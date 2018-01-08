Things to do this week in South Mississippi: Jan. 8-14

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Children’s Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Children’s Story Hours, for children up to 5 years of age, to encourage a love of reading. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info/story-times
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
OOMA Volunteer Luncheon
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Learn more about the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art and ways you can help. Call 228-374-5547 if interested in attending. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
Noon-1 p.m.
‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’ Auditions
Central Elementary School, 1043 Pass Road, Gulfport. Free. Gulfport Little Theater production directed by Keith Gregory. Auditions are at the Central Elementary auditorium. Show will run Feb. 23 through March 4. School performances are possible one weekday during the run. Open audition with over 30 roles for males and females ages 4 to 18 (must be potty trained and parents must accompany child to auditions). Come prepared with a short musical selection (1 minute); can bring a CD accompaniment with no vocals or mp3 format. Actors should be prepared to do a cold reading from the script. 228-865-4642. www.gulfportlittletheatre.net
6 p.m.
Pass Christian Historical Society
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Monthly meeting. Speaker: author Tom Crew, who will present “In Remembrance of Doomed Youth-Private Ralph Crew of the 87th Battalion Canadian Grenadier Guards” in honor of the 100th anniversary of World War I. Open to public. Details: 228-452-7254 or president@passhistory.org. www.passhistory.org
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Resume/Job Workshop Part 1
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Free series of computer classes covering a wide range of subjects. Registration required. Reservations: 228-832-6924.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Tuesday
Clay Art Academy for Home School
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $100 for four-week session. Theme: Creative Thinking through Surrealism. Classes integrate clay projects with educational visual arts and mixed media projects that will encourage creativity in children. Tuition must be paid for the full four-week session one week in advance of the first class. Pre-register with $25 deposit. Minimum 5 students per session, maximum 15. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org/classes
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Children’s Story Hours, for children up to 5 years of age, to encourage a love of reading. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-533-0755. www.hanocklibraries.info/story-times
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Students will learn different techniques to design and create jewelry. All tools, supplies provided and included in fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Authors & Characters @ Your Library
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. $10 lunch; program free. Erica Spindler, New York Times and International chart bestselling author, is the next speaker at the Authors & Characters @ Your Library program. She will discuss her newest book, “The Other Girl.” Lunch available for $10 for program, payable at the door. Reservations required; call 228-467-5282. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Gulf Coast Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 E. Pass Road, Biloxi. Monthly meeting will focus on slowing the progression of PD through exercise, following a light potluck lunch. Details: 228-896-3075. 228-388-1478.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Kids Can Sew After-school Program
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $10 each class, $30 for 4 classes. For people 8 years old and up. Each student will receive materials needed to complete project. Each student encouraged to bring own sewing machine, or reserve a machine. Students must be signed up for the class by 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Those who have never sewn should arrive at 3:45 p.m. to go over machine basics, or call to schedule an available time. 228-206-6509.
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
From Scratch Cooking: Making Great Gumbo
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35 per person. Instructor: Julian Brunt. Learn how to make gumbo, including the secrets of a roux. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Auditions for ‘Seussical Jr.’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Clever and sophisticated take on Dr. Seuss’ tales of Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other tale. Prepare 16 bars of a song. Also will be asked to read from the script. Auditions open to children in kindergarten through 6th grade. Production dates: March 13-18. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5:30 p.m.
Elvis Presley’s Birthday Celebration
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Celebrate Elvis’s 83rd birthday. Patrons will be able to enjoy one of his movies, “Viva Las Vegas.” Dress up as Elvis and bring a blanket or seat cushion. Refreshments and Elvis-themed snacks and popcorn will be provided. For patrons 12 years and up. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Expungement Session
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Expungement information session presented by the Mississippi Center for Justice, led by Kiara Taite, staff attorney. A court-ordered process in which the legal record of an arrest or a criminal conviction is “sealed,” or erased in the eyes of the law. Call the library to reserve a seat: 228-475-7462.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. This class can be used as a guided study. Basic throwing skills required. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/intermediate-wheel-throwing-january-9-february-13/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
‘Eyes On Mississippi’
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The 56-minute documentary presents the story of civil rights reporter Bill Minor. Producer/director Ellen Ann Fentress will be in attendance and will lead a discussion following the screening. Reception at 6:30 p.m., screening 7 p.m. Details: passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or 228-452-4596. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Knitting 101 Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Open knitting lessons. Knitting needles and yarn available for those who want to learn but don’t have the supplies. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Beginning Hand-building in Clay
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Students will learn the fundamentals of working with clay: pinching, coiling, and slabs will be used to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays and casseroles. Basic introduction to glazing and work with cone 6 oxidation and cone 10 reduction glazes. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/beginning-handbuilding-january-10-february-14/
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Children’s Story Hours, for children up to 5 years of age, to encourage a love of reading. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/story-times
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Winter Preschool Storytime
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Stories, songs, dances and crafts for preschoolers each Wednesday. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
W.O.W. Kickoff 2018
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Meeting Free to attend or enjoy a catered lunch for $10 all inclusive. Theme: Stop Worrying, Start Praising. Speakers: Windy Stanton and Robin Killeen. Meeting is free to attend; all-inclusive catered lunch for $10. 228-284-2449. www.wowgulfcoast.com
Noon-1 p.m.
Lunch and Learn - Lynda.com
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Learn how to access Lynda.com and search a variety of online classes, available on demand. Registration is required; free to anyone with Hancock County Library card. Call 228-467-9240 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. Deadline to register: Jan. 9. You may bring your own lunch. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
Noon-1 p.m.
Yoga with Suzanne
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Gentle yoga classes. Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Healthy New Year
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Presented by Kenny Guess, retired health and physical Education instructor and wellness advocate for more than 53 years. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Stress Free 2018
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Learning how to effectively manage the stressors in your life. Nick Seferlis, M.S., LCPC, NCC, will discuss various methods to help you manage stress and anxiety that can affect your well being. Guided relaxation exercise following Q&A. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. Create two pots to keep. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/classes/#1489095522215-a236f95f-0584
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sandhill Crane Tours
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Free guided tour to see the endangered Mississippi Sandhill Crane.
8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Resume/Job Workshop Part 2
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Free series of computer classes covering a wide range of subjects. Registration required: 228-832-6924.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Thursday
Make and Create
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Two hours of open craft for those working on a craft and who enjoy being with other creative types. No instruction given or supplies provided. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 p.m.-noon
Matinee in the Bay
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Queen Victoria strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim. Popcorn and beverages served. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Pearlington Afternoon Movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Moss Point Library Manager Reception
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. For new branch manager Letha Finley. Introductions begin at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
‘The Nature of Things’ Opening Reception
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free, donations welcomed. Diane Ross has studied photography, art history, design and writing; she sees the world around her in patterns of light and dark and the visual rhythm of lines. Tirzah Legg is part of the Rising Young Artist series. Her work reflects her interest in nature, archeology and anthropology. 228-818-2878. www.themaryc.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Sensory Crafts for Parents
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Parents and children are invited for this craft day for hands-on crafts geared toward parents of children with disabilities such as ASD, ADHD, anxiety, SPD, or other sensory related issues. At this event, make green slime. Intended for ages 8 and up with parental supervision. Supplies will be furnished, but space is limited. Sign-up is required before the event date: 228- 875-1193. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Historical Society of Gulfport Presentation
West Side Community Center, 4006 8th Street, Gulfport. Randall Ladnier will discuss his book “The Brides of La Baleine.” The event is open to the public. 228-861-6600. www.historicalsocietyofgulfport.org
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Line Dancing Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Classes each Thursday in January. Instructor: Ericka Nicholson. For beginner to advanced; all types of music. Register: 228-769-3060. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Beginner Quilting
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Rd., Long Beach. $20 per class, $90 all 6 classes. Six-week beginner series. Learn techniques, have completed projects each night. Cost includes all fabric and materials. 228-206-6509. https://www.sewhappyonline.com/product/six-week-beginner-sewing-series/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Learn fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Basic introduction to glazing. Class fee includes one 25 pound bag of clay and a tool kit for new students. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/beginning-wheel-throwing-january-11-february-15/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango — Howard Avenue, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Argentine tango lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Children’s Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Children’s Story Hours, for children up to 5 years of age, to encourage a love of reading. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info/story-times
9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Learn basic fundamentals or explore advanced techniques of oil painting. Classes will focus on a variety of subject matter, including still life and floral composition. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/oil-painting-with-frank-janca-thursdays-january-4-february-8/?preview_id=10954&preview_nonce=
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Coffee with Friends and Author Judy Ambrose James
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Local author Judy Ambrose James will discuss her book “A Dose of Reality.” Coffee with Friends is free and open to the public and includes coffee. Details: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Block of the Month Quilting Club
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $15. Begins in January, continues on second Friday of the month until it’s all together in December. First block: Friendship Star. Choose either morning or evening class. Bring sewing machine, basic sewing supplies: rotary cutter, personal sized cutting mat. Or reserve a shop machine. 228-206-6509. https://www.sewhappyonline.com/product/block-of-the-month/
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Children’s Story Hour
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Children’s Story Hours, for children up to 5 years of age, to encourage a love of reading. Programs include reading, crafts and fun. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info/story-times
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Couples or friends spend two hours playing on pottery wheels. Create two bowls to keep; they will be glazed and fired. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/classes/#1489095529052-a96833c3-29ce
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
The Dixie Echoes
Bel Aire Baptist Church, 15080 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport. Free admission; love offering will be collected. For 50 years, The Dixie Echoes have been delivering the gospel message in song across America. They have returned to their roots singing around two microphones with just a piano. 228-832-1984.
7 p.m.
‘Greater Tuna’
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. $15. Pass Christian Theatre Project’s 2018 season opener. Two actors, Harry Clarke and Jay Lynn, create the entire 20-character population of Tuna, Texas. Directed by Bruce Berry. Opening night includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, complementary glass of wine, water or soda. Additional concessions will also be available. Reservations: 228-452-3315 or amy@passmainstreet.com; tickets available at www.pctp.brownpapertickets.com. www.pctp.brownpapertickets.com
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 12, 13; 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 14
PCA Finals Rodeo
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $15-$30. Top Cowboys and Cowgirls compete for $250,000 in Cash Prizes! Bulls and broncs, cowboys and cowgirls — rodeo’s biggest superstars perform feats of athleticism during each performance of the professional rodeo. Whether you enjoy the thrills and spills or amazing displays of agility, the PCA Rodeo Finals is the event you won’t want to miss. It’s fun for the whole family, so load’em up and move’em out, and get’em to the Coast Coliseum for a night of true down-and-dirty, in-your-face, hard-hitting fun! The following events will take place each day: Bareback Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Break-a-way Roping,Ladies Barrel racing, Team Roping, Bull Riding. 228-594-3700. www.ticketmaster.com/pca-finals-rodeo-biloxi-mississippi-01-13-2018/event/1B005375902F344A
7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, 13; 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14
Express Pilates
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Free; donations accepted for instructional costs. Emphasis on alignment, developing strong core, improving coordination and balance. Wear comfortable clothes and flexible footwear. Information and to sign up: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.
Saturday
Ballroom Dance Lessons
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Dance, Dance, Dance ballroom and swing dance lessons will continue each Saturday through January. Instructor: Montrelle Ramey, dance instructor for the Pascagoula Recreation Center. Adults 17 and up are invited to bring friends. Sign up at the library or call 475-7462. www.jgrls.org
10 a.m.-noon
Clay Babies: Mardi Gras Masks
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $20. Little ones can play with real clay. Make a ceramic Mardis Gras mask to decorate your wall. Older children are welcome in this class if a younger sibling is enrolled. Work will be ready to pick up in two weeks. Pre-registration required. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/clay-babies-mardi-gras-masks/
10:30 a.m.-noon
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. See if clay is your new hobby. Create two pots to keep. They will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/classes/#1489095522215-a236f95f-0584
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Art Squared for Teens
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Students 6th grade and up will create little works of art on square adhesive notes. Supplies provided. Seating limited; sign up at the library or call 228-475-7462. Art will be on display January and February in the teen area. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Make a Mardi Gras Mask
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. Create an elaborate and colorful Mardis Gras Mask decoration out of clay. No experience is needed; students will be guided step by step. Fee includes all glazes, firing, and instruction; work will be ready to pick up in 2 weeks. Pre-registration required. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/make-a-mardi-gras-mask/
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
United Male Chorus of Gulfport 34th Year Anniversary
St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3350 28th St., Gulfport. Free. United Male Chorus of Gulfport celebrates their 34th Year Anniversary. Appearing on program along with the honorees will be Franklin Avenue Dynamic Male Chorus of New Orleans, Stone County Gospel Singers, Little Rock Male Chorus, Mt. Calvary Male Chorus, New Jerusalem Male Chorus. 228-864-3927.
5 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Krewe of CASA Mardi Gras Gala
Bay St. Louis Community Hall, 301 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. $40 general admission; tables start at $600. CASA of Hancock County’s signature fundraiser. Theme: “Unmasking our Children’s Potential.” Guests are encouraged to wear masks. Entertainment by Got Groove; silent auction. Evening culminates with the crowning of the king and queen. Proceeds benefit CASA of Hancock County. 228-466-8951. casahancocockcounty.org
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Amour Danzar Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet available 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays in January and February. Details: 228-324-3730 for details. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Andrew Finn Magill & Alan Murray
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $15 adults, $10 students. Concert series Arts Under The Dome opens their 2018 season with Celtic fiddler Andrew Finn Magill and guitarist/singer /bouzouki player Alan Murray. 228-863-0047. www.arts.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
The Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach on the Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave. and 4th St., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries, gourd decor, pralines, dog treats, hot tamales, teas, boiled peanuts, shrimp, beef and more. A State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com Follow on Facebook at The Farmers Market at Long Beach. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Sunday
Sensory Sundays
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $6 per person. Sensory Sundays is an exclusive event for children with autism spectrum disorders and sensory processing differences to have a fun, enjoyable and interactive learning experience in a comfortable and accepting environment. Includes modifications of a less crowded environment and light and sound reduction. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10 a.m.-noon
Comments