-minute monologue. If you are interested in a solo, prepare a song. You will also be asked to read from the script and do a movement sequence. Production dates are July 18-22. Details: 228-897-6039. Auditions for students below 7th grade will be in April. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
2 p.m.-5 p.m. March 11, 5:30 p.m. March 12
Sensory Sundays
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. Sensory Sundays is an exclusive event for children with autism spectrum disorders and sensory processing differences to have a fun, enjoyable and interactive learning experience in a comfortable and accepting environment. Includes modifications of a less crowded environment and light and sound reduction. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
9 a.m.-noon
