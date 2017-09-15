What bands are playing where this weekend

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.
Live Music
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. Live entertainment Wednesday-Saturday night 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12:30-2 p.m. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover charge. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation. This restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. www.diamondheadms.org/
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Amanda Shaw Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $18 nonmembers. Amanda Shaw, 24-year-old Louisiana native fiddle player and singer, is a roots-based musician who has embraced both traditional sounds and pop sounds of the mainstream. Her roots lie in Louisiana, mixing her classically trained violin playing with Cajun dancehall melodies and vocals. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-amanda-shaw-concert
7:30 p.m.
Nick Mattina & The Checkmates
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5 admission. Live music.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays jazz classics by Cole Porter, Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday
Open Mic and Jam
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
