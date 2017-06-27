Sunset Motel is the latest release from Reckless Kelly an Austin, Texas, band that will play a free July 4 concert at The Blind Tiger in Biloxi.
Sunset Motel is the latest release from Reckless Kelly an Austin, Texas, band that will play a free July 4 concert at The Blind Tiger in Biloxi.
Sunset Motel is the latest release from Reckless Kelly an Austin, Texas, band that will play a free July 4 concert at The Blind Tiger in Biloxi.

Local Events

June 27, 2017 1:42 PM

Free July 4 beach concert on the way to The Blind Tiger Biloxi Beach

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Biloxi

The Blind Tiger will celebrate the Fourth of July by presenting a free concert at its new waterfront stage and venue, leading up to the city’s fireworks display just off shore at dusk.

Reckless Kelly, a Grammy-winning band from Austin, Texas, will bring its country-rock music to the outdoor stage along the water at The Blind Tiger. The band has toured the country for two decades and made two performances on The Tonight Show.

Customers of all ages are invited to the concert that starts at 4:30 p.m., and to stay for a great view of the fireworks. The city’s July 4 fireworks display is shot off between Deer Island and the restaurant at 265 Beach Boulevard, on The Great Lawn at Harrah’s Gulf Coast.

This is the first major event to officially open The Blind Tiger’s new open-air, waterfront venue with private cabanas, waterfront seating and stage. It has games for the family, including giant Jenga, checkers and corn hole, and food and specialty cocktails from The Blind Tiger.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach

Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach 2:28

Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach
Burned hotel in St. Martin 2:01

Burned hotel in St. Martin
Gulfport woman survives life-threatening injuries 4:11

Gulfport woman survives life-threatening injuries

View More Video

Entertainment Videos