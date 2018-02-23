The 12th annual BBQ Throwdown and Festival will feature barbecue ribs among its many food options.
Grab a plate — or two — at the D’Iberville BBQ Throwdown

February 23, 2018 05:00 AM

Get ready for some smoky, saucy and finger-lickin’ good food.

Here are five things to know about the 12th annual BBQ Throwdown and Festival in D’Iberville on Saturday.

1: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can fill up on your choice of barbecue chicken, pork ribs, brisket and sausage. Prices will vary, but that’s just for starters. Other carnival favorites and cuisines also will be available for sale. For a $5 tasting charge, you can be a judge in the People’s Choice pulled pork competition.

2: The city of D’Iberville and the D’Iberville Gateway Group present the event, which will be held in the parking lot of the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort and the neighboring CTA center. Admission is free, and so is parking.

3: For entertainment, a DJ will play music throughout the day and a live appearance from the band Southern Halo is on the schedule. Activities for children (and adults) to enjoy include bounce houses, pony rides, mechanical bull, face-painting and more.

4: Yes, there’s food, but there’s also a variety of crafts. Vendors will be selling products ranging from handmade jewelry, vinyl and embroidery, handmade ornaments, sauces and rubs, cookware, clothing and and more.

5: The Throwdown is a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition and is broken into three categories: Backyard (chicken and ribs); Masters (chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket); and Ancillary (Polk’s sausage cook-off). Because of the number of teams in the Masters division, the Throwdown competition is a qualifier for the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational BBQ Competition. Children will cook up pork chops and compete in a Piglet Division.

Grill masters and teams are going for top honors and $8,000 in cash and prizes — so you know it’ll be good.

The annual D'Iberville BBQ Throwdown returned on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. Teams competed in three categories, ribs being one of them. Learn what judges look for in perfect rib.

BBQ Throwdown and Festival

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Parking lot of the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, D’Iberville, and the neighboring CTA center.

Etc: Free admission and parking.

