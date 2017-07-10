Look who’ll be ‘Beachin’ on The Great Lawn at Harrah’s Gulf Coast

It could be a “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” at the “edge of the water feelin’ alright” when country singer-songwriter Jake Owen plays The Great Lawn at Harrah’s Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at a discounted early bird price of $15. The price increases to $25 starting Aug. 15.
This is the second concert announced for The Great Lawn on the waterfront at Harrah’s Gulf Coast. Tickets are on sale for the Labor Day Weekend concert by Little Big Town on Sept. 1.
“Summer 2017 marks the third year that our resort has been hosting concerts on The Great Lawn,” said Jonathan Jones, general manager of Harrah’s Gulf Coast. “Each year we have been fortunate to bring some of the biggest names in entertainment to the region; entertainers that not only resonate with our guests, but also represent what our coastal community is all about.”
Owen complements the small-town, coastal vibe of South Mississippi, Jones said. “We are excited to welcome him back to the Coast and host another unforgettable waterfront performance for both visitors and locals alike.”
Owen is known for his rich voice and breezy, feel-good hits, such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin” and “American Country Love Song,” along with his onstage performances. The Grammy winner was named Top Male Vocalist of the Year in 2009 by the Academy of Country Music.
Members of Total Rewards, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, can purchase presale tickets from Ticketmaster, on Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. Early bird general admission tickets can be purchased starting July 14 at Ticketmaster and Pit. VIP tickets also are available.
