Where bands are playing this weekend

January 12, 2018 12:00 AM

Friday

Jerry J with the Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover at door. Every Friday night at VFW Post 2539. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Eddie McDaniel

American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Rd., Gautier. An avid entertainer and guitar player. AmericanLegionPost1992@Cableone.net

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Dave Jones plays background dinner jazz classics. 228-255-2918.

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday

SouthWind

Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. No cover charge for members, $5 nonmembers each. Live music of the ’50s, rock ’n’ roll, country, swamp pop, Motown and Latin.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, A.C. Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. 228-864-2500.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

