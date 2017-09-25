Things to do this week in South Mississippi: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Unique Crochet Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. Open to any experience level. Instructor Teresa Busby will assist members in learning new ideas and techniques. Those attending may bring supplies; a selection of yarn and choice of crochet hooks. Details: 228-826-5857. www.JGRLS.org
1-3 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Free for all seniors 55 and older. Free lessons. Great exercise for seniors.
1:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 25-27, 29
Pre-school Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
How to Research Your Home’s History
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. $10 members, $12 nonmembers. Pass Christian Historical Society monthly luncheon. Rebecca Orfila will give a presentation, “How to Research the History of Your Home.” Details, reservations: 228-452-7254 or president@passhistory.org. Proceeds benefit Pass Christian Historical Society. www.passhistory.org
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Discover Your Inner Artist
Hobby Lobby, 2649 Pass Road, Biloxi. $15 per two-hour session. Art class in oil or acrylics. 228-222-0180.
Noon-2 p.m., 5-7 p.m.
Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one-time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group; features Biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Session every Monday at 6 p.m. until Nov. 6. 228-432-7372. n/a
6 p.m.
Copy & Paste Workshop 1
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Adult computer classes. Pre-registration required.
9-11 a.m.
Tuesday
A Social Art: Mississippi Art in the Early 20th Century
MGCCC Jackson County Campus Fine Arts Auditorium, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. Free. Opening reception for “A Social Art: Mississippi Art in the Early 20th Century,” part of “Art Across Mississippi: Twelve Exhibitions, Twelve Communities,” the Mississippi Museum of Art’s statewide bicentennial initiative. The MGCCC Jackson County Campus is hosting the exhibition Sept. 26-Oct. 27. Regular gallery hours 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment. Details: Marc Poole, 228-497-7684.
1 p.m.
Digital Literacy Class-Facebook
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Instructor: Andy Collins with Mississippi State Extension Service. An overview of Facebook and answers to questions. Reservations required: 228-452-4596 or email at passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1-2:30 p.m.
Oil Painting Made Simple
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $200 members, $210 nonmembers. Learn the principles of oil painting in an experimental way. All levels welcome. Learn fundamentals of color mixing, composition, paint application, brush work, creating the illusion of light and depth, and creating texture. Students will develop their personal styles and complete a painting. Instructor: Monique Moniot Greathouse. Registration deadline: Aug. 1. Fee does not include supplies. Eight-week course. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Homeschool Clay Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $13 per person per week. Clay class for children with projects featuring a different clay technique each week. Parents must register in advance. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10-11:30 a.m.
Bridge Lessons for Beginners
Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse, 14069 4th St., Gulfport. Free for first 4 weeks; $10 per lesson after that. Lessons for beginning bridge players will be held weekly at the Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse. 228-539-1253. gulfcoastbridge.bridgesite.org
10-11:30 a.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Story hour features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. Tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making
10:30-12:30 p.m.
Crying, Meltdowns & Tantrums, Oh My!
Biloxi Family Resource Center Lopez Elementary, 140 St. John Avenue, Biloxi. Free. Interactive workshop designed to help identify and express appropriate emotions and behaviors in an acceptable manner. Childcare and lunch provided. Reserve spot by calling 228-297-6808. 228-297-6808. www.excelby5.com/biloxi
Noon-1 p.m.
Bats! Things That Go Bump In the Night!
MGCCC Perkinston Campus Community Arts Center, East Wire Road, Perkinston. Free. Hosted by Science Cafe on the Coast, a collaboration between The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Libraries, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Harrison County Library System, Long Beach Public Library, and Hancock County Library System. To find out more about these mammals, join Zachary Roth, MGCCC Science Instructor, for a talk on the secret life of bats in southern Mississippi caves. Refreshments will be served. Details: 601-928-6259 (email pklibrary@mgccc.edu). 601-928-5418. www.sciencecafeonthecoast.wordpress.com
6-7:30 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220. Class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. Addresses altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars, and bottles. Basic throwing skills required. Class fee includes one 25 pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings, and instruction. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6-9 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Fall season rehearsals have begun for Coast Chorale, a civic choral ensemble. All singers welcome. Details: Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. www.coastchorale.org
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Hegwood Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Charles R. Hegwood Biloxi Community Market, under the I-110 overpass at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Year round market, open on Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly. Fresh produce, plants honey, jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods, crafts. 724-320-4817.
7-5 p.m.
Tai Chi
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9-10 a.m.
Microsoft Word Basics & More
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Learn how to create and save documents. Explore options using different fonts and sizes, using bullets for emphasis, and how to create a numbered list. Registration is required by Sept. 22. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
9 a.m.-noon
Wednesday
Knitting 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. Knitting needles and yarn available for those without supplies. Details: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1-3 p.m.
Beginning Hand-Building
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. Introduces students to fundamentals of working with clay off the pottery wheel. Students will learn about pinching, slab work, coiling, and combining forms. Each week a technique is introduced and a project is assigned for completion. Class fee includes all instruction, glazing, firing costs and one 25 lb. bag of clay. Class size limited to 10. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1-4 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Read books, sing songs and make a craft. This week’s theme is the letter “C.”
10-11 a.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Files, Folders and Flash Drives
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Learn how to save information and pictures, how to find it when you need it, and how to organize it all. Bring your own laptop or use one of the library’s. Registration is required by Sept. 26. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10:30 a.m.-noon
Jesmyn Ward Signs ‘Sing, Unburied, Sing’
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. National Book Award-winning author and Delisle native Jesmyn Ward signs her newest novel, “Sing, Unburied, Sing” at Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse. 228-222-4827. passbooksonline.com
5:30-7 p.m.
Beginner Sewing Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class, $90 for all six. Six-week beginner series. Most classes will last about two hours; completed projects each night. Cost includes all fabric and materials needed to complete these projects. 228-206-6509. https://www.facebook.com/events/1591463310885639/
6-8 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free. Gulfport Table Tennis Club is open to the public and free to play. Great exercise for seniors. All levels of competition welcome. 228-868-5777.
6-9 p.m.
Copy & Paste Workshop 2
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Adult computer classes. Pre-registration required.
9-11 a.m.
Thursday
First-Time Garden in a New Hardiness Zone
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free. Local Master Gardener Diana Schmied will discuss and demonstrate her challenges while learning to garden on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. First-time plant selection, soil and site preparation, and garden landscaping will be discussed. 228-475-0825. www.pascagoulariver.audubon.org
10-11 a.m.
Knitting & More @ Your Library
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Basic knitting, as well as advanced techniques, will be taught. Beginners will be provided needles and yarn. More advanced knitters may bring an existing project. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-school Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Lego Club for Students
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Legos will be provided by the Friends of the St. Martin Public Library. Community members are welcomed to donate Legos for use in the library. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library. 228-392-3250.
3:30 p.m.
Family Game Night
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Bring your own board game or play from a selection in the library’s collection. Parents or guardians must be present for children under eight years of age. Refreshments will also be provided by the Friends of the Library. Details: 228-475-7462.
5:30 p.m.
Musical Theatre Performance Level II Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $75 members, $85 nonmembers. Each month students will prepare and rehearse the music and choreography to a different Broadway showstopper. Class for performers ages 12 to adult to sharpen their acting, singing and dancing skills. Students will present their work for family and friends on the final class day each month. Instructor: Cliff Thompson. Registration deadline: Aug. 31. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=musical-theatre-performance-level-ii-class
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Opening Reception for ‘Customs on the Mississippi Coast’
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. As part of Mississippi’s bicentennial celebration, the Mississippi Arts Commission, in partnership with the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, will present the photography exhibit “Customs on the Mississippi Coast” from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30. The curated showcase of photographs highlights the variety of customary traditions practiced in the coastal region of the state. During the reception, representatives from each tradition will be present to share stories and educate the public about their traditional practices in a facilitated discussion. Refreshments served. 228-818-2878.
5:30-7 p.m.
‘Adventures in Graphite’ Opening Reception
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Free. Bobby Goldmith depicts black-and-white landscape scenes and portraiture. He works with graphite to capture values and fine details. The exhibit will be located on the third floor of the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum from Sept. 28 through the end of the year. Regular visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays (closed Sundays from December through February). 228-435-6320. maritimemuseum.org/new/museum-event/opening-reception-bobby-goldsmith-exhibit-adventures-in-graphite/
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Junction Coworking, 796 Howard Ave., Suite A, Biloxi. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Thursday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. Details: Michael, 228-235-5046. 228-207-4806.
5:45 p.m.
Opening Reception for Donald Del Cid Architectural Library
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Donald Del Cid of Ocean Springs has donated his professional architectural library to the Mary C. for the benefit of the community. The library encompasses publications about architecture, history, historic preservation, astro-archaeology, environment, The Maya, Native America, Columbus, construction science, tropical architecture, Landscape Architecture, historic fortifications, and a number of essays and academic reports executed by his students at Tulane University, The University of Texas at Arlington and the Francisco Marroquin University in Guatemala. He also started a series of colloquia at the Mary C. where topics related to architecture, preservation and the environment will be discussed as a colloquium with the attendants. Refreshments will be served. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-donald-del-cid-architectural-library-opening
6 p.m.
Atomic Alternatives: Block Prints of Walter Anderson
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Opening reception showing the block prints of Walter Anderson. Light refreshments provided. 228-872-3164. walterandersonmuseum.org
6-8 p.m.
Gulfport Gameshow Showdown
Gulf Coast Event Center, 9475 Hwy. 49, Gulfport. $30 individual; $50 couple; $35 at door. The Gameshow Showdown was created by the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce and showcases some of the classics, the big wheel, punchboard, and a big deal game. Opportunities for networking and prize winning. 228-867-6322. https://mscoastchamber.com/events/details/gulfport-gameshow-showdown-7633
6-9 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory pottery class. Learn fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Basic introduction to glazing. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay. Class size limited to 10. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6-9 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 per family for 10-week session. Broken Rainbow is a 10-week program for children ages 7 to 12 who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Call to register. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7-8 p.m.
One Book One Pass-Wine Chat
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. The 2017 selection for One Book, One Pass is “The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks About Race” by Jesmyn Ward. A Wine Chat with discussion of the book will be held Sept. 28. The book discussions and programs will culminate in a presentation by the autho on Oct. 18. Beverages and refreshments will be available for purchase. 228-222-4827. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
7-8 p.m.
Intermediate/Advance Argentine Tango Classes
Argentine Tango — Howard Avenue, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Improve your tango and learn new steps, choreography. 228-332-0291.
7-8:30 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. For those dealing with emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. In addition to hearing speakers, participants share loss experiences and discuss grief issues with the goal of beginning to live again. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7-9 p.m.
The Gathering
Word of Power Ministries, 15159 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Gulfport. Reunion of family and friends coming together to have fun and fellowship. 228-343-2935.
7-9 p.m.
Downtown Community Market Festival
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Biloxi Main Street continues the fall Downtown Community Market Festival Series. Enjoy many market vendors, entertainment by Gram Rea, hourly giveaways. James DelPrince from the Mississippi State Extension Service will show how to make fall wreaths. Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs available. The Biloxi Community Market is located under the I-110 corner of Howard & Hopkins, and will continue to be open every Tuesday and Thursday. The last Community Market Festival for 2017 will be Oct. 26. 724-320-4817. biloxi.ms.us
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tai Chi
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9-10 a.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Designed for all experience levels. Learn fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. Class will focus on a variety of subject matter including still life and floral composition. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Gulf Coast Military Collectors, Antique Arms Show
Joppa Shrine Center, 13280 Shriners Blvd., Biloxi. War souvenirs, antique arms, uniforms, helmets, swords, daggers, bayonets, medals, insignia, flags, books, photographs, military memorabilia of all kinds from the Civil War to the war on terrorism.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30
Inktoberfest: Inkin the Coast Tattoo Convention
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $20 per person per day; under age 10, free; three-day pass: $45. Find everything from tattoos to art, clothing, jewelry and more. 228-594-3700. www.inkinthecoast.com
1-11 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Old Spanish Trail Conference Exhibits
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The purpose of the Pass Christian Old Spanish Trail Committee’s regional conference is to bring together Gulf Coast communities interested in the Old Spanish Trail Southern States project. As part of the conference, exhibits will be available for viewing in the Pass Christian Library Conference Room. Details: oldspanishtrailgulfcoast.com. 228-452-4596.
4:30-6 p.m.
Free Friday Nights at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. Treat friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5-8 p.m.
Zach Williams in Concert
Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula. $20-$32. Zach Williams, artist of the #1 hit Christian single “Chain Breaker,” presented by Home of Grace. Tickets at LifeWay Christian Stores (Gulfport and Mobile) or purchase online at HogFest.org. Proceeds benefit the Home of Grace addiction recovery scholarship fund. 228-762-6043. hogride.org/festival
7-8:30 p.m.
Gulfport Little Theatre’s ‘Sordid Lives’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. $11 general admission. The comedy “Sordid Lives” tells the story of a colorful family from a small Texas town coming to grips with the accidental death of the elderly family matriarch during a clandestine meeting in a seedy motel. Directed by Keith Gregory. Because of strong language and adult themes, no one under 18 will be admitted. Reservations are recommended: 228-864-7983 or www.gulfportlittletheatre.org.
7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30, 2 p.m. Oct. 1
Amour Danzar Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. Amour Danzar hosts a Friday night dinner dance every Friday night. $6 dinner from 7:30 to 8 p.m., $10 casual dress dance from 8 to 10 p.m. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30-8 p.m., 8-10 p.m.
‘The Motherxx with the Hat’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $20 per ticket. Gulfport film actor Jordan Salloum brings his New Orleans acting friends over for three performances only. A high-octane verbal cage match about love, fidelity and misplaced haberdashery. Showing at Center Stage in Biloxi for three performances only (not part of a Center Stage season/show). Adults only. www.CenterStageBiloxi.org. 228-388-6258.
7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 29, 30; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 1
Priest Tyaire Presents Momma’s Boy
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45-$65. Playwright Priest Tyaire returns with “Momma’s Boy,” a comedy that examines the consequences of not cutting the apron strings well into adulthood. 228-594-3700. www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B0052F97DC91381
8 p.m.
Old Spanish Trial Conference
Pass Christian City Court Building, 105 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The Pass Christian Old Spanish Trail Committee seeks to commemorate “The Old Spanish Trail” of the 1920s in Pass Christian. Regional conference on Sept. 29-30 to bring together Gulf Coast communities interested in becoming active in the Old Spanish Trail Southern States project. Sessions with speakers 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the City Court Room. Presentation at 9 a.m. Sept. 30. Motorcade along the Old Spanish Trail in Pass Christian at 1 p.m. Sept. 30. Details: oldspanishtrailgulfcoast.com.
9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Deborah Quave: The 30-Day Speak Life Challenge Book Signing
Delo’s Heavenly House of Coffee, 3880 Gautier Vancleave Road #8, Gautier. $20. MS Gulf Coast native Deborah Quave promoting her new book, “The 30-Day Speak Life Challenge.” 228-497-5550. www.The30DaySpeakLifeChallenge.com
Wellness Fair Hootenanny and FUNdraiser
Marshall Park, 999 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Free, donations accepted. Food available. Live music, food and plate lunch fundraiser, silent auction, free yoga classes, face painting, bounce house, kids craft activities. Benefit for Terrie “Noble” Shelby, who has stage 4 breast cancer. 228-282-3346.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Heart Beat 2 the Beat 3
Donal M. Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi. $10 advance, $15 at door. Heart Beat 2 the Beat 3, hosted by NHR Blueprint Foundation, includes multi-state dance competition with wellness outreach sessions. Between dance categories, session sponsors will address physical and mental health, finances, voting, other topics. Prizes, interactive social media games. All ages 5 and up must have a ticket. Forms, details: www.nhrblueprint.com.
1 p.m.
Cruisin’ at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10 (museum admission). Cruise on over to LMDC and come dressed in your ’50s best. Sock hop, drive in movie. Activities such as costume contest, hula hooping, limbo and ’50s games and crafts. Included with museum admission. Details: 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
1-3 p.m.
Annual Duck Derby
Margaritaville Resort, 195 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Benefits Tired Dog Rescue. At least 5,000 Derby Ducks will be racing to cross the finish line. Food available for purchase. Silent auction, kid’s activities, raffles and prize giveaways. Tired Dog rescues neglected, abandoned and abused dogs along the Gulf Coast area. Get ducks at www.duckderby.com/gulfport or www.tireddogrescueduckderby.com. 228-271-6377.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Reptile Rendezvous
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Learn about reptiles with friends from the Hattiesburg Zoo.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
The Mary C Fall Dance Festival
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Vary. “A Celebration of Southern Modern Dance Choreographers.” Master classes with professional artists; young artists showcase; formal choreography and dance film showcase; art exhibit by Leif Anderson. Visit themaryc.org for details. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-fall-dance-festival-2017-celebration-southern-modern-dance-choreographers
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Teen Build a Bot
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Did you know you can turn a toothbrush into a robot? With just a couple of simple parts, you can build your own Bristlebot. All supplies will be furnished. Seating is limited; register by calling 228-875-1193.
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Make Ceramic Halloween Decorations
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $20 per project created. Bring your family and create a clay project together, or come solo and meet new people. Students will be given templates to make Halloween witch hat luminaries. All work will be fired, ready to pick up by Oct. 2. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2-4 p.m.
St. Rose de Lima 91st Year Heritage Festival
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church, 301 S. Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis. Music, food and fun.
11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Wellness Fair Hootenanny and Bon Voyage FUNdraiser
Marshall Park, 999 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Live Music, Food, Silent Auction, Kids Craft Corner, Free Yoga Classes, Exhibitors, Bounce House, Face Painting and More. Blue Tuna will play at 11 a.m., Gentle Yoga on the Lawn at 1 p.m. (Bring your blankets), Thomas Jackson at 2 p.m., yoga class at 3 p.m. Fundraiser for Terrie “Noble” Shelby, who has Stage 4 cancer. 228-282-3346.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Family 3-D Movie
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. no charge. Children of all ages are invited to see a 3-D movie and watch it with a pair of 3-D glasses. Decorate your own pair and join in the adventure. Glasses, supplies and snacks provided for this free event. 228-392-3250.
2 p.m.
Mother-Son Pottery Night
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. $40 per mother-child, $15 additional child, $5 off early registration. Enjoy a meal, music, sculpt a masterpiece and create a memory. Final projects will need to be retrieved at a later date. 228-207-1218. https://krocsales.sauss.net/#/bi/search/1/pottery
5-7 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7-11 a.m.
Gov. Bryant’s HOG Ride
U.S. Coast Guard Station — USCG, 108 Singing River Island, Pascagoula. Starting at $40. Ride with Gov. Phil Bryant, Zach Williams (artist of Christian single “Chain Breaker”) and 500 motorcycles in the Home of Grace “HOG” Ride. Proceeds support the scholarship fund at the Home of Grace. Begins at Singing River Island, the Pascagoula Port located behind Ingalls Shipyard. Pre-registration starting at $40, $50 day of event. Register online at HogRide.org.
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
2017 American Heart Association Gulf Coast Heart Walk
Jones Park, Jones Park Drive, Gulfport. Free. The Gulf Coast Heart Walk benefits the American Heart Association. Annual walk brings together walk teams, individual walkers, survivors of heart disease and stroke, and lifestyle change heroes. Proceeds go toward funding research, education and community programs. Details: Kerry Boylan at 228-604-5308 or kerry.boylan@heart.org. For more information regarding the Gulf Coast Heart Walk or to start a team: www.gulfcoastheartwalk.org.
7:30-11 a.m.
Volunteer Day
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Help in the 34th Street Community Garden. Wear appropriate, comfortable clothes (long pants, closed toe shoes, etc.) and bring hats, sunscreen, gloves, and gardening tools. General cleanup, learning about compost, building compost bins, “bumping up” seedlings into larger pots, other activities. A family-friendly event.
8-11 a.m.
The Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach on the Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave. and 4th St., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries, gourd decor, pralines, dog treats, hot tamales, teas, boiled peanuts, shrimp, beef and more. A State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach
8 a.m.-noon
City of Gautier’s 2nd Saturday Farmers Market
George Martin City Park, 902 De La Pointe Drive, Gautier. Farmers Market. 228-497-8000. gautier-ms.gov
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Nugent United Mathodist Church Bazaar
Nugent Methodist Church, 13183 John Clark Road, Gulfport. Free. Food, fun and crafts for the family.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
It’s All About The Prep
Virginia College, 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. $10. “Finding a Job: A Project Management Approach.” Addresses where to look for posted jobs, writing a resume, answering difficult interview questions, asking questions, what to wear to interviews. 228-546-9100. www.pmimgc.org
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday
Auditions For ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation, in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas. Come prepared to sing as the ensemble sings together. You are not required to sing for the auditions. You will be asked to read from the script. Nonreaders can recite a poem or something else that they know. Production dates are Dec. 1-3 and 8-9. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
2-5 p.m.
Cruisin’ The Coast
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. The Cruisin’ The Coast Swap Meet has about 250 vendors selling everything from hair bows to bumpers all in one convenient location. Many vendors are returning this year to their same swap meet locations. New vendors will be coming this year as well. 228-594-3700. www.mscoastcoliseum.com/events/2017/21st-annual-cruisin-the-coast
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Comments