8 Days a Week

Runners race past U. S. and Canadian flags as they near the finish line at the 2016 Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. This year’s Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon starts 7 a.m. Dec. 10 at Henderson Point, Pass Christian, and ends at Jones Park in Gulfport. The Marathon Expo is Dec. 8 and 9 at MGM Park in Biloxi, with the kids marathon on Dec. 9. Sun Herald/file