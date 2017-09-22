8 Days a Week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Hoopla Open House
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. To celebrate the Harrison County Library System’s partnership with Hoopla digital, the Pass Christian Library will hold a Hoopla Open House. Card holders can borrow titles for instant streaming or temporary downloading to their smartphones, tablets and computers via the Hoopla app. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Free for all seniors 55 and older. Free lessons. Great exercise for seniors.
1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Story hour features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Book Signing
Gallery 782, 782 Water St., Biloxi. Free event; books about $12.95. Book signing for Alys Arden’s “The Romeo Catchers,” sequel to “The Casquette Girls.” Hosted by Gallery 782 and Southern Bound Book Shop. Author talk at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments and raffle. gallery782.org/
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Down, Set, Hut, Hut
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $12.50 per person. A tailgating with children family cooking class. Come dressed in your favorite sports team jersey. Menu includes walking tacos, hot ham and cheese rollups, strawberry shortcake parfaits and touchdown punch. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Girls Night in Holland
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $35 members, $45 nonmembers. A Dutch dinner party. Observe, eat, drink and share a fun evening. Menu: Bitterballen (deep-fried beef and gravy), Witlofsalade (endive salad); Slavinken (ground meat wrapped in bacon), Boerenkool (potatoes and kale) and Chocoladevla (chocolate custard). Wine and beer will be available buy the glass at an additional cost for all Friday night demo classes. Instructor: Cheri Hiers. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-girls-night-holland-dutch-dinner-party
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Two-hour class for couples. Create two bowls to keep; work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
St. Rose de Lima Big Money Drawdown
St. Rose De Lima Holy Spirit Center, 301 S. Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis. $100. St. Rose parishioners’ drawdown raffle is already in action. Drawdown party Sept. 22 in the Holy Spirit Center. Food, music, fun, fellowship.
6 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Gulfport Little Theatre’s ‘Sordid Lives’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. $11 general admission. The comedy “Sordid Lives” tells the story of a colorful family from a small Texas town coming to grips with the accidental death of the elderly family matriarch during a clandestine meeting in a seedy motel. Directed by Keith Gregory. Because of strong language and adult themes, no one under 18 will be admitted. Reservations are recommended: 228-864-7983 or www.gulfportlittletheatre.org. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 2 p.m. Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29
Neil Simon’s ‘Biloxi Blues’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $19.50 adults; $16.50 seniors, students, first responders, active military. Eugene is a naive army recruit in Neil Simon’s comedy about boot camp in Mississippi during World War II. Expecting the army to be dolls and USO dances, he instead encounters a sadistic drill sergeant and a platoon of uncouth and often hostile recruits. Barracks room language. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 2 p.m. Sept. 24
Amour Danzar dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, Dance $10. Amour Danzar hosts a dinner dance every Friday night from 7:30 to 10 p.m. $6 dinner from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., $10 dance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 228-324-3730. amourdanzar@att.net
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
‘Nine to Five’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. $18 adults; $10 seniors 65-plus, military, veterans, students with ID $10; $8 children 12 and under. The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre will open its 72nd season with the popular comedy parody “Nine to Five” based on screenplay by Colin Higgins and Patricia Resnick. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at bsllt.org or at Lulu’s, 126 Main St., or Twin Light Creations, 136 Main St. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24
Saturday
Carving Tiles in Clay
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $15. No experience is necessary. Studio can provide drawing to apply to your tile (animals, floral images, trees), or you may bring your own design that is about 5.5” x 5.5.” Students will carve designs into prepared tiles; white clay body with black glossy glaze. Work ready to pick up in two weeks. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Colt Capers
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Preschool story hour. Children will hear a story, have an outside activity, followed by a craft.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Throw pots and see if clay is your new hobby. Create two pots to keep; they will be glazed and ready to pick up in two weeks. Work can be shipped out of town. Wear clothes that can get dirty. Class limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-noon
Pastries & Painting
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. $30, $5 off early registration. Create your own scarecrow. Participants will paint an acrylic painting while enjoying snacks and socializing. 228-207-1218. https://krocsales.sauss.net/#/bi/program/281b2eb3-3efc-4d0c-b35a-1db6c3e1638d
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sit, Stay, Read! Children’s Reading Program
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi program provides a fun way for children to improve their communication and reading skills while visiting with a four-legged friend. Sessions usually last 30 minutes. Children must not be afraid of or be allergic to animals. No need to pre-register. Children must be accomplished by a parent.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Worldwide Day of Play
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10 per person for museum admission. Worldwide Day of Play is an annual event that encourages kids to turn off the television and play outside. Kids will have the opportunity to get active outside with giant foam blocks from Imagination Playground, jump ropes, hula hoops and more. Free with museum admission. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Festival Hispano de Pascagoula
River Park, 4100 Clark St., Pascagoula. Free. Features music, food, arts, tamale cook-off and more. cityofpascagoula.com
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ales, Arts and Autos
Busted Wrench Garage & Museum, 2311 29th St., Gulfport. Festival is free; beer tasting $25. A celebration of local craft brewers, artists and old cars. Proceeds benefit Tired Dog Rescue. 228-617-6660. www.alesartsandautos.com
Noon-3:30 p.m.
International Culinary Series
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. Stop One: Mexico. Guest Chef Jo Mitchell starts her International Culinary Series with a trip to Mexico. Hands-on class. Menu: Jicama Salad, Guacamole, Homemade Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Authentic Chicken Tacos, Churros. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-international-culinary-series-stop-one-mexico
12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Picture This
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. no charge. Picture This digital photo sessions. Need a simple photo of yourself to use for a resume? Do you need a more polished photo for your profile? Need someone to take one for you? Have your digital photo taken with a backdrop for a simple head shot. Photos will be sent by e-mail; valid e-mail address required. Pictures will be made on a first come, first served basis in the meeting room. Details: 228-475-7462. www.JGRLS.org
3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Coalville UMC Prize Bingo
Coalville United Methodist Church, 12298 Shorecrest Road, Biloxi. Prize bingo fundraiser. 228-392-5970. coalvilleumc.org
5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Mardi Gras Withdrawal 5K
Fort Maurepas Park, 499 Front Beach, Ocean Springs. $30 day of race; $20 children’s fun run. The Krewe Of Bonne Vivantes invites you to the “Mardi Gras Withdrawal 5K” in Ocean Springs. Glow 5K Run/Walk and Children’s 1-Mile Fun Run. Portion of the proceeds will benefit Sophia Myers. 228-875-8665.
6:30 p.m.
Long Beach Friends of the Poor Walk
Long Beach Harbor, S. Cleveland Avenue and U.S. 90, Long Beach. Registration for the Long Beach Society of Saint Vincent de Paul’s annual Friends of the Poor Walk begins at 7 a.m. in front of the Harbor Pavilion. Two-mile walk begins at 7:45 to the Gulfport city limits and back. Proceeds help local needy. Sign up, donate online at friendsofthepoorwalk.weebly.com or at the harbor the day of the walk.
7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Volunteer Day
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Help in the 34th Street Community Garden. Wear appropriate, comfortable clothes (long pants, closed toe shoes, etc) and bring hats, sunscreen, gloves, and gardening tools. General cleanup, learning about compost, building compost bins, “bumping up” seedlings into larger pots, other activities. A family-friendly event.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
The Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach on the Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave. and 4th St., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries, gourd decor, pralines, dog treats, hot tamales, teas, boiled peanuts, shrimp, beef and more. A State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com Follow on Facebook at The Farmers Market at Long Beach. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-noon
Pet Care Series from Baby to Senior
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Session will enlighten adults and children of the benefits and joys a dog can provide at any age. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Fall Garden Expo, Plant Sale
Mississippi State University — Coastal Research and Extension Center, 1815 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi. Presented by Harrison County Master Gardeners. Gardening seminars held hourly from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., information booths, door prizes, plants for sale, children’s activities. 228-388-4710.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Save a Heart Climb, the Lighthouse
Biloxi Lighthouse, U.S. 90 & Porter Ave., Biloxi. Free. Climb the 57 steps of the Lighthouse to help the American Heart Association. All fees will be waived for the day but donations will be accepted; proceeds benefit the American Heart Association Heart Walk. Family activities. 228-435-6308. biloxi.ms.us
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday
Musical Tribute Benefiting Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25. Songs of Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli sung by Dave Halston and Suzanne Goulet. Proceeds from this concert will benefit the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-musical-tribute-benefitting-hurricane-harvey-relief-fund
2:30 p.m.
112th Year Church Anniversary
Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 4303 Tennessee Ave., Gulfport. Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church celebrating 112th Year Anniversary. Guests will be Second Baptist Missionary Baptist Church of Laurel with their pastor. 228-864-2224.
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
4th Sunday at 4
Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Free. Featuring Jon Roniger and the Good for Noth’n Band and the artwork of Lionel and Katrina Clark, The Potter and the Painter. Music at 4 p.m., art and reception at 5 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/ChristEpiscopalBayStLouisOfficialPage/
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
35th annual Chefs of the Coast
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $65 individual, $110 couple. The 35th annual Chefs of the Coast Food & Wine event offers gourmet sampling, wine tasting, live entertainment, food competitions, and more. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com. 228-594-3700.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Monday
Unique Crochet Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. Open to any experience level. Instructor Teresa Busby will assist members in learning new ideas and techniques. Those attending may bring supplies; a selection of yarn and choice of crochet hooks. Details: 228-826-5857. www.JGRLS.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
How to Research Your Home’s History
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. $10 members, $12 nonmembers. Pass Christian Historical Society monthly luncheon. Rebecca Orfila will give a presentation, “How to Research the History of Your Home.” Details, reservations: 228-452-7254 or president@passhistory.org. Proceeds benefit Pass Christian Historical Society. www.passhistory.org
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Discover Your Inner Artist
Hobby Lobby, 2649 Pass Road, Biloxi. $15 per two-hour session. Art class in oil or acrylics. 228-222-0180.
Noon-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one-time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group; features Biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Session every Monday at 6 p.m. until Nov. 6. 228-432-7372. n/a
6 p.m.
Copy & Paste Workshop 1
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Adult computer classes. Pre-registration required.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Tuesday
‘A Social Art: Mississippi Art in the Early 20th Century’
MGCCC Jackson County Campus Fine Arts Auditorium, 2300 Hwy 90, Gautier. Free. Opening reception for “A Social Art: Mississippi Art in the Early 20th Century,” part of “Art Across Mississippi: Twelve Exhibitions, Twelve Communities,” the Mississippi Museum of Art’s statewide bicentennial initiative. The MGCCC Jackson County Campus is hosting the exhibition Sept. 26-Oct. 27. Regular gallery hours 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment. Details: Marc Poole, 228-497-7684.
1 p.m.
Digital Literacy Class-Facebook
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Instructor: Andy Collins with Mississippi State Extension Service. An overview of Facebook and answers to questions. Reservations required: 228-452-4596 or email at passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Oil Painting Made Simple
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $200 members, $210 nonmembers. Learn the principles of oil painting in an experimental way. All levels welcome. Learn fundamentals of color mixing, composition, paint application, brush work, creating the illusion of light and depth, and creating texture. Students will develop their personal styles and complete a painting. Instructor: Monique Moniot Greathouse. Registration deadline: Aug. 1. Fee does not include supplies. Eight-week course. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Homeschool Clay Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $13 per person per week. Clay class for children with projects featuring a different clay technique each week. Parents must register in advance. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Bridge Lessons for Beginners
Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse, 14069 4th St., Gulfport. Free for first four weeks; $10 per lesson after that. Lessons for beginning bridge players will be held weekly at the Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse. 228-539-1253. gulfcoastbridge.bridgesite.org/
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. Tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Crying, Meltdowns & Tantrums, Oh My!
Biloxi Family Resource Center Lopez Elementary, 140 St. John Avenue, Biloxi. Free. Interactive workshop designed to help identify and express appropriate emotions and behaviors in an acceptable manner. Childcare and lunch provided. Reserve spot by calling 228-297-6808. 228-297-6808. www.excelby5.com/biloxi
Noon-1 p.m.
Bats! Things That Go Bump In the Night!
MGCCC Perkinston Campus Community Arts Center, East Wire Road, Perkinston. Free. Hosted by Science Cafe on the Coast, a collaboration between The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Libraries, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Harrison County Library System, Long Beach Public Library, and Hancock County Library System. To find out more about these mammals, join Zachary Roth, MGCCC science instructor, for a talk on the secret life of bats in southern Mississippi caves. Refreshments will be served. Details: 601-928-6259 (email pklibrary@mgccc.edu). 601-928-5418. www.sciencecafeonthecoast.wordpress.com
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220. Class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. Addresses altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars, and bottles. Basic throwing skills required. Class fee includes one 25 pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings, and instruction. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Fall season rehearsals have begun for Coast Chorale, a civic choral ensemble. All singers welcome. Details: Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Hegwood Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Charles R. Hegwood Biloxi Community Market, under the I-110 overpass at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Year round market, open on Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly. Fresh produce, plants honey, jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods, crafts. 724-320-4817.
7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tai Chi
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Microsoft Word Basics & More
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Learn how to create and save documents. Explore options using different fonts and sizes, using bullets for emphasis, and how to create a numbered list. Registration is required by Sept. 22: 228-467-5282. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
9 a.m.-noon
Wednesday
Knitting 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. Knitting needles and yarn available for those without supplies. Details: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Beginning Hand-Building
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. Introduces students to fundamentals of working with clay off the pottery wheel. Students will learn about pinching, slab work, coiling, and combining forms. Each week a technique is introduced and a project is assigned for completion. Class fee includes all instruction, glazing, firing costs and one 25 lb bag of clay. Class size limited to 10. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Read books, sing songs and make a craft. This week’s theme is the letter “C.”
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Files, Folders and Flash Drives
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Learn how to save information and pictures, how to find it when you need it, and how to organize it all. Bring your own laptop or use one of the library’s. Registration is required by Sept. 26: 228-467-9240. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10:30 a.m.-noon
Jesmyn Ward Signs ‘Sing, Unburied, Sing’
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. National Book Award-winning author and Delisle native Jesmyn Ward signs her newest novel, “Sing, Unburied, Sing,” at Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse. 228-222-4827. passbooksonline.com
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Beginner Sewing Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class, $90 for all six. Six-week beginner series. Most classes will last about two hours; completed projects each night. Cost includes all fabric and materials needed to complete these projects. 228-206-6509. https://www.facebook.com/events/1591463310885639/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free. Gulfport Table Tennis Club is open to the public and free to play. Great exercise for seniors. All levels of competition welcome. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Copy & Paste Workshop 2
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Adult computer classes. Pre-registration required.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Thursday
First-Time Garden in a New Hardiness Zone
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free. Local Master Gardener Diana Schmied will discuss and demonstrate her challenges while learning to garden on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. First-time plant selection, soil and site preparation, and garden landscaping will be discussed. 228-475-0825. www.pascagoulariver.audubon.org
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Knitting & More @ Your Library
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Basic knitting, as well as advanced techniques, will be taught. Beginners will be provided needles and yarn. More advanced knitters may bring an existing project. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-school Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Lego Club for Students
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Legos will be provided by the Friends of the St. Martin Public Library. Community members are welcomed to donate Legos for use in the library. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library. 228-392-3250.
3:30 p.m.
Family Game Night
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Bring your own board game or play from a selection in the library’s collection. Parents or guardians must be present for children under eight years of age. Refreshments will also be provided by the Friends of the Library. Details: 228-475-7462.
5:30 p.m.
Opening Reception for ‘Customs on the Mississippi Coast’
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. As part of Mississippi’s bicentennial celebration, the Mississippi Arts Commission, in partnership with the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, will present the photography exhibit “Customs on the Mississippi Coast” from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30. Highlights variety of traditions practiced in the coastal region of the state. During the reception, representatives from each tradition will be present to share stories and educate the public about their traditional practices in a facilitated discussion. Refreshments served. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-opening-bicentennial-photo-exhibit-customs-mississippi-coast
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
‘Adventures in Graphite’ Opening Reception
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Free. Bobby Goldmith depicts black-and-white landscape scenes and portraiture. He works with graphite to capture values and fine details. The exhibit will be located on the third floor of the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum from Sept. 28 through the end of the year. Regular visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays (closed Sundays from December through February). 228-435-6320. maritimemuseum.org/new/museum-event/opening-reception-bobby-goldsmith-exhibit-adventures-in-graphite/
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Junction Coworking, 796 Howard Ave., Suite A, Biloxi. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Thursday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. Details: Michael, 228-235-5046. 228-207-4806.
5:45 p.m.
Opening Reception for Donald Del Cid Architectural Library
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Donald Del Cid of Ocean Springs has donated his professional architectural library to the Mary C. for the benefit of the community. The library encompasses publications about architecture, history, historic preservation, astro-archaeology, environment, The Maya, Native America, Columbus, construction science, tropical architecture, Landscape Architecture, historic fortifications, and a number of essays and academic reports executed by his students at Tulane University, The University of Texas at Arlington and the Francisco Marroquin University in Guatemala. He also started a series of colloquia at the Mary C. where topics related to architecture, preservation and the environment will be discussed as a colloquium with the attendants. Refreshments will be served. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-donald-del-cid-architectural-library-opening
6 p.m.
Atomic Alternatives: Block Prints of Walter Anderson
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Opening reception showing the block prints of Walter Anderson. Light refreshments provided. 228-872-3164. walterandersonmuseum.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory pottery class. Learn fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Basic introduction to glazing. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay. Class size limited to 10. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Gulfport Gameshow Showdown
Gulf Coast Event Center, 9475 Hwy. 49, Gulfport. $30 individual; $50 couple; $35 at door. The Gameshow Showdown was created by the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce and showcases some of the classics, the big wheel, punchboard, and a big deal game. Opportunities for networking and prize winning. 228-867-6322. https://mscoastchamber.com/events/details/gulfport-gameshow-showdown-7633
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 per family for 10-week session. Broken Rainbow is a 10-week program for children ages 7 to 12 who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Call to register: 228-229-6851. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
One Book One Pass-Wine Chat
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Dr, Pass Christian. Free. The 2017 selection for One Book, One Pass is “The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks About Race” by Jesmyn Ward. A Wine Chat with discussion of the book will be held Sept. 28. The book discussions and programs will culminate in a presentation by the author on Oct. 18. Beverages and refreshments will be available for purchase. 228-222-4827. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Intermediate/Advance Argentine Tango Classes
Argentine Tango — Howard Avenue, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Improve your tango and learn new steps, choreography. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. For those dealing with emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. In addition to hearing speakers, participants share loss experiences and discuss grief issues with the goal of beginning to live again. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
The Gathering
Word of Power Ministries, 15159 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Gulfport. Reunion of family and friends coming together to have fun and fellowship. 228-343-2935.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Downtown Community Market Festival
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Biloxi Main Street continues the fall Downtown Community Market Festival Series. Enjoy many market vendors, entertainment by Gram Rea, hourly giveaways. James DelPrince from the Mississippi State Extension Service will show how to make fall wreaths. Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs available. The Biloxi Community Market is located under the I-110 corner of Howard & Hopkins, and will continue to be open every Tuesday and Thursday. The last Community Market Festival for 2017 will be Oct. 26. 724-320-4817. biloxi.ms.us
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tai Chi
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old U.S. 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Designed for all experience levels. Learn fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. Class will focus on a variety of subject matter including still life and floral composition. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Friday
Gulf Coast Military Collectors & Antique Arm Show
Joppa Shrine Center, 13280 Shriners Blvd., Biloxi. War Souvenirs, antique arms, uniforms, helmets, swords, daggers, bayonets, medals, insignia, flags, books, photographs, military memorabilia of all kinds from the Civil War to the War on Terrorism.
Inktoberfest: Inkin the Coast Tattoo Convention
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $20 per person per day; under age 10, free; 3-day pass: $45. Find everything from tattoos to art, clothing, jewelry and much more. 228-594-3700. www.inkinthecoast.com/
1 p.m.-11 p.m.
Old Spanish Trail Conference Exhibits
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The purpose of the Pass Christian Old Spanish Trail Committee’s regional conference is to bring together Gulf Coast communities interested in the Old Spanish Trail Southern States project. As part of the conference, exhibits will be available for viewing in the Pass Christian Library Conference Room. Details: oldspanishtrailgulfcoast.com. 228-452-4596. www.oldspanishtrailgulfcoast.com
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free Friday Nights at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free admission. Treat friends and family members to a night at Lynn Meadows Discover Center. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Priest Tyaire Presents ‘Momma’s Boy’
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45-$65. Playwright Priest Tyaire returns with “Momma’s Boy,” a comedy that examines the consequences of not cutting the apron strings well into adulthood. 228-594-3700. www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B0052F97DC91381
8 p.m.
Old Spanish Trial Conference
Pass Christian City Court Building, 105 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The Pass Christian Old Spanish Trail Committee seeks to commemorate “The Old Spanish Trail” of the 1920s in Pass Christian. Regional conference on Sept. 29-30 to bring together Gulf Coast communities interested in becoming active in the Old Spanish Trail Southern States project. Sessions with speakers 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the City Court Room. Presentation at 9 a.m. Sept. 30. Motorcade along the Old Spanish Trail in Pass Christian at 1 p.m. Sept. 30. Details: oldspanishtrailgulfcoast.com. www.oldspanishtrailgulfcoast.com
9 a.m.-noon, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Comments