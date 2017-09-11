Things to do this week in South Mississippi: Sept. 11-17

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Weekly Crochet Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free; bring own supplies. Open to any experience level. Instructor: Teresa Busby. Learn new ideas and techniques. Beginners will discover the fundamentals and become empowered to crochet with confidence. Bring supplies: a selection of yarn and choice of crochet hooks.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Free for all seniors 55 and older. Free lessons. Great exercise for seniors.
1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Jackson County Republican Women’s Club
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Jackson County Campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. The Jackson County Republican Women’s Club meets the first Monday of each month at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College-Jackson County Campus, Gautier. The public is invited. Lunch will begin at 11:30 am with the program at noon. Email jcrw1@hotmail.com for more info. 228-497-9602.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Discover Your Inner Artist
Hobby Lobby, 2649 Pass Rd., Biloxi. $15 per two-hour session. Art class in oil or acrylics. 228-222-0180.
Noon-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 9/11 and 9/14
9/11 Community Rally and Barbecue
Ocean Springs Fire Dept. Central Station, 3820 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. Drop by with your 9/11 salute and donations for Harvey victims, meet Ocean Springs and Mississippi State political leaders and enjoy Southern barbecue. 228-875-4063. lionsclubs.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Vancleave Library Photo Contest
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Entry fees apply. 28th Annual Friends of the Vancleave Public Library Amateur Photography Contest. Submit entries Aug. 28 to Sept. 22. Winners will be announced 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Winner’s Reception at the Library. Entry fee. The contest will offer ribbons and awards in five categories and three age groups (adult, teen, children). Categories include: people, animals, landscapes, computer-altered, and miscellaneous. Official entry forms with complete rules available at the library or on the events page of the library website (www.jgrls.org). Details: 228-826-5857. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one-time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group; features Biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Session every Monday at 6 p.m. until Nov. 6. 228-432-7372. n/a
6 p.m.
Pass Christian Historical Society Meeting
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Speakers will be Alice Russell and Grace Necaise, who will give a presentation on the Triad Program. A new Historical Society program will be introduced as well. Details: 228-452-7254 or email president@passhistory.org. www.passhistory.org
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Belles & Buoys Square Dance Lessons
Lyman Senior Citizen Center, 14592 County Farm Road, Gulfport. First two lessons are free, then $5 per person per week. Square dance lessons at Lyman Senior Citizen Center starting Sept. 11. Ted Kennedy is the instructor. bellsbouys.webs.com
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Tuesday
Oil Painting Made Simple
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $200 members, $210 nonmembers. Learn the principles of oil painting in an experimental way. All levels welcome. Learn fundamentals of color mixing, composition, paint application, brush work, creating the illusion of light and depth, and creating texture. Students will develop their personal styles and complete a painting. Instructor: Monique Moniot Greathouse. Registration deadline: Aug. 1. Fee does not include supplies. Eight-week course. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Homeschool Clay Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $13 per person per week. Clay class for children with projects featuring a different clay technique each week. Parents must register in advance. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Bridge Lessons for Beginners
Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse, 14069 4th St., Gulfport. Free for first four weeks; $10 per lesson after that. Lessons for beginning bridge players will be held weekly at the Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse. 228-539-1253. gulfcoastbridge.bridgesite.org/
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. Tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Authors & Characters @ Your Library
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Oliver F. Chase will discuss his newest book, "Camelot Games." Lunch available for $10 for program, payable at the door. Reservations required; call 467-5282. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 E. Pass Road, Biloxi. Monthly meeting of the Gulf Coast Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will offer a DVD presentation, "Cognition and PD: What you have always wanted to know but were too afraid to ask." 228-388-1478.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Acting Class — Advanced Scene Study
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $75 members, $85 nonmembers. Combines foundational principles of actor training with advanced techniques for making compelling choices in a professional setting. Students will be asked to expand their creative potential through conventional warm-ups, practical exercises, and directorial feedback from the instructor. Instructor: Cliff Thompson. Registration deadline: Aug. 29. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=acting-advanced-scene-study
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Evening story times
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. Preschoolers and parents will hear stories from fantastic books, sing songs and do simple crafts. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments provided. jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Fall season rehearsals have begun for Coast Chorale, a civic choral ensemble. All singers welcome. Details: Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Hegwood Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Charles R. Hegwood Biloxi Community Market, under the I-110 overpass at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Year round market, open on Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly. Fresh produce, plants honey, jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods, crafts. 724-320-4817.
7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Beginning Ballroom Dance Classes
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba, and cha-cha. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Homeschool Jr. Chef - Knife Skills
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. First step to becoming a great cook is to learn proper knife skills. Chef Cheri Hiers teaches the basic skills required in the kitchen. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-home-school-jr-chef-mini-knife-skills
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Knitting 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. Knitting needles and yarn available for those without supplies. Details: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
iPhone/iPad Basics
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Learn about the most important settings and popular free apps. Bring your fully charged device, Apple ID and password. Registration is required; call 228-467-9240 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. Deadline to register is Sept. 12. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10:30 a.m.-noon
W.O.W. Luncheon
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Free to attend; catered lunch for $10. W.O.W. Women of Wisdom Luncheon. Speaker: Neloise Flowers with Spiritual Solutions LLC. 228-284-2449. www.wowgulfcoast.com
Noon-1 p.m.
Gardening Year ’Round
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension agent, will discuss what to plant according to each season. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Beginner Sewing Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class, $90 for all six. Six-week beginner series. Most classes will last about two hours; completed projects each night. Cost includes all fabric and materials needed to complete these projects. 228-206-6509. https://www.facebook.com/events/1591463310885639/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free. Gulfport Table Tennis Club is open to the public and free to play. Great exercise for seniors. All levels of competition welcome. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
One Book One Pass-Screening
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Movie night in September will be a partnership with the One Book One Pass Community read project. Bring your own snacks (microwave provided). In keeping with the theme of the 2017 One Book One Pass selection, "The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks About Race," the September movie is a documentary: "I Am Not Your Negro," which offers a snapshot of James Baldwin’s crucial observations on American race relations. Details: passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or 228-452-4596. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
AARP Smart Driver Class
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. $15-20. Program offers revised materials and is open for drivers of any age. Program is a classroom refresher that can help older adults learn the effects of aging on driving and how to adjust driving techniques and qualify for an insurance discount. Registration required: 228-392-3250. Check or money order accepted for registration; registration is available the day of the workshop. www.jgrls.org
9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Thursday
Home School History Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $20 nonmembers. "Deciphering the Past: The Guilded Age, Ocean Springs in the 1890s." Instructor: registrar/historian Dennis Walker. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-home-school-history-class-deciphering-past-guilded-age-ocean-springs-1890s
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Autumn Adult Coloring
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. Adults age 17 and up will create fall-themed bookmarks and coloring pages. Light refreshments. Details: 826-5857. www.JGRLS.org
2 p.m.
Matinee in the Bay Movie
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Frank, a single man raising his child prodigy niece Mary, is drawn into a custody battle with his mother. Popcorn and drink served, 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Pearlington Afternoon Movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his 7-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. Popcorn and drink served. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Cooking Matters class
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Learn how to prepare healthy and quick meals for the family. The first week’s class will be an instructional session, and the second week’s class will be a cooking demonstration. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Instructor: Terri Thompson, Extension Service. Seating is limited; reservations required: 228-392-3250. www.JGRLS.org
5:30 p.m.
Wellness Session for Natural Foods
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Dr. Liana Rodriguez, D.O., will discuss toxins and what dangers they present to health and surroundings. Rodriguez is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Junction Coworking, 796 Howard Ave., Suite A, Biloxi. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Thursday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. Details: Michael, 228-235-5046. 228-207-4806.
5:45 p.m.
Art Exhibit Opening
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Opening reception for "Celebrate the Coast: Past & Present Landmarks" art exhibit by Dena Phillips McKee. More than 20 original paintings. 228-475-0825.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 per family for 10-week session. Broken Rainbow is a 10-week program for children ages 7 to 12 who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Call to register: 228-229-6851. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Intermediate/Advance Argentine Tango Classes
Argentine Tango — Howard Avenue, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Improve your tango and learn new steps, choreography. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Divorce Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. A 10-week program helping people deal with divorce issues, as well as offering a support group for anyone going through a divorce or separation. Participants hear a speaker the first hour, with group discussion following. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. For those dealing with emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. In addition to hearing speakers, participants share loss experiences and discuss grief issues with the goal of beginning to live again. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Neil Simon’s ‘Biloxi Blues’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $19.50 adults; $16.50 seniors, students, first responders, active military. Eugene is a naive army recruit in Neil Simon’s comedy about boot camp in Mississippi during World War II. Expecting the army to be dolls and USO dances, he instead encounters a sadistic drill sergeant and a platoon of uncouth and often hostile recruits. Barracks room language. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-16, 2 p.m. Sept. 17
Little Shop of Horrors
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $20 general, $17 student/senior/military. Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical with music and lyrics by author Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
8 p.m. Sept. 14-16, 2 p.m. Sept. 17
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Designed for all experience levels. Learn fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. Class will focus on a variety of subject matter including still life and floral composition. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Coffee With Friends
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Coffee with Friends returns from summer break. Representatives from the new Hotel Pass Christian and Elysian Spa and Salon will give a presentation about these new facilities. Coffee and refreshments. Details: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
All About Pinterest
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Pinterest is a tool for finding and saving your favorite ideas in one free online site. Bring your own laptop or use one of the library’s. Registration required; call 228-467-5282 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. Deadline to register is Sept. 14. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
‘Fabulous Fakes’ reception
Singing River Art Association Art Gallery, 618 Delmas Ave., Pascagoula. various. Reception and silent auction of special "Fabulous Fakes" artworks by member artists of the Singing River Art Association. This is the 60th anniversary celebration. 228-769-9774.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Third Fridays
Downtown Pascagoula, Delmas Avenue, Pascagoula. Third Fridays features live music, local artist, activities, and community partner booths. Downtown stores and restaurants are open with sales and specials.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Two-hour class for couples. Create two bowls to keep; work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
End of Summer Date Night Cooking Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $35 members, $45 nonmembers. Summer is over and now fall begins. Enjoy the last taste of summer. Menu: End of Summer Salad, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Stuffed Chicken, Smokey Pecorino Grilled Corn, House-made Pickled Vegetables, Fresh Baked Rye Bread, Peach Cobbler with House-made Ice Cream. Wine and beer will be available buy the glass at an additional cost for all Friday night demo classes. Instructor: Chef Cheri Hiers. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-end-summer-date-night
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Amour Danzar Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. Amour Danzar hosts a Friday night dinner dance every Friday night. $6 dinner from 7:30 to 8 p.m., $10 casual dress dance from 8 to 10 p.m. Details: 228-324-3730. 228-324-3730. amourdanzarevents@gmail.com
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
‘Nine to Five’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. $18 adults; $10 seniors 65-plus, military, veterans, students with ID $10; $8 children 12 and under. The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre will open its 72st season with the popular comedy parody "Nine to Five" based on screenplay by Colin Higgins and Patricia Resnick. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at bsllt.org or at Lulu’s, 126 Main St., or Twin Light Creations, 136 Main St. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 15-16, 2 p.m. Sept. 17
Saturday
Book Launch, Signing
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free Event. Celebration of book release of "Letters to My Loved Ones," written by first-time author and sixth-grader Khalia Madison. 228-392-3250. www.KhaliaMadison.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Fall gardening in containers
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Gary Bachman, gardening professional and extension/research professor with Mississippi State University’s Coastal Extension Service, will provide instructions through demonstration and discussion of successful methods of growing fall vegetables in easily accessible containers. 228-392-3250.
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Nutcracker Ballet Auditions
Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts, 10598 D’lberville Blvd., D’Iberville. Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theater will present The Nutcracker Ballet at the Beau Rivage on Dec. 2 and 3. Auditions will be held at the Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts. Ages and times: 10 a.m., ages 5-9; 10:30 a.m., ages 10-teen; 11 a.m., advanced pointe; noon, advanced tumblers. All who audition will be cast. Participant fee $150. Details: Elaine Kulick 228-324-6296. gulfcoastschoolofperformingarts.net
10 a.m.-noon
Sit, Stay, Read! Program
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi program provides a fun way for children to improve their communication and reading skills while visiting with a four-legged friend. Every third Saturday, beginning Sept. 16. Sessions usually last 30 minutes; children rewarded with bookmarks, stickers, or pencils for participating. Children must not be afraid of or be allergic to animals. No need to pre-register. Children must be accomplished by a parent. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us/staff/
10 a.m.-noon
Babypalooza Baby, Maternity Expo
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free admission. Babypalooza Baby & Maternity expo, sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, for new and expectant parents. Exhibitors include health and fitness, childcare, early development, home and financial services, photographers. Full list of activities and exhibitors may be found at www.BabyPaloozaTour.com. Preregister for free ticket online. 228-594-3700. www.babypaloozatour.com
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Make Porcelain Wind Chimes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $20 per project. Bring your family or come solo. Use white porcelain clay which will be high fired to a durable temperature for outdoor use. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Family Movie Saturday
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Ocean Springs Municipal Library will host Family Movie Day. Movie showcases the new story of a forgetful, lost fish and is rated PG. Light refreshments and a popcorn will be provided by the Friends of the Ocean Springs Library. Bring your own snacks and folding chair or blanket. 228-875-1193. wwwJGRLS.org
2 p.m.
Potluck Hawaiian Dinner Dance Party
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $20 first-timers, Sept. 15 dancers; $25 for regulars. Party begins at 6:30 p.m.; potluck dinner starts at 7, followed by dancing until 10. Dancers encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts or grass skirts, if possible. Everyone must bring a covered dish to share. Admission is $20 for those attending first time and for those who attended the Sept. 15 dinner dance. $25 for regular customers. Reservations required; call 228-324-3739. 228-324-3730. amour danzar events@gmail.com
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Amanda Shaw Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $18 nonmembers. Amanda Shaw, 24-year-old Louisiana native fiddle player and singer, is a roots-based musician who has embraced both traditional sounds and pop sounds of the mainstream. Her roots lie in Louisiana, mixing her classically trained violin playing with Cajun dancehall melodies and vocals. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-amanda-shaw-concert
7:30 p.m.
Gulf Coast Symphony Opening Night
Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. $35, $15 for students and military. Jasmin Arakawa, guest pianist, kicks off the 2017-2018 Gulf Coast Symphony Concert season. Repertoires include Mendelsson, "The Hebrides"; Schumann, "Piano Concerto"; Brahms, "Symphony No. 1." Post-concert reception. 228-435-6291. www.gulfcoastsymphony.net
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Volunteer Day
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Help in the 34th Street Community Garden. Wear appropriate, comfortable clothes (long pants, closed toe shoes, etc.) and bring hats, sunscreen, gloves, and gardening tools. General cleanup, learning about compost, building compost bins, "bumping up" seedlings into larger pots, other activities. A family-friendly event.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
The Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach on the Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave. and 4th St., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. A State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Jr. Chef Day Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $35 members, $45 nonmembers. Has your child shown an interest in cooking? Perhaps they stay glued to Food Network and long to be a great chef one day. They have to start somewhere, and Jr. Chef Day Camp is a place to start. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=jr-chef-day-camp
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Walk for Diabetes
Jones Park, Jones Park Drive, Gulfport. $25 recommended donation per participant. Presented by the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi. The 2017 theme is Mardi Gras in the Fall. Walk features a 5k or a 1-mile family fun walk/run, both to be followed by a picnic lunch. For times and registration details, call the DFM at 601-957-7878 or visit msdiabetes.org.
9 a.m.-noon
Bird Survey Volunteer Training
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Audubon Mississippi is recruiting volunteers to assist in collecting data on coastal bird diversity and abundance on various stretches of beach in Jackson, Harrison, and Hancock counties. Volunteer training for Audubon Coastal Bird Surveys will include training on bird identification and survey protocol, followed by lunch and a bird ID practice session on the beach. No prior experience is required. RSVP to msauduboncoastalbirds@gmail.com.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gulf Coast Fly Fishing Fair & Expo
Ocean Springs Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. Fourth annual Gulf Coast Fly Fishing Fair, hosted by two local fly fishing clubs, along with the Gulf Coast Council of Fly Fishers International. Introductory classes, fly tying demonstrations, fly fishing seminars, vendors, tackle, artwork and outdoors-related auctions and raffles. Proceeds benefit programs at the USM — Gulf Coast Research Lab (GCRL) and Council efforts. Details: gulfcoastfff.org/ 228-875-7696. gulfcoastfff.org/
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Book & Bake Sale
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57. Free to attend. Friends of the Library Tasty Treats Book & Bake Sale. Friends of the Library memberships are available for $10 per family. Details: 826-5857.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Maritime Museum Drawdown
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. $100 per ticket (admits two). 32nd Annual $10,000 Drawdown for the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum. Entertainment by Hank Berumen starts at 6 p.m., buffet at 7 p.m., and drawing at 8 p.m. Open bar, door prizes, silent auction. Details: 435-6320 or www.maritimemuseum.org.
6 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Sunday
‘The Last Ride’
Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. $8 advance, $10 at the door. The Saenger Theater will mark the 94th anniversary of the birth of Hank Williams Sr. with the showing of a motion picture about his final days and a documentary that celebrates the legendary country singer’s love affair with 1950s Biloxi. Advance tickets available at the Biloxi Visitors Center, U.S. 90 north of the Biloxi Lighthouse, and the Donal M. Snyder Sr. Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi. 228-435-6291. www.biloxi.ms.us
1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Wild At Heart Rescue Fundraiser
Twisted Canvas, 6190 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $35. Paint a possum at Twisted Canvas in Long Beach at this fundraiser for Wild at Heart Rescue, which specializes in the rescue, rehabilitation and release of injured, sick or orphaned wildlife native to Mississippi. Reservations requested; call or text at 228-596-9332. Payment accepted at the event. 228-596-9332. www.possumpainting.com
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus Sing-In
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 14928 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. Free. The public is invited to attend the Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus "Messiah Sing-In" and sing along with the Messiah Chorus in its 65th run-up to the fall concert season and to re-acquaint themselves with George F. Handel’s oratorio "The Messiah." 228-392-0405.
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
