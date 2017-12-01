You can find Christmas fun all over South Mississippi this month

It’s definitely beginning to look a lot like Christmas in South Mississippi. Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival has begun, and colorful lights are popping up in other places, too.
The first weekend of December is the busiest of the season, celebrated South Mississippi-style with boat parades and festivals of food and holiday music to spread Christmas cheer across the Coast. And by the way, Santa is at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi to visit with the kids until Christmas.
Ongoing
Through Dec. 31
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival
at Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. $10 per person, 4 and under admitted free. Light show presented as a walking tour or aboard a free heated trolley. Santa is in Santa’s Village nightly, hot chocolate and concessions available. Tickets for carousel, train and other rides. 228-868-5881.
5:30-9:30 p.m.;show ends at 10:30 p.m.
Through Dec. 31
Snowflakes in the Bay
Live Oak trees decorated with lighted snowflakes throughout business areas of Bay St. Louis and Waveland.
Dec. 7-23
Christmas at Beauvoir
each Thursday, Friday, Saturday at Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Thursday is family Christmas movie night; $5 for a family of 4. Friday and Saturday stroll the grounds, meet Santa Claus, hear carolers on the front porch and Christmas Stories in the library pavilion. The Beauvoir Home and Museum and the gift shop will be open. $12.50 adults, $10 military & seniors, $7.50 children (6-18), under 6 free.
6-8 p.m.
Dec. 15-25
Christmas on Ice
at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Watch a magical snow globe of a show come to life on a stage made of real ice, featuring real snowfall. $12.95, $16.95, $24.95, & $29.95 + tax & service charge. 888-566-7469 or 228-386-7111
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Through Jan. 5
Ice Skating at Coast Coliseum
Various dates and times. $12 admission includes ice skate rental, while supplies last. Each session lasts 90 minutes.
Friday, Dec. 1
Downtown for the Holidays
in downtown Pascagoula with free rides by horse-drawn carriage and Radio Flyer Wagon, snow area for the kids, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, shopping downtown stores. Christmas parade at 8 p.m. followed by performance by Gulf Coast Symphony Holiday Pops youth orchestra and a fireworks finale. Free. 228-219-1114
5:30-9 p.m.
Biloxi Children’s Christmas Parade
Kids ages kindergarten to third grade ride on hay wagons from Howard Avenue to the Town Green in downtown Biloxi. 228-388-7170. Free.
6 p.m.
Christmas on the Town Green
Lighting and decorating of the Christmas tree at the Biloxi Town Green on U.S. 90, plus Santa and refreshments.
6:30-8 p.m.
10th Annual Christmas Gala
at Gulfport Galleria of Fine Arts, 1300 24th Ave., Gulfport. Free. A festive holiday gala featuring works by 25 Gulfport Galleria artists and writers. Reception featuring food and wine provided by local restaurants and other businesses. Co-hosted by Gulfport Main Street Association and The Historical Society of Gulfport. www.gulfportgalleria.com
5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Christmas Dinner before the Show
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $45 members, $55 nonmembers. Christmas dinner before The Very Mary Christmas Spectacular in the Trent Lott Theatre. Menu: Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce, Yorkshire Pudding, Duchess Potatoes, Creamy Garlic Mushrooms, Grilled Asparagus, Eggnog Pie. Price includes one adult beverage. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=december-2017-christmas-dinner-show
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
The Very Mary Christmas Spectacular
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Performances by David Delk, Toni Dee, Derek Norsworthy, Double Dee, Gram Rea, Summer Baldwin, LeKeisha Cotton, Kate Sawyer, Anthony Kalberg, Reed Em & Weep, other Coast celebrities. Directed by Rafe O’Neal. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=december-2017-mary-christmas-spectacular
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Gulf Coast ‘Messiah’ Chorus Performance
Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 870 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus presents its 65th anniversary performance of Handel’s oratorio “The Messiah.” The Messiah Chorus will conduct a silent auction at each venue to help raise funds. 228-374-1717.
7 p.m.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. $12 adults, $5 children and students to age 18. Dickens’ classic presented in song and dance by Donna’s Visual and Performing Arts Center of Ocean Springs. 228-435-6291.
7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
‘In Concert: ’Tis the Season’
Downstage Productions Theatre, 5300 Lawson Ave., Gulfport. $15 to $20. Downstage Productions presents “In Concert’s” “Tis The Season” Christmas celebration. A family celebration of Christmas. 228-239-6882. www.downstagestore.com/
7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Dec. 1-2
Christmas in the Pass
In downtown Pass Christian. Enjoy the merriment of the Christmas tree lighting; a holiday parade featuring Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves; music, food, arts and gifts, and more. Free. 228-604-0014
Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m.
Christmas Bazaar
at Bay-Waveland Yacht Club, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Bay St. Louis. Free. Bay-Waveland Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary annual Christmas event. Free admission, hourly door prizes, great gifts for everyone on your list from the best regional artisans, and prepared soups and casseroles for those hectic holidays. 228-467-4592.
Friday 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dec. 1-8
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ & ‘’Twas the Week After Christmas’
at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10. Animated television special in a stage adaptation; “’Twas the Week After Christmas” is about what happens when the North Pole loses the Christmas spirit. Suitable for preschool and up. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
Friday 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade
starts at Necaise and Main streets to Beach Boulevard and ends at The Depot District in the Bay with Snowflakes & Sugarplums Festival. Free 228-463-9222
11 a.m.
Biloxi Christmas in the City
at Rue Magnolia and Water Street in the Downtown Biloxi Arts District. Choirs, bands, dancers, pictures with Santa, artisan and antique dealers and specialty foods, including Biloxi pusharatas. 228-435-6339
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Christmas by the River
at Moss Point Recreation Center, 4400 Denny St., Moss Point. Breakfast with Santa, food, music, stories, prizes. Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. from the Southgate Mall to the riverfront. Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Riverfront Welcome Center. Boat parade at 6:15 p.m., followed by fireworks. Free. 228-475-7887
10 a.m.-dark
Lights and Lagniappe on the Bayou
at Gautier City Hall, 3330 U.S. 90, Gautier. Arts and crafts vendors, food, Santa, music, pet parade. Tree lighting and special appearance by the Elf on the Bayou. Free. 228-215-0828
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Santa’s Workshop
and Children’s Walking Parade at D’Iberville Town Green, 10004 Central Ave. Activity stations with pinecone decorating, Christmas ornaments and other crafts. Food available. Parade begins at 4 p.m. Santa’s arrival and lighting of city tree follow. Admission is donation of a non-perishable food item. 228-257-9734
noon-5:30 p.m.
Snowflakes & Sugarplum Festival
at Depot District in Bay St. Louis. Free. 228-463-9222.
Noon-5 p.m.
Holiday Tour of Homes
features six homes in historic Bay St. Louis decorated for the holidays. One home will host a Christmas Boutique with holiday decorations and handmade gifts for purchase. Advance tickets at Maggie May’s on Main Street in Bay St. Louis and Doggie’s Day Grooming in Diamondhead, or at any of the homes on day of the tour. $15. 504-451-2823.
1-4 p.m.
Christmas on the Water Boat Cruise
leaves Ship Island Excursion Dock at Gulfport Small Craft Harbor to see the Biloxi Christmas on the Water Boat Parade and fireworks, with hors d’oeuvres provided by Coast restaurants, door prizes and raffles. Cash bar. $40; reservations required. Sponsored by Mississippi Gulf Coast Attractions Association. 228-806-0351
4:30 p.m.
Ride a Biloxi Schooner
in the Biloxi Christmas on the Water Boat Parade and watch the fireworks. Refreshments can be brought aboard at Schooner Pier Complex, 367 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40 adults, $25 children (3-12). Tickets: 228-435-6320
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Christmas on the Water Boat Parade
in Biloxi, with the prime viewing locations between Biloxi Small Craft Harbor and Casino Row, or between the Biloxi Lighthouse and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. 228-617-3112
6 p.m.
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus Performance
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus presents its 65th anniversary performance of Handel’s oratorio, “The Messiah.” Silent auction. 228-818-2878.
7 p.m.
Sea Santa Sail~A~Bration
Long Beach Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free. Waterless Boat Parade with Festivities at Long Beach Town Green. 228-697-3868. www.longbeachcda.com
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 2 and 3
Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Presents the Nutcracker
at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Choreographer: Stanislav Ivanov; featured dancers: Joseph Gatti and Sarah Lane. Recipient of the Princess Grace Award in 2007 and Leonore Annenberg Fellowship in the Arts in 2008, Lane was the dancing double for Natalie Portman in “Black Swan.” Joseph Gatti received a scholarship to the Royal Ballet School in London and was the first American male dancer to win the Gold Medal at the New York International Ballet Competition. Performance also features Sayat Asatryan, principal ballet dancer with Moscow Kremlin Ballet, guest artist with Bolshoi Ballet. Tickets $10.95-$24.95. www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00531ED33452D1 . 888-566-7469
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3
Bethlehem Guided Tours
First Baptist Church of Wiggins, 219 Second St., Wiggins. Free. Travel back in time to the night Jesus was born by taking a guided tour through the bustling streets of Bethlehem and ending with a live Nativity. 601-928-5226. www.fbcwiggins.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3
Dec. 3
Holiday Tree Gala
at Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St Louis. 50 trees will be judged, plus music, refreshments, children’s crafts, flower shop and Santa. Free. 228-467-6836
1-4 p.m.
Christmas Tour of Homes
View four Gulfport Second Street houses decorated for the holidays in this Civic League of Gulfport fundraiser, with all proceeds going back into the community to provide services for adults and children with special needs. Refreshments served at the tea house, Grass Lawn. $15 to tour all homes. 228-424-5833
2-5 p.m.
Bay-Waveland Garden Club Christmas Flower Show
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Annual Christmas Flower Show “A Nautical Christmas” featuring fall and winter horticulture and floral designs grown and created by Garden Club members. 228-467-5282
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Hanging of the Green
First Baptist Church, 300 N. Cleveland Ave., Long Beach. The service of decorating the church sanctuary for Christmas with wreaths, garland, bows and candles, will include the preschool and children’s choirs singing. 228-864-2584. www.fbclb.com
9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus Performance
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 5005 Lawson Avenue, Gulfport. Free. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus presents its 65th anniversary performance of Handel’s oratorio “The Messiah.” The Messiah Chorus will conduct a silent auction at each venue to help raise funds. 228-864-3143.
3 p.m.
Dec. 4
Youth Symphony Christmas Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Ring in the holidays with Arlene Gomes and the Mary C Youth Symphony. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=december-2017-mary-c-okeefe-youth-symphony-christmas-concert
6 p.m.
Dec. 5
‘Gospel Christmas’
at Woolmarket Prime of Life Center, 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi. Free. Harrison County Senior Resources Agency presents the seventh annual “Gospel Christmas.” Enjoy a day of fellowship and Christmas music. Lunch will be provided. 228-392-7332
10 a.m. -2 p.m.
Dec. 6
Diamondhead Holiday Celebration
at the Town Green, 5000 Diamondhead Circle.
6-8 p.m.
‘This Hope’
First Baptist Church, 300 N. Cleveland Ave., Long Beach. No charge. Vocal ensemble Christmas concert. A love offering will be received. 228-864-2584. www.fbclb.com
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7
Ugly Sweater Christmas Social
and canned good drive for KAFB homeless vets, sponsored by Hancock Young Professionals at Silver Slipper Casino’s Blue Bayou.
5-7 p.m.
Christmas Choral Concert
at MGCCC-JD Fine Arts Auditorium, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Free. The Jefferson Davis Campus of MGCCC will present its annual Christmas Choral Concert. It will feature the Jefferson Davis Singers and Coastal Vibrations. There is no admission charge.
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Dec. 8
Rat Pack Christmas Show
Christmas hits with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack (tribute) at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $14.99. 877-877-6256 or 228-374-7625
8 p.m.
‘Hearts Look Upward, Your Light Has Come’
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. The Coast Chorale presents “Hearts Look Upward, Your Light Has Come.” 25th anniversary program dedicated to memory of tenor Floyd Landry. Celebrates the Christmas season. 228-467-4538. www.coastchorale.org
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. Free. Celebrating 72 years of Gulfport Little Theatre. Santa will be on hand and there will be activities for children. For a donation of a new, unwrapped toy (for ages 0 -18), photos can be taken with Santa. Seating limited; reservations recommended. No charge for admission; seating on first come, first seated basis. Reservations: 228-864-7983. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7 p.m. Dec. 8; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10
Ornament exchange dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. Bring a gift-wrapped old ornament to swap for a different one. The $6 buffet served from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Casual dress dance from 8 to 10 p.m. 228-324-3730. amourdanzarevents@gmail.com
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Dec. 8-9
Brian Setzer Orchestra
at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 14th Annual Christmas Rocks! tour. Tickets start at $34.95. 888-566-7469.
8 p.m. Dec. 8-9
Dec. 9
Christmas on the Avenue
at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Pancake breakfast with Santa and his reindeer at First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., is $5 for adults, $3 for children. Musical performances, food booths.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Christmas Open House
at Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi, with food, vendors selling maritime art and a children’s recital from 2-4 p.m. Free.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pass Christmas Social
at Hotel Pass Christian, 116 W. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Food, beverages, arts & craft vendors and door prizes. Free. 228-222-2130
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
International Christmas Festival
& Pastry Sale at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, with favorite foods and pastries from many countries. Also live entertainment, folk dancers, crafts, children’s activities. Greek, Russian and Romanian ice cream sundaes for the kids and The Kneipe with beer and wine for adults. Free. 228-831-5820
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Beverly Belles
Enjoy vintage style holiday caroling at Island View Casino Resort, 3300 West Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. $25. 877-774-8439
8 p.m.
Brandon Bennett’s Blue Christmas
at Hard Rock Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $9.99. 877-877-6256 or 228-374-7625
8 p.m.
Diverse City Divas
Holiday Jollies Revue at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. A Las Vegas style female and celebrity impersonator show. $20 for members, $25 non members. 228-818-2878
8 p.m.
Dec. 10-14, Dec. 17-21
Photos with Santa
at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. See Santa in the Buffet on Dec. 10-14 and Dec. 17-21. Guests can receive two complimentary photos with each purchase of an adult buffet. Special children’s menu and complimentary photo with Santa included with purchase.
5 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 10-14, Dec. 17-21
Dec. 14
Coast Big Band Holiday Show
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Mississippi Gulf Coast 20 plus piece big band orchestra will perform. $15. 228-818-2878
7: 30 p.m.
Dec. 15
Kids Street Christmas
at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Visit with Santa, make ornaments, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, face painting, performance by WINGS Performing Arts. Included with museum admission. 228-897-6039
5:30-8 p.m.
Dec. 16
Holiday Art Market
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Vendor booths available. 228-818-2878
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Brunch with Santa
at Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Guests start with a short stack of pancakes, smoked bacon or sausage links before Santa arrives at 11:30 a.m. for photos and Christmas songs. Door prizes, a Christmas goody bag, a printed picture with Santa and unlimited digital downloads of the event. $13 at box office. After brunch, present their ticket for 20 percent off ice skating. 228-594-3700
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Countdown to Christmas
Parents Night Out at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Drop off the kids and shop while they plan in the museum, make a Christmas craft, watch a Christmas movie and listen to a Christmas story. Pizza provided. Ages 4-10. Registration required at 228-897-6039.
6-10 p.m.
‘My Italian Christmas’
holiday show with singer Franco Corso, “The Voice of Romance,” at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, 9380 Central Ave., D’Iberville. $20. 888-752-9772 or 228-392-1889
7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Live Nativity
at L&N Depot, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St Louis. Presented by Bay St. Louis Little Theatre. Free. 228-864-2882
7 p.m.
Dec. 17
Gingerbread House Workshop
at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Everything needed for families to assemble and decorate a gingerbread house is provided, along with refreshments and holiday music. $30 per family. Registration required. 228-897-6039
2-5 p.m.
Dec. 23
Cookies for Santa
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Families can decorate a dozen cookies for $10. One-hour sessions begin at noon. Registration deadline is Dec. 21. 228-818-2878
Noon-4 p.m.
