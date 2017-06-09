8 Days a Week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Begin Your Story Workshop
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Workshop presented by local author Margaret McMullan. Using writing prompts, youths ages 12-16 will be able to write stories, essays or even poems. Limited enrollment. Registration: 228-452-4596. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Summer knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Friday knitting classes for beginners to advanced. No prerequisites but basic supplies needed: knitting needles and yarn. Registration required. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Quilting Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57, Vancleave. Free. The Vancleave Quilting Bees meet Fridays. Anyone age 14 and up interested in quilting is invited to attend. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
South Mississippi Summer Fair
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5 Fridays and Saturdays, free under age 13; free to all Sunday through Thursday. Rides, live music, shows, contests, and entertainment. Motorcycle Madness Freestyle Stunt Show, Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind and Extreme Illusions & Escapes with Josh Knotts and Lea. Also Show-Me-Safari Swine racing and petting zoo and the family fun tent. 228-594-3700.
5 p.m.-11 p.m. June 9; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. June 10; 1 p.m.-9 p.m. June 11; 5 p.m.-10 p.m. June 12-15; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. June 16; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. June 17; 1 p.m.-9 p.m. June 18
Jacksonville Suns at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. The Jacksonville Suns look to take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
Cemetery Tales
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5; children under 5 free. Actors will portray Mr. & Mrs. May, Eva McDaniels, Mary Anne Fuller, Mr. Wood and the Unknown Confederate Soldier in the Confederate Cemetery. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in May and June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Movie Under the Stars
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Free screening of “Top Gun.” Concession available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. Rain out location: Pascagoula Recreation Center. 228-938-2356.
8:15 p.m.
Orff workshop
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $45. Learn the Orff Approach to music education. Carl Orff’s ideas combine rhythmic activity, movement and improvisation through singing, playing recorder, dancing, and playing instruments. 228-818-2878.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WAMA Gala XXVII
Golden Nugget Casino Hotel, 151 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $100. Theme is “A Summer in France,” based on Walter Anderson’s journey to France in 1927. Tickets: $100 per person or $150 per couple. Details: 228-872-3164.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
‘The Bad Seed’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave. $15 adults, $10 seniors, military, veterans, students, $8 children 12 and under. Classic thriller. 228-467-9024. www,bsllt.org
8 p.m. June 9-10; 2 p.m. June 11
Saturday
Around the World in Hour
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. “Around the World in an Hour” every Saturday in June and July. Discover popular travel documentaries on the big screen. Refreshments provided.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
AARP Driver Class
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. $15 AARP members, $20 nonmembers. Refresher driver safety course, primarily for seniors but any driver may attend. 228-233-4116.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Exploring Arabia’s Sinai
Central Bible Church, 2005 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis. Admission and lunch free. Jim and Penny Caldwell will present a multimedia conference and workshop on discovering Mt. Sinai of the Book of Exodus. 228-493-4796.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Johnnie Bernhard, author
Greenhouse on Porter, 404 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs. Author Johnnie Bernhard will do a book signing and reading from her Southern novel “A Good Girl.” 228-238-5680. www.johnniebernhardauthor.com
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Second Saturday Artwalk
Old Town Bay St. Louis, Historic District, Bay St. Louis. Free. Gallery openings and live music. One or two Old Town businesses take the spotlight as “Hot Spots.” 228-463-9222. www.baystlouisoldtown.com/2nd-saturday-artwalk.html
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Pink Heart Funds gala
Event Centre at Climb CDC, 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport. $50, or $100 for VIP ticket. Get out your pink and dance, eat, drink and enjoy a silent auction. Great Gatsby theme;1920s-era attire welcome. Proceeds benefit Pink Heart Funds’ programs. 228-864-6677. www.pinkheartfunds.org
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Second Saturday: Renew
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Song, scripture, prayer and Communion each Second Saturday. All are welcome. Each service led by different local musicians. 228-467-4538. mainstumcbsl.org
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods and live plants. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Greatest Fight-Ohr
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers. Ringside tables of 10 available for $750. Boxers representing the spirit of George Ohr, plus barbecue, spirits, entertainment and silent auction. Tickets, sponsorships and ringside tables. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Arts & Crafts Day
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Rain check date for Arts & Crafts Day vendors. Promotes community’s artists. The Arts and Crafts Days at The Farmers Market at Long Beach is looking for local vendors of hand crafted, non-food arts and crafts. Email: TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com for applications. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Second Saturday Bike Ride
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Scenic ride along Pascagoula’s Historic Bike Trail. 8 a.m. ride will cover 12-18 miles at a pace of 12-15mph. 10 a.m. ride will cover 2-6 miles at a pace of less than 10 mph. 228-938-2356.
8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
PTSD Awareness walk/5K
Ken Combs Pier, Courthouse Road and U.S. 90, Gulfport. $10. Awareness walk/jog, fundraiser for PTSD victims. Register online at www.crusadersforveterans.com and get a PTSD lapel pin. www.crusadersforveterans.com
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach.
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tomato Festival
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St., Long Beach. A celebration of the tomato harvest featuring many varieties of tomatoes and dishes featuring tomatoes.
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday
Ballroom Dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. It costs $80 for eight lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Wolf River Canoe Trip
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $50 per adult, $40 child under 12. Guided tour features river’s natural and cultural history. Includes canoe, paddle, life vest, basic instruction, and guide service. Shuttle to launch available. All skill levels. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
AARP Driving Class
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Members $15, nonmembers $20 for materials. Classroom refresher for ages 55 and over. Registration required, available the day before the workshop. Learn effects of aging on driving and how to adjust driving techniques and qualify for an insurance discount. 228-875-1193.
9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tuesday
Indian Cuisine
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35. Learn how to make an authentic Indian meal with the owner of Orchid Indian Cuisine. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Evening storytimes
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. Parents and preschool children can enjoy books,songs and simple crafts. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments provided.
6 p.m.
Evening story times
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. Preschoolers and parents will hear stories, sing songs and do simple crafts. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments provided. jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory pottery class for ages 13 and up. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Astronomy for Everyone
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. U.S. space research, sky tour and large telescopes in this program in partnership with the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, the Albert Einstein Planetarium and the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club. Bring children a half-hour early for a Junior Astronomer activity. harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
June Joy Pow Wow
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Free to attend or all-inclusive catered lunch for $10. Women of Wisdom luncheon. 228-284-2449. www.wowgulfcoast.com
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Knitting 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Knitting for older children, teens and adults on Wednesdays through July 12. Knitting needles and yarn available for those who don’t have supplies. Details: passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts, and lidded vessels. Includes instruction, glazing, firing costs and bag of clay. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Flag Day Celebration
Mississippi Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 3704 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Celebration and picnic will familiarize the public with the Mississippi Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the VFW Mark Seymour Post 5699 and celebrate the flag’s 240th year. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and family’s picnic. Free lemonade and hot dogs.
6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Summer Jamboree
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 1177 20th Ave., Gulfport. Free. For children and adults with special needs. www.gulfport-ms.gov
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tour of Ocean Springs
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $20 for adults, $10 for children under 8. Shuttle bus tour looks at the cultural history of Ocean Springs. Historic districts, local working harbor and wildlife viewing. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Art for Youth’s Sake
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Pass Christian Public Library, Pass Christian Art Association and local artists sponsor series for middle and high school age youth. Enrollment limited for “The Wild Coast: Paintings from Nature” class with artist Anne Adele Blackledge; call to to register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Exhibit Opening
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Reception for local artist Tracy Williams’ exhibit of illustrations, “Where Fashion Illustration Comes to Play: the Paper Doll Art of Tracy Williams,” at USM library. Exhibit on display at the library through July. 228-865-4500. www.lib.usm.edu
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Bicycle Ride and Dine
Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free. Community ride open to everyone. Easy 5-mile loop through downtown Long Beach followed by optional Dutch treat dinner stop at end of ride. Helmets and bike required. 228-297-6166.
6 p.m.
Catch More Fish with Science
Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, 703 E. Beach Drive, Ocean Springs. $30. Learn about sharks and what to do when you catch a shark. gcrl.usm.edu/mec/fishing.seminars.php
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student / $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory handbuilding pottery class starting on May 25. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Choir Concert
First Baptist Church, 300 N. Cleveland Ave., Long Beach. Free. The Mississippi Baptist All-State Youth Choir and Orchestra is composed of more than 100 high school students from across the state. 228-864-2584. www.fbclb.com
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Oil painting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Learn oil painting basics or explore advanced techniques. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Friday
Opening Reception
Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Opening reception of new art exhibitions, "Thinking Art Into Being: Ruth Miller's Contemporary Embroidery" and "Avalon" by Greg Moran. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Opening reception
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Join us for the opening reception of two new exciting exhibitions: “Avalon” by Greg Moran and “Thinking Art into Being: Ruth Miller’s Contemporary Embroidery” 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
‘Magic Tree House’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $13 general admission, $7 students, $10 for LMDC members, military and seniors (65 plus). “The Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn,” adaptation of second of Mary Pope Osborne fantasy adventure books. Tickets: lmdc.org
7 p.m. June 16; 3 p.m. June 17
Third Fridays
Downtown Pascagoula, Delmas Avenue, Pascagoula. Third Fridays features live music, local artist, activities, and community partner booths. Downtown stores and restaurants are open with sales and specials.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Cinema by the Shore
Jones Park, Jones Park Drive, Gulfport. Free. Pre-activities begin at 6:30 p.m.; movie “Finding Dory” will begin at 8 p.m. www.gulfport-ms.gov
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
