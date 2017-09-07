8 Days a Week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian. Free. Free for all seniors 55 and older. Free lessons. Great exercise for seniors. 228-865-4002.
1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Second Friday Book Club
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free. Meets the second Friday of each month. Anyone interested in reading is welcome to attend. Books are chosen from the best sellers list that are available from the library. 228-255-1724. hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Throw and Tell With Mark Rigbsy
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Mark Rigsby, associate professor and the gallery director at USM in Hattiesburg, will demonstrate throwing jugs and vessels on the pottery wheel; view a slideshow of his work. From 1997 to 2002, Rigsby was the resident potter at Kentuck Art Center, a nonprofit art organization in Northport, Alabama. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-noon
Pre-school Story Hour
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Opening Reception
Gulfport Galleria of Fine Arts, 1300 24th Ave., Gulfport. Free. Wine and cheese reception for watercolor artist Sharon Long’s exhibition “World of Watercolor.” www.gulfportgalleria.com
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Dinner from the Azores Islands
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $35 members, $45 nonmembers. Cooking that is native to the Azores Islands, an autonomous region of Portugal. Menu: Octopus on a bed of esparregado (Fried Greens), Braised Beef with Pork & Portuguese Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Zulmira Cake with Brillant Sun Frosting. Wine and beer available by the glass at an additional cost for all Friday night demo classes. Instructor: Chef Cheri Hiers. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-dinner-azores-islands
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Amour Danzar Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Amour Danzar hosts a dinner dance every Friday night from 7:30 to 10 p.m. $6 dinner from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., $10 dance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 228-324-3730. amourdanzar@att.net
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $20 general, $17 student/senior/military. Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical with music and lyrics by author Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
8 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9, 2 p.m. Sept. 10, 8 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15
Pascagoula Movie Under the Stars
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Free. Concessions available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair, picnic blanket. Rain out location will be the Pascagoula Recreation Center. 228-938-2356.
8:15 p.m.
Gulf Coast Classic - AKC Dog Show
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free; event parking $5. Annual AKC All Breeds Dog Show. Purebred AKC dogs compete in a show called conformation. 228-594-3700. https://www.apps.akc.org/apps/events/search/blocks/dsp_show_report.cfm?active_tab_row=2&active_tab_col=4&fixed_id=12&states=MS&
8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8-10
Saturday
MS Gulf Coast Daylily Society
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free. Snacks and fellowship at 1:30 p.m. with a program to follow: Joe Goudeau from Baton Rouge will entertain and show and discuss his daylily garden. Open to all.
1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Wire Wrap Bracelet
Gallery 782, 782 Water St., Biloxi. $40 includes materials and use of tools to complete project. Make a patterned wire bracelet with sterling silver and gold filled wire. Registration required: Sue West at 228-831-2294.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nutcracker Ballet Auditions
Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts, 10598 D’lberville Blvd., D’Iberville. Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theater will present The Nutcracker Ballet at the Beau Rivage on Dec. 2 and 3. Auditions will be held at the Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts. Ages and times: 10 a.m., ages 5-9; 10:30 a.m., ages 10-teen; 11 a.m., advanced pointe; noon, advanced tumblers. All who audition will be cast. Participant fee $150. Details: Elaine Kulick 228-324-6296. gulfcoastschoolofperformingarts.net
10 a.m.-noon
Face Jug Workshop with Mark Rigsby
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $35 to make one 5” face jug; $50 to make one 9” face jug. Join Associate Professor and Gallery Director at USM Mark Rigsby, a ceramicist for over 25 years, to make your own face jugs. Choose between two sessions. Register by paying for the number of face jugs you wish to create; specify number and sizes. Instructor will throw the jugs; students will create faces, embellishment. Students will be able to pick up work by Sept. 30. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-12 p.m., 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Grandparent/Grandchild Luncheon
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. $35 per couple, $15 each additional child. Enjoy lunch while painting a dual canvas with your grandchild(ren). Each person will paint 8x10 canvas with acrylics that will join together with those by family members to form one larger painting. 228-207-1218. krocmscoast.org
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Scholarship Drawdown, Silent Auction
Biloxi Yacht Club, 408 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $50 ticket admits 2. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of the MSU Alumni Association’s 5th Annual $2000 Scholarship Drawdown and Silent Auction. Tickets are $50 and admit two; includes food and drink, including beer and wine. Tickets or info: 228-596-8883 or coastdawgs@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/groups/411634232364383/
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Pascagoula Second Saturday Bike Ride
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Enjoy a scenic ride along Pascagoula’s Historic Bike Trail. Now offering two rides; 8 a.m. ride will cover 12-18 miles at a pace of 12-15mph, 10 a.m. ride will cover 2-6 miles at a pace of less than 10 mph. 228-938-2356.
8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Volunteer Day
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th St., Gulfport. Help in the 34th Street Community Garden. Wear appropriate, comfortable clothes (long pants, closed toe shoes, etc) and bring hats, sunscreen, gloves, and gardening tools. General cleanup, learning about compost, building compost bins, “bumping up” seedlings into larger pots, other activities. A family-friendly event.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
The Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach on the Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave. and 4th St., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. A State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. Local produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Flying Wild Workshop
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Flying Wild workshop for formal, informal educators. Registration is required: 228-497-6322.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mermaids Art and Craft Show
Bay St. Louis Train Depot, 1928 Depot Way, Bay St. Louis. Free. The 2nd Annual Mermaids Arts and Crafts Show features handmade goods such as jewelry, ceramics and woodwork from artists from all over the South. Details: info@thekreweofnereids.com or visit www.thekreweofnereids.com. www.kreweofnereids.com
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday
Weekly Crochet Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. Free; bring own supplies. Open to any experience level. Instructor: Teresa Busby. Learn new ideas and techniques. Beginners will discover the fundamentals and become empowered to crochet with confidence. Bring supplies: a selection of yarn and choice of crochet hooks.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Jackson County Republican Women’s Club
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Jackson County Campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. The Jackson County Republican Women’s Club meets the first Monday of each month at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College-Jackson County Campus, Gautier. The public is invited. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the program at noon. Email jcrw1@hotmail.com for more info. 228-497-9602.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Discover Your Inner Artist
Hobby Lobby, 2649 Pass Road, Biloxi. $15 per two-hour session. Art class in oil or acrylics. 228-222-0180.
Noon-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
9/11 Community Rally, Barbecue
Ocean Springs Fire Dept. Central Station, 3820 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free to public. Drop by with your 9/11 salute and donations for Harvey victims, meet Ocean Springs and Mississippi State political leaders and enjoy Southern barbecue. 228-875-4063. lionsclubs.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Vancleave Library Photo Contest
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57, Vancleave. Entry fees apply. 28th Annual Friends of the Vancleave Public Library Amateur Photography Contest. Submit entries Aug. 28 to Sept. 22. Winners will be announced 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Winner’s Reception at the Library. Entry fee. The contest will offer ribbons and awards in five categories and three age groups (adult, teen, children). Categories include: people, animals, landscapes, computer-altered, and miscellaneous. Official entry forms with complete rules available at the library or on the events page of the library website (www.jgrls.org). Details: 228-826-5857. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Grief Recovery Support Group
Rodenberg Church of Christ, 173 Rodenberg Ave., Biloxi. $20 one-time cost for workbook. Griefshare is a nondenominational group; features Biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Session every Monday at 6 p.m. until Nov. 6. 228-432-7372. n/a
6 p.m.
Belles & Buoys Square Dance Lessons
Lyman Senior Citizen Center, 14592 County Farm Road, Gulfport. First two lessons are free, then $5 per person per week. Square dance lessons at Lyman Senior Citizen Center starting Sept. 11. Ted Kennedy is the instructor. bellsbouys.webs.com
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Tuesday
Oil Painting Made Simple
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $200 members, $210 nonmembers. Learn the principles of oil painting in an experimental way. All levels welcome. Learn fundamentals of color mixing, composition, paint application, brush work, creating the illusion of light and depth, and creating texture. Students will develop their personal styles and complete a painting. Instructor: Monique Moniot Greathouse. Registration deadline: Aug. 1. Fee does not include supplies. Eight-week course. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Homeschool Clay Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $13 per person per week. Clay class for children with projects featuring a different clay technique each week. Parents must register in advance. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Bridge Lessons for Beginners
Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse, 14069 4th St., Gulfport. Free for first four weeks; $10 per lesson after that. Lessons for beginning bridge players will be held weekly at the Gulf Coast Bridge Association Clubhouse. 228-539-1253. gulfcoastbridge.bridgesite.org/
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. Story hour features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants. Tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=beaded-jewelry-making
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Authors & Characters @ Your Library
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Oliver F. Chase will discuss his newest book, “Camelot Games.” Lunch available for $10 for program, payable at the door. Reservations required; call 467-5282. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Acting Class — Advanced Scene Study
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $75 members, $85 nonmembers. Combines foundational principles of actor training with advanced techniques for making compelling choices in a professional setting. Students will be asked to expand their creative potential through conventional warm-ups, practical exercises, and directorial feedback from the instructor. Instructor: Cliff Thompson. Registration deadline: Aug. 29. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=acting-advanced-scene-study
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Evening story times
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. Preschoolers and parents will hear stories from books, sing songs and do simple crafts. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments provided. jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Fall season rehearsals have begun for Coast Chorale, a civic choral ensemble. All singers welcome. Details: Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. 228-467-4538. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Hegwood Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Charles R. Hegwood Biloxi Community Market, under the I-110 overpass at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Year round market, open on Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly. Fresh produce, plants honey, jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods, crafts. 724-320-4817.
7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Beginning Ballroom Dance Classes
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba, and cha-cha. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Homeschool Jr. Chef - Knife Skills
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. First step to becoming a great cook is to learn proper knife skills. Chef Cheri Hiers teaches the basic skills required in the kitchen. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-home-school-jr-chef-mini-knife-skills
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Knitting 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Open knitting lessons on Wednesdays. Knitting needles and yarn available for those without supplies. Details: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
iPhone/iPad Basics
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Learn about the most important settings and popular free apps. Bring your fully charged device, Apple ID and password. Registration is required; call 228-467-9240 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. Deadline to register is Sept. 12. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10:30 a.m.-noon
W.O.W. Luncheon
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Rd., Gulfport. Free to attend; catered lunch for $10. W.O.W. Women of Wisdom Luncheon. Speaker: Neloise Flowers with Spiritual Solutions LLC. 228-284-2449. www.wowgulfcoast.com
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Beginner Sewing Series
Sew Happy, 7198 Beatline Road, Long Beach. $20 per class, $90 for all six. Six-week beginner series. Most classes will last about two hours; completed projects each night. Cost includes all fabric and materials needed to complete these projects. 228-206-6509. https://www.facebook.com/events/1591463310885639/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free. Gulfport Table Tennis Club is open to the public and free to play. Great exercise for seniors. All levels of competition welcome. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Home School History Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $20 nonmembers. “Deciphering the Past: The Guilded Age, Ocean Springs in the 1890s.” Instructor: registrar/historian Dennis Walker. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-home-school-history-class-deciphering-past-guilded-age-ocean-springs-1890s
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Pre-school Story Hour
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Story hours features themes and activities designed to inspire children to learn to read. Programs last about one half hour, depending upon activity. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Matinee in the Bay Movie
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Frank, a single man raising his child prodigy niece Mary, is drawn into a custody battle with his mother. Popcorn and drink served, 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Pearlington Afternoon Movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave., Pearlington. A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his 7-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. Popcorn and drink served. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Junction Coworking, 796 Howard Ave., Suite A, Biloxi. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Thursday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. Details: Michael, 228-235-5046. 228-207-4806.
5:45 p.m.
Art Exhibit Opening
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Opening reception for “Celebrate the Coast: Past & Present Landmarks” art exhibit by Dena Phillips McKee. More than 20 original paintings. 228-475-0825.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 per family for 10-week session. Broken Rainbow is a 10-week program for children ages 7 to 12 who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Call to register: 228-229-6851. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Intermediate/Advance Argentine Tango Classes
Argentine Tango — Howard Avenue, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Improve your tango and learn new steps, choreography. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Divorce Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. A 10-week program helping people deal with divorce issues, as well as offering a support group for anyone going through a divorce or separation. Participants hear a speaker the first hour, with group discussion following. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. For those dealing with emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. In addition to hearing speakers, participants share loss experiences and discuss grief issues with the goal of beginning to live again. 228-863-0047. www.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Neil Simon’s ‘Biloxi Blues’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $19.50 adults; $16.50 seniors, students, first responders, active military. Eugene is a naive army recruit in Neil Simon’s comedy about boot camp in Mississippi during World War II. Expecting the army to be dolls and USO dances, he instead encounters a sadistic drill sergeant and a platoon of uncouth and often hostile recruits. Barracks room language. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m.
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235. Designed for all experience levels. Learn fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. Class will focus on a variety of subject matter including still life and floral composition. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
All About Pinterest
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Pinterest is a tool for finding and saving your favorite ideas in one free online site. Learn how to get the most out of your searches and organize the results like a pro. Bring your own laptop or use one of the library’s. Registration required; call 228-467-5282 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. Deadline to register is Sept. 14. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
‘Fabulous Fakes’ reception
Singing River Art Association Art Gallery, 618 Delmas Ave., Pascagoula. various. Reception and silent auction of special “Fabulous Fakes” artworks by member artists of the Singing River Art Association. This is the 60th anniversary celebration. 228-769-9774.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Third Fridays
Downtown Pascagoula, Delmas Avenue, Pascagoula. Third Fridays features live music, local artist, activities, and community partner booths. Downtown stores and restaurants are open with sales and specials.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Two-hour class for couples. Create two bowls to keep; work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes that can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
End of Summer Date Night Cooking Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $35 members, $45 nonmembers. Summer is over and now fall begins. Enjoy the last taste of summer. Menu: End of Summer Salad, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Stuffed Chicken, Smokey Pecorino Grilled Corn, House-made Pickled Vegetables, Fresh Baked Rye Bread, Peach Cobbler with House-made Ice Cream. Wine and beer will be available buy the glass at an additional cost for all Friday night demo classes. Instructor: Chef Cheri Hiers. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/?event=september-2017-end-summer-date-night
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘Nine to Five’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. $18 adults; $10 seniors 65-plus, military, veterans, students with ID $10; $8 children 12 and under. The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre will open its 72st season with the popular comedy parody “Nine to Five” based on screenplay by Colin Higgins and Patricia Resnick. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at bsllt.org or at Lulu’s, 126 Main St., or Twin Light Creations, 136 Main St. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Comments