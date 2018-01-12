Where bands are playing this weekend

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Jerry J with the Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover at door. Every Friday night at VFW Post 2539. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Eddie McDaniel
American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Rd., Gautier. An avid entertainer and guitar player. AmericanLegionPost1992@Cableone.net
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Dave Jones plays background dinner jazz classics. 228-255-2918.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday
SouthWind
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. No cover charge for members, $5 nonmembers each. Live music of the ’50s, rock ’n’ roll, country, swamp pop, Motown and Latin.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, A.C. Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. 228-864-2500.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
