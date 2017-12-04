You can find holiday fun all over South Mississippi this month

We’re definitely into the Christmas season. Everywhere you turn, you’re likely to find something holiday-related or hear favorite songs in restaurants, malls and shops.
Jones Park in Gulfport is glowing with lights, snowflakes are dancing on trees (no matter what the temperature) in Bay St. Louis and you can skate on ice at the Coast Coliseum. And by the way, Santa is at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi to visit with the kids until Christmas.
Ongoing
Through Dec. 31
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival
at Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. $10 per person, 4 and under admitted free. Light show presented as a walking tour or aboard a free heated trolley. Santa is in Santa’s Village nightly, hot chocolate and concessions available. Tickets for carousel, train and other rides. 228-868-5881.
5:30-9:30 p.m.;show ends at 10:30 p.m.
Through Dec. 31
Snowflakes in the Bay
Live Oak trees decorated with lighted snowflakes throughout business areas of Bay St. Louis and Waveland.
Dec. 7-23
Christmas at Beauvoir
each Thursday, Friday, Saturday at Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Thursday is family Christmas movie night; $5 for a family of 4. Friday and Saturday stroll the grounds, meet Santa Claus, hear carolers on the front porch and Christmas stories in the library pavilion. The Beauvoir Home and Museum and the gift shop will be open. $12.50 adults; $10 military and seniors; $7.50 children (6-18); under 6 free.
6-8 p.m.
Dec. 15-25
Christmas on Ice
at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Watch a magical snow globe of a show come to life on a stage made of real ice, featuring real snowfall. $12.95, $16.95, $24.95, and $29.95 plus tax and service charge. 888-566-7469 or 228-386-7111
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Through Jan. 5
Ice Skating at Coast Coliseum
Various dates and times. $12 admission includes ice skate rental, while supplies last. Each session lasts 90 minutes.
Friday, Dec. 1
Dec. 1-8
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ and ‘’Twas the Week After Christmas’
at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10. Animated television special in a stage adaptation; “’Twas the Week After Christmas” is about what happens when the North Pole loses the Christmas spirit. Suitable for preschool and up. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
7 p.m. Dec. 8
Dec. 4
Youth Symphony Christmas Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Ring in the holidays with Arlene Gomes and the Mary C Youth Symphony. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=december-2017-mary-c-okeefe-youth-symphony-christmas-concert
6 p.m.
Dec. 5
‘Gospel Christmas’
at Woolmarket Prime of Life Center, 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. Harrison County Senior Resources Agency presents the seventh annual “Gospel Christmas.” Enjoy a day of fellowship and Christmas music. Lunch will be provided. 228-392-7332
10 a.m. -2 p.m.
A Nutcracker Christmas
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Santa Claus will visit the Waveland Public Library as A Nutcracker Christmas is celebrated. There will be refreshments and activities for children. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Dec. 6
Diamondhead Holiday Celebration
at the Town Green, 5000 Diamondhead Circle.
6-8 p.m.
‘This Hope’
First Baptist Church, 300 N. Cleveland Ave., Long Beach. No charge. Vocal ensemble Christmas concert. A love offering will be received. 228-864-2584. www.fbclb.com
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7
Ugly Sweater Christmas Social
and canned good drive for KAFB homeless vets, sponsored by Hancock Young Professionals at Silver Slipper Casino’s Blue Bayou.
5-7 p.m.
A Gingerbread Christmas
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Santa will visit, and refreshments will be served. “The Polar Express” will be shown after all children have visited with Santa. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Christmas Choral Concert
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College — Jefferson Davis Campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Free. The Jefferson Davis Campus of MGCCC will present its annual Christmas Choral Concert in the Fine Arts Auditorium. It will feature the Jefferson Davis Singers and Coastal Vibrations. 228-896-3355.
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Dec. 8
Rat Pack Christmas Show
Christmas hits with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack (tribute) at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $14.99. 877-877-6256 or 228-374-7625
8 p.m.
Ornament exchange dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. Bring a gift-wrapped old ornament to swap for a different one. The $6 buffet served from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Casual dress dance from 8 to 10 p.m. 228-324-3730. amourdanzarevents@gmail.com
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
‘Hearts Look Upward, Your Light Has Come’
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. The Coast Chorale presents “Hearts Look Upward, Your Light Has Come.” 25th anniversary program dedicated to memory of tenor Floyd Landry. Celebrates the Christmas season. 228-467-4538. www.coastchorale.org
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. Free. Celebrating 72 years of Gulfport Little Theatre. Santa will be on hand and there will be activities for children. For a donation of a new, unwrapped toy (for ages 0 -18), photos can be taken with Santa. Seating limited; reservations recommended. No charge for admission; seating on first come, first seated basis. Reservations: 228-864-7983. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7 p.m. Dec. 8; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10
Dec. 8-9
Brian Setzer Orchestra
at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 14th Annual Christmas Rocks! tour. Tickets start at $34.95. 888-566-7469.
8 p.m. Dec. 8-9
Dec. 9
Christmas on the Avenue
at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Pancake breakfast with Santa and his reindeer at First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., is $5 for adults, $3 for children. Musical performances, food booths.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
2017 Toys for Tots Benefit
Beacon Theatre, 310 US-90, Waveland. One unwrapped toy or $10 per person. Beacon Theatre will present a matinee showing of Disney/Pixar’s “Coco” for kids and “Easy Rider” for adults. Santa available for selfies. Admission is one new, unwrapped toy or a $10 donation per person. 228-342-1346.
10 a.m.-noon
Christmas Open House
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Free. Artists with pottery, canvas prints, photography, glassware, books and jewelry. Cookies and hot cocoa. 228-435-6320. www.maritimemuseum.org
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade
Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade, 7610 Elder Ferry Road, Moss Point. The Annual Christmas Parade will begin in the Merchants & Marine Bank parking lot on Elder Ferry Road, turn left on Old Saracennia and left on Highway 613, south to Rosa and left to Jamestown, disbanding in the Escatawpa Elementary School parking lot. Rain date: Dec. 16.
2 p.m.
Pass Christmas Social
at Hotel Pass Christian, 116 W. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Food, beverages, arts and craft vendors and door prizes. Free. 228-222-2130
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
International Christmas Festival
and Pastry Sale at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, with favorite foods and pastries from many countries. Also live entertainment, folk dancers, crafts, children’s activities. Greek, Russian and Romanian ice cream sundaes for the kids and The Kneipe with beer and wine for adults. Free. 228-831-5820
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Beverly Belles
Enjoy vintage style holiday caroling at Island View Casino Resort, 3300 West Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. $25. 877-774-8439
8 p.m.
Brandon Bennett’s Blue Christmas
at Hard Rock Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $9.99. 877-877-6256 or 228-374-7625
8 p.m.
Diverse City Divas
Holiday Jollies Revue at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. A Las Vegas style female and celebrity impersonator show. $20 for members, $25 non members. 228-818-2878
8 p.m.
Dec. 10-14, Dec. 17-21
Photos with Santa
at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. See Santa in the Buffet on Dec. 10-14 and Dec. 17-21. Guests can receive two complimentary photos with each purchase of an adult buffet. Special children’s menu and complimentary photo with Santa included with purchase.
5 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 10-14, Dec. 17-21
Dec. 14
Coast Big Band Holiday Show
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Mississippi Gulf Coast 20 plus piece big band orchestra will perform. $15. 228-818-2878
7: 30 p.m.
Dec. 15
Kids Street Christmas
at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Visit with Santa, make ornaments, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, face painting, performance by WINGS Performing Arts. Included with museum admission. 228-897-6039
5:30-8 p.m.
Dec. 16
Holiday Art Market
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Vendor booths available. 228-818-2878
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Brunch with Santa
at Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Guests start with a short stack of pancakes, smoked bacon or sausage links before Santa arrives at 11:30 a.m. for photos and Christmas songs. Door prizes, a Christmas goody bag, a printed picture with Santa and unlimited digital downloads of the event. $13 at box office. After brunch, present their ticket for 20 percent off ice skating. 228-594-3700
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Countdown to Christmas
Parents Night Out at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Drop off the kids and shop while they plan in the museum, make a Christmas craft, watch a Christmas movie and listen to a Christmas story. Pizza provided. Ages 4-10. Registration required at 228-897-6039.
6-10 p.m.
‘My Italian Christmas’
holiday show with singer Franco Corso, “The Voice of Romance,” at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, 9380 Central Ave., D’Iberville. $20. 888-752-9772 or 228-392-1889
7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Live Nativity
at L&N Depot, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St Louis. Presented by Bay St. Louis Little Theatre. Free. 228-864-2882
7 p.m.
Dec. 17
Gingerbread House Workshop
at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Everything needed for families to assemble and decorate a gingerbread house is provided, along with refreshments and holiday music. $30 per family. Registration required. 228-897-6039
2-5 p.m.
Dec. 23
Cookies for Santa
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Families can decorate a dozen cookies for $10. One-hour sessions begin at noon. Registration deadline is Dec. 21. 228-818-2878
Noon-4 p.m.
