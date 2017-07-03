Here’s where to see fireworks, have Fourth of July fun on the Coast

Fireworks shows will light up the skies on the Fourth of July across South Mississippi.
In Gulfport, the fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. and the best viewing spots are Jones Park, Gulfport Municipal Marina and on the beach south of U.S. 90 and west of Hewes Avenue. A fireworks-free zone will be from 15th Street to U.S. 90 and south of U.S. 90.
Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said people should use caution when traveling Tuesday night, add that left turns will not be allowed across traffic on U.S. 49, from 13th Street to 34th Street.
In Biloxi, the show begins at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from a barge near Deer Island, and best viewing will be from the Biloxi Lighthouse eastward to the Biloxi Bay Bridge. A fireworks-free zone will be from Oak Street to the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor.
Also in Biloxi, MGM Park fireworks show will begin after the minor league baseball game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The 6:35 p.m. game will be the first of a five game homestand with the Wahoos.
Fireworks shows also are set for Pass Christian and Pascagoula.
Other events Tuesday
▪ To get a look at record-breaking fish and sharks, get down to the annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Jones Park in Gulfport. Gates close at 10:30 p.m.
▪ Reckless Kelly, a Grammy-winning band from Austin, Texas, will bring its country-rock music to the outdoor stage along the water at The Blind Tiger, starting at 4:30 p.m. The concert is free, and no ticket is required, but attendees must be customers.
▪ Biloxi Shuckers vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park, 6:35 p.m.
▪ Allusa Cirque-style show at Beau Rivage Theatre, at 7 p.m.
Fireworks shows on the Coast
Tuesday
- Pass Christian, at Beach Company of Pass Christian, U.S. 90 and Henderson Ave. At dark.
- Gulfport Harbor, south of U.S. 90. 8:45 p.m.
- Pascagoula Beach Park, with patriotic music on Magic 93.7 during the show. 9 p.m.
- Biloxi, along U.S. 90 and Deer Island. 9 p.m.
- Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. After the game.
