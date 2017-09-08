What bands are playing where this weekend

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation. This restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. www.diamondheadms.org/
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Live Music
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. Live entertainment Wednesday-Saturday night 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12:30-2 p.m. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band and Jerry J
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. $5 cover charge. Country music and dancing. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Augie Live
American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Road, Gautier. Live Entertainment.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Saturday
SouthWind
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Cover charge $5. Live music of the ’50s, rock ’n’ roll, country, swamp pop, Motown and Latin.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Tony Mac
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Local cover act. 228-938-6800. https://www.facebook.com/events/135957630354034/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A5%2C%22page_id_source%22%3A110859108949632%2C%22act
9 p.m.-11:45 p.m.
Dave and Shari
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Shari Pol (vocals) and Dave Jones (sax) perform American and Latin jazz standards made popular by Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughn, Ella Fitzgerald and Antonio Carlos Jobim. Weather permitting. 228-818-9885.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Deuces Wild Live
Hacienda San Miguel, 4833 Amoco Drive, Moss Point. Free. Live music. 228-474-6170.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday
Chuck Tippit
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. Live music 228-467-9000.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday
Open Mic and Jam
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
