Things to do this week in South Mississippi: Sept. 18-24

Monday
Unique Crochet Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. Open to any experience level. Instructor Teresa Busby will assist members in learning new ideas and techniques. Those attending may bring supplies; a selection of yarn and choice of crochet hooks. Details: 228-826-5857. www.JGRLS.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Free for all seniors 55 and older. Free lessons. Great exercise for seniors.
1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Discover Your Inner Artist
Hobby Lobby, 2649 Pass Road, Biloxi. $15 per two-hour session. Art class in oil or acrylics. 228-222-0180.
Noon-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Vancleave Library Photo Contest
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Entry fees apply. 28th Annual Friends of the Vancleave Public Library Amateur Photography Contest. Submit entries Aug. 28 to Sept. 22. Winners will be announced 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Winner’s Reception at the Library. Entry fee. The contest will offer ribbons and awards in five categories and three age groups (adult, teen, children). Categories include: people, animals, landscapes, computer-altered, and miscellaneous. Official entry forms with complete rules available at the library or on the events page of the library website (www.jgrls.org). Details: 228-826-5857. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one-time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group; features Biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Session every Monday at 6 p.m. until Nov. 6. 228-432-7372. n/a
6 p.m.
MS Word 101
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Adult computer classes. Pre-registration required: 228-832-6924.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Tuesday
Oil Painting Made Simple
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $200 members, $210 nonmembers. Learn the principles of oil painting in an experimental way. All levels welcome. Learn fundamentals of color mixing, composition, paint application, brush work, creating the illusion of light and depth, and creating texture. Students will develop their personal styles and complete a painting. Instructor: Monique Moniot Greathouse. Registration deadline: Aug. 1. Fee does not include supplies. Eight-week course. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Homeschool Clay Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $13 per person per week. Clay class for children with projects featuring a different clay technique each week. Parents must register in advance. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Bridge Lessons for Beginners
Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse, 14069 4th St., Gulfport. Free for first four weeks; $10 per lesson after that. Lessons for beginning bridge players will be held weekly at the Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse. 228-539-1253. gulfcoastbridge.bridgesite.org/
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Knitting & More @ Your Library
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90. Basic knitting and advanced techniques will be taught. Beginners will be provided needles. More advanced knitters may bring an existing project. Registration required: 228-467-5282. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-school Story Hour
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Android Phones, Tablets
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Learn about settings, finding and using the most helpful and popular apps, and taking and storing photos. Bring your fully charged device, Google ID and password. Registration required: 228-255-1724 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. Deadline to register is Sept. 18. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10:30 a.m.-noon
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. Tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. No class July 4. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lapsit Storytime
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. Youth services assistants will present a special storytime and activities event for parents with babies and toddlers. Parents and their children will enjoy an interactive time reading together, singing, and moving along with stories. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 228-769-3060. www.JGRLS.org
11 a.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220. Class focuses on throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. Addresses altering techniques and creating and designing more difficult forms like oval casserole dishes, pitchers, lidded jars, and bottles. Basic throwing skills required. Class fee includes one 25 pound bag of clay and all glazes, class firings, and instruction. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Beginner Organic Gardening
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Designed for the beginner, this class will give you the basics of plant biology in simple terms. How to prepare growing places, how to choose the best garden for you. Upon completion, you’ll have a list of possible produce to grow tailored to your space and to the amount of time you choose. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Fall season rehearsals have begun for Coast Chorale, a civic choral ensemble. All singers welcome. Details: Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Hegwood Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Charles R. Hegwood Biloxi Community Market, under the I-110 overpass at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Year round market, open on Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly. Fresh produce, plants honey, jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods, crafts. 724-320-4817.
7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tai Chi
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages are welcome. Socks recommended.
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Wednesday
Knitting 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. Knitting needles and yarn available for those without supplies. Details: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Beginning Hand-Building
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. Introduces students to fundamentals of working with clay off the pottery wheel. Students will learn about pinching, slab work, coiling, and combining forms. Each week a technique is introduced and a project is assigned for completion. Class fee includes all instruction, glazing, firing costs and one 25 lb bag of clay. Class size limited to 10. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Read books, sing songs, and make a craft. This week’s theme is the letter “B.” 228-832-6924.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Google Search Tips
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Learn about Google’s array of time-saving features. Bring your laptop or tablet. Registration required. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10:30 a.m.-noon
Lymphedema Education
Singing River Health System Neuroscience Center, 3603 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Free. A certified lymphedema specialist reviews lymphedema signs and symptons and how to manage them. 228-818-9620. www.singingriverhealthsystem.com/services/cancer/support-groups/
4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Picture This
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. No charge. Picture This digital photo sessions. Need a simple photo of yourself to use for a resume? Do you need a more polished photo for your profile? Need someone to take one for you? Have your digital photo taken with a backdrop for a simple head shot. Photos will be sent by e-mail; valid e-mail address required. Pictures will be made on a first come, first served basis in the meeting room. Details: 228-475-7462. www.JGRLS.org
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Beginner Sewing Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class, $90 for all six. Six-week beginner series. Most classes will last about two hours; completed projects each night. Cost includes all fabric and materials needed to complete these projects. 228-206-6509. https://www.facebook.com/events/1591463310885639/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free. Gulfport Table Tennis Club is open to the public and free to play. Great exercise for seniors. All levels of competition welcome. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
One Book One Pass-Wine Chat
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. The One Book, One Pass 2017 selection is “The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks About Race” by Jesmyn Ward. The Wine Chat will include discussion of the book. Wine Chat will repeat on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Both discussions will be at Pass Christian Books/Cat Island Coffee House. Beverages and refreshments will be available for purchase. A presentation by the author will be on Oct. 18. Details: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-222-4827. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Neil Simon’s ‘Biloxi Blues’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $19.50 adults; $16.50 seniors, students, first responders, active military. Eugene is a naive army recruit in Neil Simon’s comedy about boot camp in Mississippi during World War II. Expecting the army to be dolls and USO dances, he instead encounters a sadistic drill sergeant and a platoon of uncouth and often hostile recruits. Barracks room language. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23; 2 p.m. Sept. 24
MS Word 102
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy 49, Gulfport. Free. Adult computer classes. Pre-registration required: 228-832-6924.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Health Fair, 5K Run
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College — Jackson County Campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. Free. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jackson County Campus campus gymnasium. Those who visit all stations at the fair will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Information on behavioral health, neurology, addiction, family planning and unplanned pregnancy prevention, smoking cessation, Zika virus, cancer, dental, weight loss, and the Mercy Housing and Human Development organization. Tests available for fitness, BMI and body fat percentages, blood pressure, and sexually transmitted infection. STI/STD counseling will also be available. Weight-room orientation at 2 p.m. upstairs in the gym and the annual De-Stress to Success 5K Run at 3:30 p.m. on Main Campus Drive. 228-497-9602. mcccc.edu
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Colt Capers Preschool Story Hour
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane La., Gautier. Children’s preschool story hour. Children will hear a story, have an outside activity, followed by a craft.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
MGCCC Health Fair
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Jefferson Davis Campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Free. Health fair in the Cyber Cafe and Student Activities area of the Jeff Davis campus. Information on BMI and body fat percentage, sexually transmitted infections, family planning, unplanned pregnancy prevention and the Sexual Assault Awareness Clothesline Project, American Heart Association and bone marrow registration. Smoothie-blender bikes and a Wii Fit gaming area will be provided as well. 228-896-3355. mcccc.edu
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Cooking Matters class
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Learn how to prepare healthy and quick meals for the family. The first week’s class will be an instructional session, and the second week’s class will be a cooking demonstration. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Instructor: Terri ThompsonU Extension Service. Seating is limited; reservations required: 228-392-3250. 228-392-3250. www.JGRLS.org
5 p.m.
Book Tasting for Readers
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Free. At book “tasting tables,” patrons can discover new books from different genres. Afterwards, the books may be checked out. Participants will be entered into a prize drawing. Dinner party attirestrongly recommended. Refreshments. Reservations required: 228-769-3060. The library is located at 3214 Pascagoula Street near downtown. 228-769-3060. www.JGRLS.org
5:30 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Junction Coworking, 796 Howard Ave., Suite A, Biloxi. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Thursday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. Details: Michael, 228-235-5046. 228-207-4806.
5:45 p.m.
Gulf Coast Toastmasters
Mississippi Gulf Coast Toastmasters meeting, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center, 10298 Express Dr., Gulfport. The club meets 6-7:15 p.m. the first and third Third Thursday of each month. Learn to become an outstanding presenter by practicing with us. Details: 228-313-3278.
6 p.m.
History of Local Sawmills
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. A continuing presentation of local history from County Historian Else Martin. In this presentation, she will discuss the history of the local sawmill industry and how it affected and influenced the burgeoning communities along the Gulf Coast. Refreshments. www.JGRLS.org
6 p.m.
Third Thursday Family Art Night
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. $7 per person. Every Third Thursday is Family Art Night at The Salvation Army Kroc Center. Bring the whole family and create family projects. 228-207-1218. https://krocsales.sauss.net/#/bi/search/1/family
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory pottery class. Learn fundamentals of wheel throwing, including the making of cylinders, bowls, and cups with handles. Basic introduction to glazing. Class fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay. Class size limited to 10. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 per family for 10-week session. Broken Rainbow is a 10-week program for children ages 7 to 12 who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Call to register: 228-229-6851. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Intermediate/Advance Argentine Tango Classes
Argentine Tango — Howard Avenue, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Improve your tango and learn new steps, choreography. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. For those dealing with emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. In addition to hearing speakers, participants share loss experiences and discuss grief issues with the goal of beginning to live again. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Tai Chi
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. All ages are welcome. Socks recommended. 228-832-6924.
9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Designed for all experience levels. Learn fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. Class will focus on a variety of subject matter including still life and floral composition. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Hoopla Open House
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. To celebrate the Harrison County Library System’s partnership with Hoopla digital, the Pass Christian Library will hold a Hoopla Open House. Card holders can borrow titles for instant streaming or temporary downloading to their smartphones, tablets and computers via the Hoopla app. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Book Signing
Gallery 782, 782 Water St., Biloxi. Free event; books about $12.95. Book signing for Alys Arden’s “The Romeo Catchers,” sequel to “The Casquette Girls.” Hosted by Gallery 782 and Southern Bound Book Shop. Author talk at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments and raffle. gallery782.org/
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Down, Set, Hut, Hut
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $12.50 per person. A tailgating with children family cooking class. Come dressed in your favorite sports team jersey. Menu includes walking tacos, hot ham and cheese rollups, strawberry shortcake parfaits and touchdown punch. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Girls Night in Holland
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $35 members, $45 nonmembers. A Dutch dinner party. Observe, eat, drink and share a fun evening. Menu: Bitterballen (deep-fried beef and gravy), Witlofsalade (endive salad); Slavinken (ground meat wrapped in bacon), Boerenkool (potatoes and kale) and Chocoladevla (chocolate custard). Wine and beer will be available buy the glass at an additional cost for all Friday night demo classes. Instructor: Cheri Hiers. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-girls-night-holland-dutch-dinner-party
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Two-hour class for couples. Create two bowls to keep; work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
St. Rose de Lima Drawdown
St. Rose De Lima Holy Spirit Center, 301 S. Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis. $100. St. Rose parishioners’ drawdown raffle is already in action. Drawdown party Sept. 22 in the Holy Spirit Center. Food, music, fun, fellowship.
6 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Gulfport Little Theatre’s ‘Sordid Lives’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. $11 general admission. Ages 18 and older only. The comedy “Sordid Lives” tells the story of a colorful family from a small Texas town coming to grips with the accidental death of the elderly family matriarch during a clandestine meeting in a seedy motel. Directed by Keith Gregory. Because of strong language and adult themes, no one under 18 will be admitted. Reservations are recommended: 228-864-7983 or www.gulfportlittletheatre.org. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 23; 2 p.m. Sept. 24
Amour Danzar Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. Amour Danzar hosts a Friday night dinner dance every Friday night. $6 dinner from 7:30 to 8 p.m., $10 casual dress dance from 8 to 10 p.m. Details: 228-324-3730. 228-324-3730. amourdanzarevents@gmail.com
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
‘Nine to Five’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. $18 adults; $10 seniors 65-plus, military, veterans, students with ID $10; $8 children 12 and under. The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre will open its 72st season with the popular comedy parody “Nine to Five” based on screenplay by Colin Higgins and Patricia Resnick. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at bsllt.org or at Lulu’s, 126 Main St., or Twin Light Creations, 136 Main St. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 22, 23; 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24
Saturday
Carving Tiles in Clay
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $15. No experience is necessary. Studio can provide drawing to apply to your tile (animals, floral images, trees), or you may bring your own design that is about 5.5” x 5.5.” Students will carve designs into prepared tiles; white clay body with black glossy glaze. Work ready to pick up in two weeks. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Colt Capers
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Preschool story hour. Children will hear a story, have an outside activity, followed by a craft.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Mudslingers
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Throw pots and see if clay is your new hobby. Create two pots to keep; they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks. Work can be shipped out of town. Wear clothes that can get dirty. Class limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-noon
Pastries & Painting
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. $30, $5 off early registration. Create your own scarecrow. Participants will paint an acrylic painting while enjoying snacks and socializing. 228-207-1218.
Sit, Stay, Read! Children’s Reading Program
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi program provides a fun way for children to improve their communication and reading skills while visiting with a four-legged friend. Sessions usually last 30 minutes. Children must not be afraid of or be allergic to animals. No need to pre-register. Children must be accomplished by a parent.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Worldwide Day of Play
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10 per person for museum admission. Worldwide Day of Play is an annual event that encourages kids to turn off the television and play outside. Kids will have the opportunity to get active outside with giant foam blocks from Imagination Playground, jump ropes, hula hoops and more. Free with museum admission. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Festival Hispano de Pascagoula
River Park, 4100 Clark St., Pascagoula. Free. Features music, food, arts, tamale cook-off and more. cityofpascagoula.com
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ales, Arts and Autos
Busted Wrench Garage & Museum, 2311 29th St., Gulfport. Festival is free; beer tasting $25. A celebration of local craft brewers, artists and old cars. Proceeds benefit Tired Dog Rescue. 228-617-6660. www.alesartsandautos.com
12 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
International Culinary Series
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. Stop One: Mexico. Guest Chef Jo Mitchell starts her International Culinary Series with a trip to Mexico. Hands-on class. Menu: Jicama Salad, Guacamole, Homemade Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Authentic Chicken Tacos, Churros. 228-818-2878.
12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Coalville UMC Prize Bingo
Coalville United Methodist Church, 12298 Shorecrest Road, Biloxi. Prize bingo fundraiser. 228-392-5970. coalvilleumc.org
5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Mardi Gras Withdrawal 5K
Fort Maurepas Park, 499 Front Beach, Ocean Springs. $30 day of race; $20 children’s fun run. The Krewe Of Bonne Vivantes invites you to the “Mardi Gras Withdrawal 5K” in Ocean Springs. Glow 5K Run/Walk and Children’s 1-Mile Fun Run. Portion of the proceeds will benefit Sophia Myers. 228-875-8665.
6:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Volunteer Day
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Help in the 34th Street Community Garden. Wear appropriate, comfortable clothes (long pants, closed toe shoes, etc.) and bring hats, sunscreen, gloves, and gardening tools. General cleanup, learning about compost, building compost bins, “bumping up” seedlings into larger pots, other activities. A family-friendly event.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
The Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach on the Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave. and 4th St., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. A State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-noon
Pet Care Series from Baby to Senior
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Session will enlighten adults and children of the benefits and joys a dog can provide at any age. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Dance It Off
Cedar Lake Methodist Church, 12332 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. $5 pre-ticket. Fifth Annual Dance It Off line dance extravaganza to benefit the Pink Lotus Foundation, presented by To The Maxx Dance Troop. Refreshments, door prizes. Details: 228-861-3454.
1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday
Musical Tribute Benefitting Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25. Songs of Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli sung by Dave Halston and Suzanne Goulet. Proceeds from this concert will benefit the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. 228-818-2878.
4th Sunday at 4
Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Free. Featuring Jon Roniger and the Good for Noth’n Band and the artwork of Lionel and Katrina Clark, The Potter and the Painter. Music at 4 p.m., art and reception at 5 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/ChristEpiscopalBayStLouisOfficialPage/
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Chefs of the Coast Food and Wine Gala
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $65-$80. This premier food and wine exposition will feature the Coast’s elite chefs and restaurants as they showcase the fabulous and diverse local cuisine. 228-594-3700. www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B0052C103295D83
6 p.m.
35th annual Chefs of the Coast
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $65 individual, $110 couple. The 35th annual Chefs of the Coast Food & Wine event offers gourmet sampling, wine tasting, live entertainment, food competitions, and more. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com 228-594-3700.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
