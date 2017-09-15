Local Events

What bands are playing where this weekend

September 15, 2017 12:00 AM

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.

Friday

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.

Live Music

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. Live entertainment Wednesday-Saturday night 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12:30-2 p.m. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover charge. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation. This restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. www.diamondheadms.org/

5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Amanda Shaw Concert

Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $18 nonmembers. Amanda Shaw, 24-year-old Louisiana native fiddle player and singer, is a roots-based musician who has embraced both traditional sounds and pop sounds of the mainstream. Her roots lie in Louisiana, mixing her classically trained violin playing with Cajun dancehall melodies and vocals. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-amanda-shaw-concert

7:30 p.m.

Nick Mattina & The Checkmates

Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5 admission. Live music.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays jazz classics by Cole Porter, Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday

Open Mic and Jam

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi 1:39

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi
'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:05

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief
Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

View More Video