Things to do this week: June 5 to June 11

Monday
Auditions
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. Auditions for Center Stage’s production of “Tom Sawyer.” 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Jackson County Republican Women’s Club
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Jackson County campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. The Jackson County Republican Women’s Club meets the first Monday of each month at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College-Jackson County Campus, Gautier. The public is invited. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the program at noon. Email jcrw1@hotmail.com for more info. 228-497-9602.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ballroom dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80 for 8 lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Baking Bread
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35. Learn how to make a French baguette with Katie Fisco. This is a hands-on class. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Linux Mint
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Session for a Linux Mint operating system. Registration is suggested as seating is limited. 228-769-3060. jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Book signing
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Author Johnnie Bernhard will do a book signing and reading from her Southern Literary Fiction novel, “A Good Girl.” 228-875-1193.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student / $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for ages 13 and up. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Opera a la Carte
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The MetroPelican Opera’s “Opera a la Carte” performance kicks off Pass Christian Library’s Community Evening Summer Programs. Singers invite audience members to join them onstage. harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Wednesday
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student / $20 materials fee. Throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts and lidded vessels. Fee includes instruction, glazing, firing costs and bag of clay. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
South Mississippi Summer Fair
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5 Fridays and Saturdays, free under age 13; free to all Sunday through Thursday. Rides, live music, shows, contests, and entertainment. Motorcycle Madness Freestyle Stunt Show, Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind and Extreme Illusions & Escapes with Josh Knotts and Lea. Also Show-Me-Safari Swine racing and petting zoo and the family fun tent. 228-594-3700.
5 p.m.-10 p.m. June 8; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. June 9; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. June 10; 1 p.m.-9 p.m. June 11; 5 p.m.-10 p.m. June 12-15; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. June 16; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. June 17; 1 p.m.-9 p.m. June 18
Black Tie & Blue Jeans gala
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40 preregistration, $50 at the door. Coast Young Professionals ninth annual gala honors 10 accomplished and influential mentors on the Mississippi Coast with the Forever Young award for leadership in contributing to the advancement of a CYP member’s career. Photo station and a caricaturist will be featured. Cash bar.
6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Pedal in the Pass
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Bike ride followed by a Dutch-treat dinner at a downtown restaurant. Helmets are required. 228-452-3315.
6 p.m.
Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student / $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory handbuilding pottery class. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Oil painting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Learn oil painting basics or explore advanced techniques. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
WAMA Gala XXVII
Golden Nugget Casino Hotel, 151 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $100. Theme is “A Summer in France,” based on Walter Anderson’s journey to France in 1927. While in Paris, he decided the roaring art scene was not for him and started walking south. He discovered the cathedral in Chartres, and the cave dwellings at Les Eyzies. The cave drawings influenced his famous WPA murals and can be viewed at the museum. Tickets: $100 per person or $150 per couple. Details: 228-872-3164.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Begin Your Story
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Workshop presented by local author Margaret McMullan. Using writing prompts, youths ages 12-16 will be able to creatively write stories, essays or even poems. Enrollment is limited. Registration: 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Friday knitting classes for beginners to advanced. Lots of free patterns and great ideas for other projects. No prerequisites but basic supplies needed: knitting needles and yarn. Registration required. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Quilting Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57. Free. The Vancleave Quilting Bees meet Fridays. Anyone age 14 and up interested in quilting is invited to attend. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Jacksonville Suns at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. The Jacksonville Suns look to take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
Cemetery Tales
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5; children under 5 free. Actors will portray Mr. & Mrs. May, Eva McDaniels, Mary Anne Fuller, Mr. Wood and the Unknown Confederate Soldier in the Confederate Cemetery. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Dinner dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Movie Under the Stars
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Free; concession available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. Rain location will be the Pascagoula Recreation Center. 228-938-2356.
8:15 p.m.
Orff workshop
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $45. Learn the Orff Approach to music education. Carl Orff’s ideas combine rhythmic activity, movement and improvisation through singing, playing recorder, dancing, and playing the barred instruments he developed for use with children. 228-818-2878.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
‘The Bad Seed’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave. $15 adults, $10 seniors, military, veterans, students, $8 children 12 and under. Classic thriller. 228-467-9024. www,bsllt.org
8 p.m. June 9-10; 2 p.m. June 11
Saturday
Driver safety class
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road, Biloxi. $15 AARP members, $20 nonmembers. Refresher driver safety course, primarily for seniors but any driver may attend. 228-233-4116.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Exploring Arabia’s Sinai
Central Bible Church, 2005 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis. Free. Multimedia conference and workshop. Luncheon. 228-493-4796.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Book signing
Greenhouse on Porter, 404 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs. Author Johnnie Bernhard will do a book signing and reading from her Southern Literary Fiction novel, “A Good Girl.” 228-238-5680.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Shopping On The Avenue
Howard Avenue Emporium, 1001 Howard Ave., Biloxi. A new festival-type event with vendors, food vendors and entertainment each Saturday in downtown Biloxi’s West End of Howard Avenue. Prospective vendors can email Dixie Newman at newman.dixie@gmail.com. 228-374-4444.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Second Saturday Artwalk
Old Town Bay St. Louis, Historic District, Bay St. Louis. Free. Merchant specials, gallery openings and live music. 228-463-9222.
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Renew: A night of worship, rest
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Song, scripture, prayer and communion each Second Saturday. Each service is lead by local musicians. 228-467-4538. mainstumcbsl.org
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Pink Heart Funds gala
Event Centre at CLIMB CDC, 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport. $50, or $100 for VIP ticket. Get out your pink and dance, eat, drink and enjoy a huge silent auction. Great Gatsby theme, 1920s-era dress is welcome. Proceeds benefit Pink Heart Funds’ free wig and breast prostheses programs. 228-864-6677. www.pinkheartfunds.org
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St.. Produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
The Greatest Fight-Ohr on Earth
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers. Ringside tables of 10 available for $750. Golden Gloves boxers representing the spirit of George Ohr will defend their OOMA belt, and the vacant “Greatest Fight-Ohr On Earth” super title will be up for grabs. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Bike ride
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. On Second Saturdays, enjoy a scenic ride along Pascagoula’s Historic Bike Trail. Two Rides: 8 a.m. ride will cover 12-18 miles at a pace of 12-15mph; 10 a.m. ride will cover 2-6 miles at a pace of less than 10 mph. 228-938-2356.
8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave.. Summer veggies, local honey, local fruits, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. State Certified Farmers Market. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
PTSD Awareness walk/5K
Ken Combs Pier, Courthouse Road and U.S. 90, Gulfport. $10. Awareness walk/jog, fundraiser for PTSD victims. Register online at www.crusadersforveterans.com and get a PTSD lapel pin.
8 a.m.-noon
Farmers market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. First St. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. Also Tomato Festival, featuring many varieties of tomatoes and dishes featuring tomatoes.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Farmers market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Gem and Mineral Society
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Mississippi Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Society’s monthly project is a beaded necklace. Materials needed include 20ga half hard round wire approximately 5 to 8 ft. and 8 to 10 fairly large beads. You will also need tools, cutter, round nose pliers or ball pliers, a small hammer and anvil. A limited number of project kits will be available for purchase for $3 to $5 per packets. Potluck lunch at noon, members meeting at 1 p.m. 228-875-1193. www.mgcgms.org/
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
