Local Events

Where bands are playing this weekend

December 01, 2017 12:00 AM

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.

Friday

Live Music

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. Live entertainment Wednesday-Saturday night 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12:30-2 p.m. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 1; 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2; 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3; 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 6,7

Jerry J with the Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover at door. Every Friday night at VFW Post 2539. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Rockin’ Ray Fournier

VFW Post 2434, 289 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. $5. Rockin’ Ray Fournier performs at VFW Post 2434 Hall on Fridays. 228-374-4112.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday

Razzoo

Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Steak Night Dinner and Dance, $5 cover for nonmembers. The band plays covers of blues, rock, country, R&B and soul. Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, (Facebook)

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Dave and Shari

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) perform Great American and Latin Songbook standards made popular by Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughn, Ella Fitzgerald and Antonio Carlos Jobim. Weather permitting. 228-818-9885.

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, A.C. Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. 228-864-2500.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday

Open Mic and Jam

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. PA system provided; bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

