8 Days a Week

Friday
7th Annual Pet Remembrance Memorial Tree
A Pet’s Memory Pet Funeral Home & Crematory, 1520 28th St., Gulfport. Free. Bring a picture of your pet for a Pet Remembrance Memorial Tree during business hours in December: 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Refreshments will be served noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 9. 228-863-7389. www.apetsmemorycremation.com
Josephine Alfonso Member Show Reception
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Art show free. Gulf Coast Art Association’s 28th Annual Josephine Alfonso Member Show. Show on display Nov. 28 to Dec. 3. 228-897-6039. Facebook: Gulf Coast Art Association—Mississippi
3:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
First Fridays Downtown Biloxi
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Free. First Friday in the Downtown Biloxi’s Arts District off Rue Magnolia and Water Street. Galleries, shops and eateries offer treats, special deals. Free to the public; parking available next to Mary Mahoney’s and Magnolia Hotel. https://www.facebook.com/FFDowntownBiloxi/
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
St. Martin High School 12th Annual Fine Arts Gala
St. Martin High School, 11300 Yellow Jacket Road, Ocean Springs. $3 entrance fee. At St. Martin High School Gymnasium. Performances by the St. Martin High School Band and Choir. Student artwork on display; SMHS student art contest. Funds raised from the silent auction will benefit fine arts programs. Seasonal music, hot chocolate, items for sale and concessions. 228-875-8418.
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Cirque du Soleil: Varekai
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $50-$140. The story begins when a solitary young man falls from the sky and is parachuted into the shadows of a magical forest. This production pays tribute to the nomadic soul, to the spirit and art of the circus tradition. 228-594-3700. www.ticketmaster.com/cirque-du-soleil-varekai-biloxi-mississippi-12-03-2017/event/1B00530FC06D86EB
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2; 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. Dec. 3
Amour Danzar Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Amour Danzar hosts a dinner dance every Friday night from 7:30 to 10 p.m. $6 dinner from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., $10 dance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 228-324-3730. amourdanzar@att.net
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
‘Annie’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. $16 general admission; $13 military, seniors; $11 children, students with ID. Classic Broadway musical presented for an encore, one-night-only performance. Reservations recommended: Gulfport Little Theatre Box Office, 228-864-7983, or www.gulfportlittletheatre.org. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m.
Mert’s Satsumas
Mert’s Satsumas, 14380 Duckworth Road, Gulfport. $20 bucket. Mert’s Satsumas will open Fridays and Saturdays for the remainder of the fruit season (weather permitting). Bring 5-gallon buckets, clippers; wear protective clothing, toe covered shoes. Young children need supervision. 228-831-2936.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday
Dolphin Cruise at Gulfport Harbor
Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions, P.O. Box 1467, Gulfport. $19 adults, $15 children; $17 seniors, military. Two-hour cruise along the Mississippi shoreline, in search of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins. Includes a visit through the state container ship harbor. Reservations recommended through website. Meet at Ship Island Ferry Dock in Gulfport Yacht Harbor. 866-466-7386. www.msshipisland.com
1 p.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2, 3
Children’s Christmas Ornament Workshop
Gallery 782, 773 Jackson Ave., Biloxi. Free. Children will make a handmade Christmas ornament. 228-436-7782. www.gallery782.org
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Christmas Exhibit and Sale
Gallery 782, 773 Jackson Ave., Biloxi. Gallery 782 annual event. 228-436-7782. Gallery 782.org
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Make a Christmas Stick Puppet
Gallery 782, 773 Jackson Ave., Biloxi. Free. Make a Christmas Stick Puppet and visit with Santa at the new location of Gallery 782. Open to children of all ages. 228-436-7782.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Reading on the Road with MPB
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10 (included with museum admission). Join Mississippi Public Broadcasting for story time. Event includes giveaways of books, bookmarks, PBS Kids stickers and other educational giveaways. Included with museum admission. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
11 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Higher Places Christian Festival
Harrison County Fairgrounds, 15321 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Starting at $10. Higher Places brings artists and breaking national acts together, such as Bishop Marvin L. Sapp, J. Moss and Kurt Carr. Two-day celebration of music, food, arts, crafts, with a large kids’ zone. With food from around the world. 228-832-8620. higherplacesofanotherlevel.com
Noon-10 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
The Ballerina Ball
Event Centre at CLIMB CDC, 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport. $100. Bannister Foundation, Inc.’s inaugural charity gala for the benefit of Jenna Robinson Charities, the 2017 People’s Choice Favorite Charity. Live entertainment by Island School of Performing Arts and Blackwater Brass. Silent auction featuring items from Pati Bannister’s personal collection. Tickets available at www.bannisterfoundation.org. 228-864-6677. https://www.bannisterfoundation.org/ballerina-ball
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Black & White Ball
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $35 per person. Seating begins at 7, sit down dinner served from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Dancing from 8 to 10 p.m. Men should wear tuxedos or black suits and tie; ladies should wear ball gowns. Reservations required: 228-324-3730 for reservations, details. 228-324-3730. amourdanzarevents@gmail.com
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Grand Opening of The Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach on the Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave. and 4th St., Long Beach. varies. Grand Opening Celebration and Arts and Crafts Day. Vendor giveaways, vendor food samples, free market door prizes, live musician. Check Facebook page for Grand Opening Contest and free giveaways. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Volunteer Day
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Help in the 34th Street Community Garden. Wear appropriate, comfortable clothes (long pants, closed toe shoes, etc.) and bring hats, sunscreen, gloves and gardening tools. General cleanup, learning about compost, building compost bins, “bumping up” seedlings into larger pots, other activities. A family-friendly event.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Belles & Buoys Square Dance
Lyman Senior Center, 14592 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $8. Square dancing event. 228-832-2606. bellesandbuoys.web.com
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Winter Watercolor Workshops
Bellande Court, 648 Bellande Ave., Ocean Springs. $45. Morning or afternoon mini watercolor sessions. Drawings on wc paper provided. Bring set of Prang watercolor pans and 2 brushes, one round 10 or 12 and one flat quarter inch. Call The Pink Rooster/Gallery Garbo, 228-875-1218, to book. Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-noon, Adirondack Chair on Beach with Gulls; 1-4 p.m., Snow Birds in Hats. pinkroosterartgallery.com
9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Affordable Care Act Enrollment Assistance
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. It’s time to enroll or re-enroll for the Affordable Care Act health insurance program; deadline is Dec. 15. Claudette Jones, a certified health care application counselor with Coastal Family Health, will provide one-on-one assistance. Bring accurate household income information and the birth dates of all dependents in household. If not a citizen, bring citizenship information and green card or passport. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Introduction to Enameling on Copper
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $224, covers tuition, materials fee. Instructor: metalsmith Dana Finimore. Class will focus on enameling on copper, demonstrating both torch fired and kiln techniques. Materials, supplies provided. Students may bring jewelry making tools and a sack lunch. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/introduction-enameling-copper-dana-finimore/
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Biloxi Gun & Knife Show
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Admission $9 adults, $2 ages 6-11. Buy, sell, trade. Displays of new and old guns, ammo, militaria, gun parts, knives, jewelry, camouflage and related items. 228-594-3700. www.capgunshows.com
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3
Sunday
St. Mark United Methodist Church Homecoming
St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3350 28th St., Gulfport. Celebrating 125 years of worship. Visiting pastors: retired Rev. Joe Applewhite, AME Zion, 11 a.m.; Rev. Eric Dixson, Oakridge Missionary Baptist Church, 3 pm. 228-864-3927.
11 a.m.
Monday
Weekly Crochet Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free; bring own supplies. Open to any experience level. Instructor: Teresa Busby. Learn new ideas and techniques. Beginners will discover the fundamentals and become empowered to crochet with confidence. Bring supplies: a selection of yarn and choice of crochet hooks.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Discover Your Inner Artist
Hobby Lobby, 2649 Pass Road, Biloxi. $15 per two-hour session. Art class in oil or acrylics. 228-222-0180.
Noon-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 4, 7
Ocean Springs Table Tennis
Ryan Youth Center, 726 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs. $2. Fee of $2 per person to cover use of building. 228-875-4236. facebook.com/OSTableTennis/
6 p.m.
Tuesday
Clay Art Academy for Home-School
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $75 for 3 weeks. Designed with home-schooled students in mind. Students encouraged to look up information about the period before class for inspiration. Tuition must be paid for the full four week session one week in advance of the first class. Dec. 5, Ceramic Poinsettia Project; Dec. 12, Diego Rivera: The Indigenous Art Movement; Dec. 19, Tales of Reciprocity: Character Development. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/clay-art-academy-for-home-school-tuesdays-december-5-19/
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Ocean Springs Democratic Breakfast Club
Phoenicia Gourmet Restaurant, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Ocean Springs Democrats meet for breakfast every Tuesday morning at Phoenicia Restaurant. Details: 228-547-1844.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Bridge Lessons for Beginners
Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse, 14069 4th St., Gulfport. Free for first 4 weeks; $10 per lesson after that. Lessons for beginning bridge players will be held weekly at the Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse. 228-539-1253. gulfcoastbridge.bridgesite.org/
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Students will learn different techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. All tools, supplies provided and included in fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Holiday Relaxation Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free (donations accepted for instructional costs). Instructor will incorporate gentle yoga with extended stretching, relaxation, meditation. An 8-week series (no Nov. 21 class). Wear comfortable clothes, bring exercise mat. Registration, information: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, lidded vessels. Addresses altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars, bottles. Basic throwing skills required. Class fee includes 25-pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings, instruction. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/product/intermediate-wheel-throwing-tuesdays-november-7-december-19/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Coast Chorale rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Coast Chorale (a civic Choral ensemble) fall rehearsals. All singers are welcome. 228-467-4538. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Hegwood Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Charles R. Hegwood Biloxi Community Market, under the I-110 overpass at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Year round market, open on Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly. Fresh produce, plants honey, jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods, crafts. 724-320-4817.
7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Intermediate/Advance Argentine Tango Lessons with Kim
Argentine Tango — Howard Avenue, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Improve your tango and learn new steps, choreography. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory pottery wheel class. Students will learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, including making cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Basic introduction to glazing and work with cone 6 oxidation and cone 10 reduction glazes. Class fee includes 25-pound bag of clay and tool kit for new students. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/product/beginning-wheel-throwing-wednesdays-november-8-december-20-100-400-pm/
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Coffee Club with Cree Cantrell
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Spend an hour learning about financial markets and investing while discussing current economic events. 228-374-5547.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Beginning Ballroom Dance and Country Western Swing
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80 for 8 lessons. Beginning Ballroom Dance class will start at 6 p.m. and end at 6:45 p.m. Most popular dance steps like the fox trot, waltz, rumba, cha cha and swing. At 6:45, Country Western begins, ending at 7:30. Both classes will run for eight weeks. 228-324-3730. amourdanzarevents@gmail.com
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. See if clay is your new hobby. Create two pots to keep; glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Wear clothes that can get dirty. Class limit: 10 students. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/mudslingers-wednesday-december-6/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free. Gulfport Table Tennis Club is open to the public and free to play. Great exercise for seniors. All levels of competition welcome. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Country Western Dance lessons
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80 for 8 lessons. Country Western dance steps lessons start at 6:45 p.m. and end at 7:30. The course is eight weeks long. Details: 228-324-3730. 228-324-3730. Amourdanzarevents@gmail.com
6:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Gulfport Kiwanis Pancake Day
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $5. Gulfport Kiwanis Pancake Day is the primary fundraiser of the club, which uses proceeds to support the community through various programs. 228-863-0047.
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Art in Mind
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Art program designed to make art accessible to people with Alzheimer’s or related dementia and provide a meaningful experience that helps participants connect with art. Registration: 228-374-5547 or visitorinfo@georgeohr.org. 228-374-5547.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Thursday
Children’s Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Children’s Story Hours for children up to 5 years of age. The program includes stories, crafts and fun. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Thursday Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $16 nonmembers. Menu: Flounder and Potato Gratin, Wilted Greens, Mini Apple Pie. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=lunch-learn-thursday-51
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Meeting Place, 770 Water St., Biloxi. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Thursday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. Details: Michael, 228-235-5046. 228-207-0663.
5:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Toastmasters
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center,, 10298 Express Drive, Gulfport. Regular meetings are 6-7:15 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Learn to be a better presenter. Details: 228-234-5198 228-897-4360. mississippigulfcoasttoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org/
6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
Beginning Hand-building in Clay
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. No prior experience required for this six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working with clay: pinching, coiling, and slabs will be used to construct functional pottery forms like mugs, trays, and casseroles. Class fee includes 25-pound bag of clay, tool kit for new students. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/product/beginning-handbuilding-thursdays-november-9-december-21-600-900-pm/
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Friday
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. See if clay is your new hobby. Create two pots to keep; they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks from class date. Wear clothes that can get dirty. Class limit: 10 students. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/mudslingers-friday-december-8/
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $85 Launch Rate. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon course features a fast, flat, BQ-friendly path along the coast from Pass Christian to Biloxi. The course is a USATF Certified Boston Qualifier route. Runners can expect a marathon, half marathon, 5K and kids marathon during race weekend. Marathon Expo on Dec. 8 and 9; kids marathon Dec. 9; Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon starts 7 a.m. Dec. 10 at Henderson Point, Pass Christian. 228-233-3465. msgulfcoastmarathon.com/
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 8; 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 9; 4:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Couples spend two hours playing on pottery wheels. Create two bowls to keep; they will be glazed and fired. Work ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547. https://www.georgeohr.org/product/date-night-on-the-pottery-wheel-friday-december-8-600-800-pm/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
