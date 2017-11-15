A full schedule of Christmas fun is on the way to South Mississippi

Thanksgiving is a week away and just as many Coast families already have their Christmas tree up and decorated before the turkey’s on the table, the Christmas calendar already is packed with festive events.
Santa paraded into Edgewater Mall in Biloxi last weekend and will be there to visit with the kids until Christmas. This Saturday and Sunday he’ll be joined by three of his reindeer, two females and a baby, from10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. To preserve the magical moment when kids meet live reindeer, professional photos packages start at $17.
The night after Thanksgiving the Harbor Lights Winter Festival dazzles families at the waterfront in Gulfport and the light show continues nightly through New Year’s Eve.
The first weekend of December is the busiest of the season, celebrated South Mississippi-style with boat parades and festivals of food and holiday music to spread Christmas cheer across the Coast.
Ongoing
Nov. 24-Dec. 31
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival
at Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. $10 per person, 4 & under free. Light show presented as a walking tour or aboard a free heated trolley. Santa is in Santa’s Village nightly, hot chocolate and concessions available. Tickets for carousel, train and other rides. 228-868-5881.
5:30-9:30 p.m.;show ends at 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 24-Dec. 31
Snowflakes in the Bay
Live Oak trees decorated with lighted snowflakes throughout business areas of Bay St Louis and Waveland.
Dec. 7-23
Christmas at Beauvoir
each Thursday, Friday, Saturday at Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Thursday is family Christmas movie night; $5 for a family of 4. Friday and Saturday stroll the grounds, meet Santa Claus, hear carolers on the front porch and Christmas Stories in the library pavilion. The Beauvoir Home and Museum and the gift shop will be open. $12.50 adults, $10 military & seniors, $7.50 children (6-18), under 6 free.
6-8 p.m.
Dec. 15-25
Christmas on Ice
at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Watch a magical snow globe of a show come to life on a stage made of real ice, featuring real snowfall. $12.95, $16.95, $24.95, & $29.95 + tax & service charge. 888-566-7469 or 228-386-7111
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Through Jan. 5
Ice Skating at Coast Coliseum
Various dates and times. $12 admission includes ice skate rental, while supplies last. Each session lasts 90 minutes. schedule
Friday-Saturday
Christmas Bazaar
at Ground Zero Hurricane Museum, 335 Coleman Ave.,Waveland. 35 vendors with gifts, clothing, jewelry, home décor, books, candles, soaps, made in Mississippi products. Lunches and dinners by The Rum Kitchen. Pancake Breakfast with Santa Saturday 8-9:30 a.m.
Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday Nov 19
Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party
at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre performs excerpts from “Nutcracker Ballet.” Also Christmas songs, balloon art, Christmas ornament crafts, sweet treats. $23.
2-4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov 26
Holiday Peppermint Pops
at Saenger Theater, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. $35 adults, $15 students & military. 228-896-4276
3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 1
Downtown for the Holidays
in downtown Pascagoula with free rides by horse drawn carriage and Radio Flyer Wagon, snow area for the kids, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, shopping downtown stores. Christmas parade at 8 p.m. followed by performance by Gulf Coast Symphony Holiday Pops youth orchestra and a fireworks finale. Free. 228-219-1114
5:30-9 p.m.
Christmas Dinner Before the Show
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Enjoy roast beef and Yorkshire pudding before The Very Mary Christmas Spectacular. $45 for members, $55 non-members. 228-818-2878
6-7:30 p.m.
Biloxi Children’s Christmas Parade
Kids ages kindergarten to third grade ride on hay wagons from Howard Avenue to the Town Green in downtown Biloxi. 228-388-7170. Free.
6 p.m.
Christmas on the Town Green
Lighting and decorating of the Christmas tree at the Biloxi Town Green on U.S. 90, plus Santa and refreshments.
6:30-8 p.m.
Blue Bayou
The Gatlin Brothers perform their classic hits and holiday favorites at Island View Casino Resort, U.S. 90, Gulfport. $30. 877-774-8439
8 p.m.
The Very Mary Christmas Spectacular
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members $20, non-members $25. 228-818-2878
8 p.m.
Dec. 1-2
Christmas in the Pass
In downtown Pass Christian. Santa arrives at War Memorial Park Friday at 6 p.m. Parade into town with Pass Christian High School Band, classic cars Pass High alumni pirates and elf troupe accompanying Santa and Mrs. Claus. Food, craft vendors, music. Paw Parade for dogs Saturday at 1 p.m. Free. 228-452-3315
Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m.
Christmas Bazaar
at Bay-Waveland Yacht Club, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Bay St. Louis. Donations requested for food pantry. 228-476-9048
Friday 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dec. 1-8
Family Christmas Performances
of A Charlie Brown Christmas and ‘Twas the Week After Christmas at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Presented by WINGS Performing Arts. $10. 228- 897-6039
Friday 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 p.m.
Saturday Dec. 2
Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade
starts at Necaise and Main streets to Beach Boulevard and ends at The Depot District in the Bay with Snowflakes & Sugarplums Festival. Free 228-463-9222
11 a.m.
Biloxi Christmas in the City
at Rue Magnolia and Water Street in the Downtown Biloxi Arts District. Choirs, bands, dancers, pictures with Santa, artisan and antique dealers and specialty foods, including Biloxi pusharatas. 228-435-6339
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Christmas by the River
at Moss Point Recreation Center, 4400 Denny St., Moss Point. Breakfast with Santa, food, music, stories, prizes. Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. from the Southgate Mall to the riverfront. Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Riverfront Welcome Center. Boat parade at 6:15 p.m., followed by fireworks. Free. 228-475-7887
10 a.m.-dark
Lights and Lagniappe on the Bayou
at Gautier City Hall, 3330 U.S. 90, Gautier. Arts and crafts vendors, food, Santa, music, pet parade. Tree lighting and special appearance by the Elf on the Bayou. Free. 228-215-0828
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Santa’s Workshop
and Children’s Walking Parade at D’Iberville Town Green, 10004 Central Ave., D’Iberville. Activity stations with pinecone decorating, Christmas ornaments and other crafts. Food available. Parade begins at 4 p.m. Santa’s arrival and lighting of city tree follow. Admission is donation of a non-perishable food item. 228-257-9734
noon-5:30 p.m.
Snowflakes & Sugarplum Festival
at Depot District in Bay St. Louis. Free. 228-463-9222.
Noon-5 p.m.
Holiday Tour of Homes
features six homes in historic Bay St. Louis decorated for the holidays. One home will host a Christmas Boutique with holiday decorations and handmade gifts for purchase. Advance tickets at Maggie May’s on Main Street in Bay St. Louis and Doggie’s Day Grooming in Diamondhead, or at any of the homes on day of the tour. $15. 504-451-2823.
1-4 p.m.
Christmas on the Water Boat Cruise
leaves Ship Island Excursion Dock at Gulfport Small Craft Harbor to see the Biloxi Christmas on the Water Boat Parade and fireworks, with hors d’oeuvres provided by Coast restaurants, door prizes and raffles. Cash bar. $40; reservations required. Sponsored by Mississippi Gulf Coast Attractions Association. 228-806-0351
4:30 p.m.
Sea Santa Sail-A-Bration
at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Experience waterless boat parade followed by awards, tree lighting, snow, Santa and music. Free. 228-806-7979
5:30 p.m.
Ride a Biloxi Schooner
in the Biloxi Christmas on the Water Boat Parade and watch the fireworks. Refreshments can be brought aboard at Schooner Pier Complex, 367 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40 adults, $25 children (3-12). Tickets: 228-435-6320
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Christmas on the Water Boat Parade
in Biloxi, with the prime viewing locations between Biloxi Small Craft Harbor and Casino Row, or between the Biloxi Lighthouse and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Free. 228-617-3112
6 p.m.
Sunday Dec. 3
Holiday Tree Gala
at Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St Louis. 50 trees will be judged, plus music, refreshments, children’s crafts, flower shop and Santa. Free. 228-467-6836
1-4 p.m.
Christmas Tour of Homes
View houses decorated for the holidays in this fundraiser, with all proceeds going back into the community to provide services for adults and children with special needs. Refreshments served after the tour. $15 to tour all homes. 228-424-5833
2-5 p.m.
Wednesday Dec 6
Diamondhead Holiday Celebration
at the Town Green, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
6-8 p.m.
Thursday Dec 7
Ugly Sweater Christmas Social
and canned good drive for KAFB homeless vets, sponsored by Hancock Young Professionals at Silver Slipper Casino’s Blue Bayou.
5-7 p.m.
Friday Dec 8
Rat Pack Christmas Show
Christmas hits with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack (tribute) at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $14.99. 877-877-6256 or 228-374-7625
8 p.m.
Saturday Dec 9
Christmas on the Avenue
at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Pancake breakfast with Santa and his reindeer at First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., is $5 for adults, $3 for children. Musical performances, food booths. Free
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Christmas Open House
at Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 1st Street, Biloxi, with food, vendors selling maritime art and a children’s recital from 2-4 p.m. Free
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pass Christmas Social
at Hotel Pass Christian, 116 W. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Food, beverages, arts & craft vendors and door prizes. Free. 228-222-2130
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
International Christmas Festival
& Pastry Sale at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, with favorite foods and pastries from many countries. Also live entertainment, folk dancers, crafts, children’s activities. Greek, Russian and Romanian ice cream sundaes for the kids and The Kneipe with beer and wine for adults. Free. 228-831-5820
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Beverly Belles
Enjoy vintage style holiday caroling at Island View Casino Resort, 3300 West Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. $25. 877-774-8439
8 p.m.
Brandon Bennett’s Blue Christmas
at Hard Rock Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $9.99. 877-877-6256 or 228-374-7625
8 p.m.
Diverse City Divas
Holiday Jollies Revue at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. A Las Vegas style female and celebrity impersonator show. $20 for members, $25 non members. 228-818-2878
8 p.m.
Thursday Dec 14
Coast Big Band Holiday Show
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Mississippi Gulf Coast 20 plus piece big band orchestra will perform. $15. 228-818-2878
7: 30 p.m.
Friday Dec 15
Kids Street Christmas
at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue, Gulfport. Visit with Santa, make ornaments, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, face painting, performance by WINGS Performing Arts. Included with museum admission. 228-897-6039
5:30-8 p.m.
Saturday Dec 16
Holiday Art Market
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Vendor booths available. 228-818-2878
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Brunch with Santa
at Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Guests start with a short stack of pancakes, smoked bacon or sausage links before Santa arrives at 11:30 a.m. for photos and Christmas songs. Door prizes, a Christmas goody bag, a printed picture with Santa and unlimited digital downloads of the event. $13 at box office. After brunch, present their ticket for 20 percent off ice skating. 228-594-3700
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Countdown to Christmas
Parents Nigh Out at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue, Gulfport. Drop off the kids and shop while they plan in the museum, make a Christmas craft, watch a Christmas movie and listen to a Christmas story. Pizza provided. Ages 4-10. Registration required at 228-897-6039.
6-10 p.m.
‘My Italian Christmas’
holiday show with singer Franco Corso, “The Voice of Romance,” at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, 9380 Central Ave., D’Iberville. $20. 888-752-9772 or 228-392-1889
7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Live Nativity
at L&N Depot, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St Louis. Presented by Bay St. Louis Little Theatre. Free. 228-864-2882
7 p.m.
Sunday Dec 17
Gingerbread House Workshop
at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue, Gulfport. Everything needed for families to assemble and decorate a gingerbread house is provided, along with refreshments and holiday music. $30 per family. Registration required. 228-897-6039
2-5 p.m.
Saturday Dec 23
Cookies for Santa
at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Families can decorate a dozen cookies for $10. One-hour sessions begin at noon. Registration deadline is Dec. 21. 228-818-2878.
noon-4 p.m.
Comments