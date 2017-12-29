Local Events

Where bands are playing this weekend

December 29, 2017 12:00 AM

UPDATED December 27, 2017 12:21 PM

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.

Friday

Live Music

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. Live entertainment Wednesday-Saturday night 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12:30-2 p.m. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 29; 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 30

The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover charge. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Rocking Ray Fournier

VFW Post 2434, 289 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. $5 cover charge. Fournier sings top hits from the 1950s through the 1990s. 228-374-4112.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Truitt Williams Band

American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Road, Gautier. Live entertainment. AmericanLegionPost1992@Cableone.net

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Dave Jones plays background dinner jazz classics. 228-255-2918.

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday

Deuces Wild Live

McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Live music. 228-818-4600.

5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Deuces Wild

American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Road, Gautier. Live music.

7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, A.C. Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. 228-864-2500.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kenny Holloman and South Breeze

Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $20 a person. New Year’s Eve dance. Price includes party favors, Champagne and breakfast. Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, (Facebook)

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Deuces Wild Live

American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Road, Gautier. Free. Live music.

8 p.m.-12 a.m.

